Amkor Declares Quarterly Dividend

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 7, 2021.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.

Contacts

Amkor Contact

Jennifer Jue

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Finance

480-786-7594

jennifer.jue@amkor.com

