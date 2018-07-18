Amkor SmartPackage™ Speeds Accurate Design and Verification of
Heterogeneous Integration Package Solutions
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of outsourced
semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, today announced it has
partnered with Mentor to release Amkor’s SmartPackage™ Package Assembly
Design Kit (PADK), the first in the industry to support Mentor’s
High-Density Advanced Packaging (HDAP) design process and tools. Amkor’s
award-winning High-Density Fan Out (HDFO) process can now be used in
conjunction with Mentor’s software to deliver early, rapid and accurate
verification results of advanced packages required for
Internet-of-Things, automotive, high-speed communications, computing and
artificial intelligence applications.
“Amkor leads the way in HDFO technology for OSAT companies, and with the
rise of complex ICs with multi-die packages, we prioritized the creation
of Mentor-based PADKs to significantly reduce cycle time,” said Ron
Huemoeller, corporate vice president, Research & Development, Amkor
Technology. “Since the Mentor flow includes Calibre, the golden sign-off
tool for the fabless ecosystem, our customers can easily close any
physical verification issued for their entire solution.”
The complex and compact design of devices for today’s smart applications
is driving the need for sophisticated packaging techniques such as
heterogeneous integration and Advanced System-in-Package. These
solutions combine one or more ICs of different functionality with
increased I/O and circuit density in 2.5D (side-by-side) and 3D
constructions. With Amkor’s SmartPackage PADK and Mentor’s proven HDAP
tool flow, mutual customers of Amkor and Mentor have the ability to
create and review multiple assemblies and LVS (layout vs. schematic),
connectivity, geometry and component spacing scenarios using Amkor’s
HDFO process. The graphic environment features robust data and is
straightforward to use before and during the implementation of physical
design, resulting in faster sign-off and fewer verification cycles.
“Amkor was the first OSAT company to join the Mentor OSAT Alliance
program, and now the first to build and make available a PADK for its
customers,” said AJ Incorvaia, vice president and general manager of
Mentor’s BSD division. “By providing a fully validated PADK for Amkor’s
HDFO process for Mentor’s proven HDAP tool flow, customers can more
easily transition from classic chip design to 2.5 and 3D solutions.”
The OSAT Alliance program helps promote the adoption, implementation and
growth of HDAP throughout the semiconductor ecosystem and design chain,
enabling system and fabless semiconductor companies to have a
friction-free path for emerging packaging technologies.
About Amkor Technology, Inc.
Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of
outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968,
Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a
strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading
semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s
operating base includes 10 million square feet of floor space with
production facilities, product development centers, and sales and
support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in
Asia, Europe and the U.S. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.
About Mentor Graphics
Mentor Graphics Corporation, a Siemens business, is a world leader in
electronic hardware and software design solutions, providing products,
consulting services, and award-winning support for the world's most
successful electronic, semiconductor, and systems companies. For more
information, visit www.mentor.com.
