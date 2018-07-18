Amkor SmartPackage™ Speeds Accurate Design and Verification of

Heterogeneous Integration Package Solutions

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of outsourced

semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, today announced it has

partnered with Mentor to release Amkor’s SmartPackage™ Package Assembly

Design Kit (PADK), the first in the industry to support Mentor’s

High-Density Advanced Packaging (HDAP) design process and tools. Amkor’s

award-winning High-Density Fan Out (HDFO) process can now be used in

conjunction with Mentor’s software to deliver early, rapid and accurate

verification results of advanced packages required for

Internet-of-Things, automotive, high-speed communications, computing and

artificial intelligence applications.

“Amkor leads the way in HDFO technology for OSAT companies, and with the

rise of complex ICs with multi-die packages, we prioritized the creation

of Mentor-based PADKs to significantly reduce cycle time,” said Ron

Huemoeller, corporate vice president, Research & Development, Amkor

Technology. “Since the Mentor flow includes Calibre, the golden sign-off

tool for the fabless ecosystem, our customers can easily close any

physical verification issued for their entire solution.”

The complex and compact design of devices for today’s smart applications

is driving the need for sophisticated packaging techniques such as

heterogeneous integration and Advanced System-in-Package. These

solutions combine one or more ICs of different functionality with

increased I/O and circuit density in 2.5D (side-by-side) and 3D

constructions. With Amkor’s SmartPackage PADK and Mentor’s proven HDAP

tool flow, mutual customers of Amkor and Mentor have the ability to

create and review multiple assemblies and LVS (layout vs. schematic),

connectivity, geometry and component spacing scenarios using Amkor’s

HDFO process. The graphic environment features robust data and is

straightforward to use before and during the implementation of physical

design, resulting in faster sign-off and fewer verification cycles.

“Amkor was the first OSAT company to join the Mentor OSAT Alliance

program, and now the first to build and make available a PADK for its

customers,” said AJ Incorvaia, vice president and general manager of

Mentor’s BSD division. “By providing a fully validated PADK for Amkor’s

HDFO process for Mentor’s proven HDAP tool flow, customers can more

easily transition from classic chip design to 2.5 and 3D solutions.”

The OSAT Alliance program helps promote the adoption, implementation and

growth of HDAP throughout the semiconductor ecosystem and design chain,

enabling system and fabless semiconductor companies to have a

friction-free path for emerging packaging technologies.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of

outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968,

Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a

strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading

semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s

operating base includes 10 million square feet of floor space with

production facilities, product development centers, and sales and

support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in

Asia, Europe and the U.S. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.

About Mentor Graphics

Mentor Graphics Corporation, a Siemens business, is a world leader in

electronic hardware and software design solutions, providing products,

consulting services, and award-winning support for the world's most

successful electronic, semiconductor, and systems companies. For more

information, visit www.mentor.com.


 


Contacts

Amkor Contacts

Investor Relations

Chris

Chaney

Vice President, Investor Relations

480-786-7594

or

Media

Relations

Debi Polo

Senior Manager, Marketing

Communications

480-786-7653

