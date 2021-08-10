Amkor Empowers RF Front-End Cellular Innovations with Advanced SiP

“With our DSMBGA platform, we’ve established a preferred advanced packaging solution for this domain,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor President and Chief Executive Officer. “Applying leading-edge design rules for 3D component placement and double-sided molding—together with conformal and compartmental shielding and in-line RF testing—delivers best-in-class integration levels in a small form factor in a high yield manufacturing process.”

The advanced packaging market for 5G RF FEM is projected to reach US $2.3 billion by 2026, representing a 30% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) according to Yole Développement (Yole), SA, an industry consulting firm1.

“There has been a change in frequencies with the arrival of 5G, adding frequency bands above 3 GHz in FR1, and mmWave in FR2,” according to Antoine Bonnabel, Technology & Market Analyst, RF Devices and Technology at Yole. “This and the system-level trend have had a profound impact on both the number of components, and the technology platforms on which they are built.”2