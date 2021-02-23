Amkor Factory Intelligence Enables Industry 4.0

5) Big data analytics for correlating structured and unstructured data in near real time

6) Cybersecurity to protect enterprise data and intellectual property

7) Simulation to allow experimentation with manufacturing scenarios

8) Cloud computing, which enables scaling up of data gathering, analysis and decision making

By applying weighted scoring to continually monitor plant progress toward the automation goals supported and enabled by these pillars, Amkor has adopted a reliable standard for gauging Industry 4.0 readiness.

Since implementing Industry 4.0 initiatives, Amkor has seen a 60% improvement in productivity for process engineers from Engineering Data Analytics (EDA), and Fault Detection & Classification (FDC) will enable real-time quality control, which ties directly to quality improvements.