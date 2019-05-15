TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) today announced that Daniel Liao

and Gil Tily have been appointed as new members of the Company’s Board

of Directors. With these appointments, Amkor’s Board has been expanded

to twelve members.

Mr. Liao has been a senior executive at Lam Research, a semiconductor

processing equipment company, since 1993 and currently serves as

Chairman of Lam Asia Pacific Operations (Taiwan, China and Southeast

Asia regions), where he has been a major contributor to the global

product development, strategic planning, growth and success of Lam’s

multi-billion dollar Asia Pacific business.

“Daniel’s deep understanding of the semiconductor eco-system,

particularly in the Asia Pacific region, will be a strong addition to

Amkor’s Board,” said James Kim, Amkor’s Executive Chairman. “His

demonstrated leadership skills and strong semiconductor industry

experience will be of great value to the Company.”

Prior to joining Lam, Mr. Liao held engineering management and

technology leadership positions at Integrated Device Technology in Santa

Clara from 1988 to 1993 and Intel Corporation in Livermore and Santa

Clara from 1984 to 1988.

Mr. Liao holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from

National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan, and a Master’s degree in

Electrical Engineering and Applied Physics from Case Western Reserve

University.

Mr. Tily’s appointment follows his notice to Amkor of his retirement as

Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel

and Corporate Secretary, effective in June 2019. The Company expects to

announce Mr. Tily’s successor around the effective date of his

retirement.

“I would like to thank Gil for his tireless dedication and many

outstanding contributions to our organization throughout his tenure at

Amkor,” said Mr. Kim. “His counsel and leadership have been invaluable

and we are fortunate that he will be continuing to serve Amkor as a

Board member.”

Gil Tily was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative

Officer of Amkor in May 2008 and has served as General Counsel and

Corporate Secretary since he joined Amkor in 2007. Prior to joining

Amkor, Mr. Tily was a partner in the law firm of Dechert LLP where he

worked for 28 years.

Mr. Tily holds an A.B. in Politics from Princeton University and a J.D.

from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

About Amkor

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of

outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968,

Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a

strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading

semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s

operational base includes production facilities, product development

centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics

manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information,

visit www.amkor.com.

Contacts

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Vincent Keenan

Vice President, Investor

Relations

480-786-7594

vincent.keenan@amkor.com

