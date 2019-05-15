TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) today announced that Daniel Liao
and Gil Tily have been appointed as new members of the Company’s Board
of Directors. With these appointments, Amkor’s Board has been expanded
to twelve members.
Mr. Liao has been a senior executive at Lam Research, a semiconductor
processing equipment company, since 1993 and currently serves as
Chairman of Lam Asia Pacific Operations (Taiwan, China and Southeast
Asia regions), where he has been a major contributor to the global
product development, strategic planning, growth and success of Lam’s
multi-billion dollar Asia Pacific business.
“Daniel’s deep understanding of the semiconductor eco-system,
particularly in the Asia Pacific region, will be a strong addition to
Amkor’s Board,” said James Kim, Amkor’s Executive Chairman. “His
demonstrated leadership skills and strong semiconductor industry
experience will be of great value to the Company.”
Prior to joining Lam, Mr. Liao held engineering management and
technology leadership positions at Integrated Device Technology in Santa
Clara from 1988 to 1993 and Intel Corporation in Livermore and Santa
Clara from 1984 to 1988.
Mr. Liao holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from
National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan, and a Master’s degree in
Electrical Engineering and Applied Physics from Case Western Reserve
University.
Mr. Tily’s appointment follows his notice to Amkor of his retirement as
Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel
and Corporate Secretary, effective in June 2019. The Company expects to
announce Mr. Tily’s successor around the effective date of his
retirement.
“I would like to thank Gil for his tireless dedication and many
outstanding contributions to our organization throughout his tenure at
Amkor,” said Mr. Kim. “His counsel and leadership have been invaluable
and we are fortunate that he will be continuing to serve Amkor as a
Board member.”
Gil Tily was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative
Officer of Amkor in May 2008 and has served as General Counsel and
Corporate Secretary since he joined Amkor in 2007. Prior to joining
Amkor, Mr. Tily was a partner in the law firm of Dechert LLP where he
worked for 28 years.
Mr. Tily holds an A.B. in Politics from Princeton University and a J.D.
from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.
