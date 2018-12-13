TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of outsourced

semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) services, today announced the

extension of its MEMS and Sensor package platforms to address the

growing optical market. The new optical package platforms are

derivatives of our successful ChipArray® BGA and MicroLeadFrame®

product families and can be used for many applications, including LIDAR,

fingerprint sensing, ambient light sensing and 3D facial recognition.

“Amkor has over 25 years of experience manufacturing and testing MEMS

and Sensor devices for automotive, communications and consumer

applications,” said John Donaghey, Corporate Vice President, Amkor

Technology. “We are excited to extend our high-volume MEMS and Sensor

package platforms to address optical market requirements. This allows

our customers to bring their solutions to market quickly without

sacrificing performance.”

Amkor’s factories are IATF16949 certified and have the ability to meet

the rigorous requirements of the AEC-Q100 specification. Full turnkey

optical MEMS and Sensor solutions from Amkor include design, assembly

and test. To learn more about Amkor’s capabilities in Optical MEMS and

Sensor packaging, visit www.amkor.com/technology/optical-sensors/.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of

outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968,

Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a

strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading

semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s

operating base includes 11 million square feet of floor space with

production facilities, product development centers, and sales and

support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in

Asia, Europe and the U.S. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.



Keywords:
OSAT



Semiconductor packaging



Advanced IC packaging



Assembly and test



Optical sensor packaging



Optical sensor test



Heterogenous integration



MEMS



MOEMS



Sensors



BGA



ChipArray®



MicroLeadFrame®



 



Contacts

Investor Relations

Chris Chaney

Vice President,

Investor Relations

480-786-7594

Media Relations

Debi Polo

Senior Manager,

Marketing Communications

480-786-7653

