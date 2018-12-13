TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of outsourced
semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) services, today announced the
extension of its MEMS and Sensor package platforms to address the
growing optical market. The new optical package platforms are
derivatives of our successful ChipArray® BGA and MicroLeadFrame®
product families and can be used for many applications, including LIDAR,
fingerprint sensing, ambient light sensing and 3D facial recognition.
“Amkor has over 25 years of experience manufacturing and testing MEMS
and Sensor devices for automotive, communications and consumer
applications,” said John Donaghey, Corporate Vice President, Amkor
Technology. “We are excited to extend our high-volume MEMS and Sensor
package platforms to address optical market requirements. This allows
our customers to bring their solutions to market quickly without
sacrificing performance.”
Amkor’s factories are IATF16949 certified and have the ability to meet
the rigorous requirements of the AEC-Q100 specification. Full turnkey
optical MEMS and Sensor solutions from Amkor include design, assembly
and test. To learn more about Amkor’s capabilities in Optical MEMS and
Sensor packaging, visit www.amkor.com/technology/optical-sensors/.
About Amkor Technology, Inc.
Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of
outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968,
Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a
strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading
semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s
operating base includes 11 million square feet of floor space with
production facilities, product development centers, and sales and
support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in
Asia, Europe and the U.S. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Chris Chaney
Vice President,
Investor Relations
480-786-7594
Media Relations
Debi Polo
Senior Manager,
Marketing Communications
480-786-7653