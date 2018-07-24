TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) today announced that it has issued

a notice for the redemption of all $200 million aggregate principal

amount of the Company’s outstanding 6.625% Senior Notes due 2021, with

the redemption to be effective on August 23, 2018. As provided in the

indenture governing the notes, the redemption price will be 100% of the

principal amount of the notes, or $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount

thereof, paid in cash. In addition, the Company will pay accrued and

unpaid interest on the notes to, but excluding, the redemption date, in

accordance with the terms of the indenture.

The Company plans to fund the redemption of the notes with proceeds from

our previously disclosed term loan in Japan. It is estimated that the

redemption would result in net annualized interest savings of

approximately $11 million. The Company also expects to record a one-time

charge in the third quarter of 2018 of approximately $1 million for

early extinguishment of debt.

A notice of redemption is being sent to all currently registered holders

of the notes by U.S. Bank National Association, the trustee under the

indenture governing the notes. Copies of the notice and additional

information relating to the procedure for redemption may be obtained

from U.S. Bank National Association by calling 1-(800)-934-6802

(toll-free).

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of

outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968,

Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a

strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading

semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s

operational base includes production facilities, product development

centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics

manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information,

visit www.amkor.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning

of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of

historical fact are considered forward-looking statements including,

without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the

redemption, the interest savings and the charge for early extinguishment

of debt. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks,

uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect future

results and cause actual results and events to differ materially from

historical and expected results and those expressed or implied in the

forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those

discussed in Amkor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended

December 31, 2017, and in its subsequent filings with the Securities and

Exchange Commission made prior to or after the date hereof. Amkor

undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking

statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date

of this announcement.

Contacts

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Chris Chaney, 480-786-7594

Vice

President, Investor Relations

chris.chaney@amkor.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles