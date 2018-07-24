TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) today announced that it has issued
a notice for the redemption of all $200 million aggregate principal
amount of the Company’s outstanding 6.625% Senior Notes due 2021, with
the redemption to be effective on August 23, 2018. As provided in the
indenture governing the notes, the redemption price will be 100% of the
principal amount of the notes, or $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount
thereof, paid in cash. In addition, the Company will pay accrued and
unpaid interest on the notes to, but excluding, the redemption date, in
accordance with the terms of the indenture.
The Company plans to fund the redemption of the notes with proceeds from
our previously disclosed term loan in Japan. It is estimated that the
redemption would result in net annualized interest savings of
approximately $11 million. The Company also expects to record a one-time
charge in the third quarter of 2018 of approximately $1 million for
early extinguishment of debt.
A notice of redemption is being sent to all currently registered holders
of the notes by U.S. Bank National Association, the trustee under the
indenture governing the notes. Copies of the notice and additional
information relating to the procedure for redemption may be obtained
from U.S. Bank National Association by calling 1-(800)-934-6802
(toll-free).
About Amkor Technology, Inc.
Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of
outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968,
Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a
strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading
semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s
operational base includes production facilities, product development
centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics
manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information,
visit www.amkor.com.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of
historical fact are considered forward-looking statements including,
without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the
redemption, the interest savings and the charge for early extinguishment
of debt. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks,
uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect future
results and cause actual results and events to differ materially from
historical and expected results and those expressed or implied in the
forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those
discussed in Amkor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2017, and in its subsequent filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission made prior to or after the date hereof. Amkor
undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking
statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date
of this announcement.
