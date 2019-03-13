TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) (the “Company”) today announced
that it has priced its offering of $525 million aggregate principal
amount of its 6.625% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”) in a
private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified
institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of
1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to certain non-U.S. persons
outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities
Act. The offering is expected to close on March 15, 2019, subject to
satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The 2027 Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company.
Interest will be payable semi-annually at a rate of 6.625% per annum on
March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing on September 15, 2019.
We expect the net proceeds of the 2027 Notes offering to be
approximately $519 million, and we expect to use all such proceeds,
together with cash on hand, to redeem in full the $525 million aggregate
principal amount of our outstanding 6.375% senior notes due 2022 (the
“2022 Notes”) and to pay related fees and expenses. Pending the use of
the proceeds of this offering, we intend to invest the proceeds in cash,
cash equivalents, investment grade securities or other short-term
marketable securities. The consummation of the offering of the 2027
Notes will not be conditioned on the redemption of the 2022 Notes.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation
of an offer to buy any of the 2027 Notes, nor shall there be any offer,
solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This notice is being
issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities
Act.
This announcement does not constitute a notice of redemption of the 2022
Notes.
The 2027 Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any
state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United
States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such
registration requirements.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of
historical fact are considered forward-looking statements including,
without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the 2027 Notes
offering and the expected use of proceeds from the offering. These
forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties,
assumptions and other factors that could affect future results and cause
actual results and events to differ materially from historical and
expected results and those expressed or implied in the forward-looking
statements, including, but not limited to, that there can be no
assurance that (i) the offering of the 2027 Notes will be consummated or
(ii) the 2022 Notes will be redeemed in full or at all. Other important
risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in
these statements are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in its subsequent filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission made prior to or after the
date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to review or update
any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances
occurring after the date of this announcement.
