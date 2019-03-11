TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) (the “Company”) today announced

that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $525

million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 (the “2027

Notes”) in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be

qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the

Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to

certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to

Regulation S under the Securities Act.

We expect to use all of the net proceeds of the 2027 Notes offering,

together with cash on hand, to redeem in full the $525 million aggregate

principal amount of our outstanding 6.375% senior notes due 2022 (the

“2022 Notes”) and to pay related fees and expenses. Pending the use of

the proceeds of this offering, we intend to invest the proceeds in cash,

cash equivalents, investment grade securities or other short-term

marketable securities. The consummation of the offering of the 2027

Notes will not be conditioned on the redemption of the 2022 Notes.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation

of an offer to buy any of the 2027 Notes, nor shall there be any offer,

solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an

offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This notice is being

issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities

Act.

This announcement does not constitute a notice of redemption of the 2022

Notes.

The 2027 Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any

state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United

States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such

registration requirements.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning

of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of

historical fact are considered forward-looking statements including,

without limitation, statements regarding the proposed 2027 Notes

offering and the terms and expected use of proceeds thereof. These

forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties,

assumptions and other factors that could affect future results and cause

actual results and events to differ materially from historical and

expected results and those expressed or implied in the forward-looking

statements, including, but not limited to, that there can be no

assurance that (i) the 2027 Notes will be sold in the amount or on the

terms expected or at all or (ii) the 2022 Notes will be redeemed in full

or at all. Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of

the events set forth in these statements are discussed in the Company’s

Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in

its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made

prior to or after the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation

to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or

circumstances occurring after the date of this announcement.

Contacts

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Vincent Keenan

Vice President, Investor

Relations

480-786-7594

vincent.keenan@amkor.com

