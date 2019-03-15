TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) (the “Company”) today announced

that it has completed its previously announced offering of $525 million

aggregate principal amount of its 6.625% Senior Notes due 2027 (the

“2027 Notes”).

In addition, the Company today announced that it has issued a notice for

the redemption of all $525 million aggregate principal amount of its

outstanding 6.375% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”), with the

redemption to be effective on April 15, 2019. As provided in the

indenture governing the 2022 Notes, the redemption price will be

101.594% of the principal amount of the 2022 Notes, or $1,015.94 per

$1,000 principal amount thereof, paid in cash. In addition, the Company

will pay accrued and unpaid interest on the 2022 Notes to, but

excluding, the redemption date, in accordance with the terms of the

indenture.

The Company expects to use all of the net proceeds of the 2027 Notes

offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the redemption of the 2022

Notes and to pay related fees and expenses. Pending the use of the

proceeds of the 2027 Notes Offering, the Company intends to invest the

proceeds in cash, cash equivalents, investment grade securities or other

short-term marketable securities. The Company expects to record a

one-time charge in the second quarter of 2019 of approximately $8

million for early extinguishment of debt.

A notice of redemption of the 2022 Notes is being sent to all currently

registered holders of the 2022 Notes by U.S. Bank National Association,

the trustee under the indenture governing the 2022 Notes. Copies of the

notice and additional information relating to the procedure for

redemption may be obtained from U.S. Bank National Association by

calling 1-(800)-934-6802 (toll-free). This announcement does not

constitute a notice of redemption of the 2022 Notes.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation

of an offer to buy any of the 2027 Notes, nor shall there be any offer,

solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an

offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The 2027 Notes were offered to persons reasonably believed to be

qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the

Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to

certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to

Regulation S under the Securities Act. The 2027 Notes have not been

registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may

not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an

applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning

of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of

historical fact are considered forward-looking statements including,

without limitation, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds

from the offering, statements regarding the completion of the

redemption, the potential interest savings and the charge for early

extinguishment of debt. These forward-looking statements involve a

number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could

affect future results and cause actual results and events to differ

materially from historical and expected results and those expressed or

implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited

to, that there can be no assurance that the redemption of the 2022 Notes

will be completed. Other important risk factors that could affect the

outcome of the events set forth in these statements are discussed in the

Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,

2018, and in its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange

Commission made prior to or after the date hereof. The Company

undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking

statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date

of this announcement.

Contacts

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Vincent Keenan

Vice President, Investor

Relations

480-786-7594

vincent.keenan@amkor.com

