TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) (the “Company”) today announced
that it has completed its previously announced offering of $525 million
aggregate principal amount of its 6.625% Senior Notes due 2027 (the
“2027 Notes”).
In addition, the Company today announced that it has issued a notice for
the redemption of all $525 million aggregate principal amount of its
outstanding 6.375% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”), with the
redemption to be effective on April 15, 2019. As provided in the
indenture governing the 2022 Notes, the redemption price will be
101.594% of the principal amount of the 2022 Notes, or $1,015.94 per
$1,000 principal amount thereof, paid in cash. In addition, the Company
will pay accrued and unpaid interest on the 2022 Notes to, but
excluding, the redemption date, in accordance with the terms of the
indenture.
The Company expects to use all of the net proceeds of the 2027 Notes
offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the redemption of the 2022
Notes and to pay related fees and expenses. Pending the use of the
proceeds of the 2027 Notes Offering, the Company intends to invest the
proceeds in cash, cash equivalents, investment grade securities or other
short-term marketable securities. The Company expects to record a
one-time charge in the second quarter of 2019 of approximately $8
million for early extinguishment of debt.
A notice of redemption of the 2022 Notes is being sent to all currently
registered holders of the 2022 Notes by U.S. Bank National Association,
the trustee under the indenture governing the 2022 Notes. Copies of the
notice and additional information relating to the procedure for
redemption may be obtained from U.S. Bank National Association by
calling 1-(800)-934-6802 (toll-free). This announcement does not
constitute a notice of redemption of the 2022 Notes.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation
of an offer to buy any of the 2027 Notes, nor shall there be any offer,
solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
The 2027 Notes were offered to persons reasonably believed to be
qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to
certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to
Regulation S under the Securities Act. The 2027 Notes have not been
registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may
not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an
applicable exemption from such registration requirements.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of
historical fact are considered forward-looking statements including,
without limitation, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds
from the offering, statements regarding the completion of the
redemption, the potential interest savings and the charge for early
extinguishment of debt. These forward-looking statements involve a
number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could
affect future results and cause actual results and events to differ
materially from historical and expected results and those expressed or
implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited
to, that there can be no assurance that the redemption of the 2022 Notes
will be completed. Other important risk factors that could affect the
outcome of the events set forth in these statements are discussed in the
Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2018, and in its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission made prior to or after the date hereof. The Company
undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking
statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date
of this announcement.
