Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter 2020

First Quarter Highlights



  • First quarter net sales $1.15 billion, up 29% year-on-year


  • Operating income $84 million, operating margin 7.3%


  • Net income $64 million, earnings per diluted share $0.26


  • EBITDA $210 million

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“First quarter revenue grew almost 30% year-on-year, driven by strength in the communications and consumer markets,” said Steve Kelley, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “Our factory team executed remarkably well in a challenging environment.”


Results



 



Q1 2020



 



Q4 2019



 



Q1 2019



 



 



($ in millions, except per share data)



Net sales



 



$1,153



 



$1,178



 



$895



Gross margin



 



16.4%



 



18.9%



 



13.5%



Operating income



 



$84



 



$118



 



$13



Operating margin



 



7.3%



 



10.0%



 



1.5%



Net income attributable to Amkor (1)



 



$64



 



$99



 



($23)



Earnings per diluted share (1)



 



$0.26



 



$0.41



 



($0.10)



EBITDA (2)



 



$210



 



$244



 



$153


 


(1) Q4 2019 net income includes a $4 million discrete income tax benefit, or $0.01 per diluted share, primarily related to changes in the valuation of certain deferred tax assets. Q1 2019 net income includes a $15 million non-cash discrete income tax charge, or $0.06 per diluted share, to reduce the value of certain deferred tax assets.


 


(2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is included below under “Selected Operating Data.”


“Strong year over year revenue growth drove profitability well above year-ago levels,” said Megan Faust, Amkor’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. “We will continue to make strategic investments to support growth in our target markets while being cautious with discretionary spending.”

At March 31, 2020, total cash and short-term investments was $1.0 billion, and total debt was $1.5 billion.

Business Outlook

“We continue to be excited about Amkor’s prospects for growth in the medium- and long-term,” said Kelley. “At the same time, we are well-prepared to deal with fluctuations in near-term demand due to recent macroeconomic events.”

Second quarter 2020 outlook (unless otherwise noted):



  • Net sales of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion


  • Gross margin of 9.5% to 13.5%


  • Net income of ($32) million to $19 million, or ($0.13) to $0.08 per diluted share


  • Full year 2020 capital expenditures of approximately $550 million

Conference Call Information

Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not included in this press release. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Amkor’s website: www.amkor.com. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-645-6380 or 1-404-991-3911. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor’s website or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (conference ID 3086586). The webcast is also being distributed over NASDAQ OMX’s investor distribution network to both institutional and individual investors. Institutional investors can access the call via NASDAQ OMX’s password-protected event management site, Street Events (www.streetevents.com).

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.


AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



Selected Operating Data


 


 



Q1 2020



 



Q4 2019



 



Q1 2019



Net Sales Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales (in millions):



 



 



 



 



 



Advanced products (1)



$



705



 



 



$



667



 



 



$



422



 



Mainstream products (2)



448



 



 



511



 



 



473



 



Total net sales



$



1,153



 



 



$



1,178



 



 



$



895



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Packaging services



85



%



 



84



%



 



82



%



Test services



15



%



 



16



%



 



18



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales from top ten customers



67



%



 



65



%



 



66



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



End Market Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Communications (handheld devices, smartphones, tablets)



38



%



 



37



%



 



38



%



Consumer (connected home, set-top boxes, televisions, visual imaging, wearables)



24



%



 



24



%



 



14



%



Automotive, industrial and other (driver assist, infotainment, performance, safety)



23



%



 



25



%



 



28



%



Computing (datacenter, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage)



15



%



 



14



%



 



20



%



Total



100



%



 



100



%



 



100



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



Gross Margin Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales



100.0



%



 



100.0



%



 



100.0



%



Cost of sales:



 



 



 



 



 



Materials



45.3



%



 



42.6



%



 



38.0



%



Labor



14.2



%



 



13.9



%



 



17.4



%



Other manufacturing



24.1



%



 



24.6



%



 



31.1



%



Gross margin



16.4



%



 



18.9



%



 



13.5



%


 


(1) Advanced products include flip chip and wafer-level processing and related test services



(2) Mainstream products include wirebond packaging and related test services



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



Selected Operating Data


 


In this press release, we provide EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, our ability to service debt and our ability to fund capital expenditures. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.


 


Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Q1 2020



 



Q4 2019



 



Q1 2019



 



(in millions)



EBITDA Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Net income



$



64



 



 



$



100



 



 



$



(23



)



Plus: Interest expense



17



 



 



17



 



 



19



 



Plus: Income tax expense



5



 



 



1



 



 



21



 



Plus: Depreciation & amortization



124



 



 



126



 



 



136



 



EBITDA



$



210



 



 



$



244



 



 



$



153



 



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Unaudited)


 


 



For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



 



2020



 



2019



 



(In thousands, except per share data)



Net sales



$



1,152,616



 



 



$



894,964



 



Cost of sales



963,708



 



 



774,203



 



Gross profit



188,908



 



 



120,761



 



Selling, general and administrative



72,582



 



 



71,587



 



Research and development



32,253



 



 



35,754



 



Total operating expenses



104,835



 



 



107,341



 



Operating income



84,073



 



 



13,420



 



Interest expense



17,045



 



 



19,273



 



Other (income) expense, net



(2,315



)



 



(4,565



)



Total other expense, net



14,730



 



 



14,708



 



Income (loss) before taxes



69,343



 



 



(1,288



)



Income tax expense



4,846



 



 



21,380



 



Net income (loss)



64,497



 



 



(22,668



)



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(608



)



 



(211



)



Net income (loss) attributable to Amkor



$



63,889



 



 



$



(22,879



)



 



 



 



 



Net income (loss) attributable to Amkor per common share:



 



 



 



Basic



$



0.27



 



 



$



(0.10



)



Diluted



$



0.26



 



 



$



(0.10



)



 



 



 



 



Shares used in computing per common share amounts:



 



 



 



Basic



240,919



 



 



239,414



 



Diluted



241,333



 



 



239,414



 



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)


 


 



March 31,



2020



 



December 31,



2019



 



(In thousands)



ASSETS



Current assets:



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



$



941,447



 



 



$



894,948



 



Restricted cash



610



 



 



610



 



Short-term investments



58,263



 



 



6,348



 



Accounts receivable, net of allowances



880,629



 



 



850,753



 



Inventories



238,201



 



 



220,602



 



Other current assets



34,553



 



 



28,272



 



Total current assets



2,153,703



 



 



2,001,533



 



Property, plant and equipment, net



2,367,746



 



 



2,404,850



 



Operating lease right of use assets



147,985



 



 



148,549



 



Goodwill



26,235



 



 



25,976



 



Restricted cash



3,267



 



 



2,974



 



Other assets



112,701



 



 



111,733



 



Total assets



$



4,811,637



 



 



$



4,695,615



 



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt



$



141,521



 



 



$



144,479



 



Trade accounts payable



562,633



 



 



571,054



 



Capital expenditures payable



107,131



 



 



77,044



 



Accrued expenses



236,464



 



 



267,226



 



Total current liabilities



1,047,749



 



 



1,059,803



 



Long-term debt



1,371,501



 



 



1,305,755



 



Pension and severance obligations



178,084



 



 



176,971



 



Long-term operating lease liabilities



89,733



 



 



91,107



 



Other non-current liabilities



65,945



 



 



71,740



 



Total liabilities



2,753,012



 



 



2,705,376



 



 



 



 



 



Stockholders’ equity:



 



 



 



Preferred stock






 



 






 



Common stock



287



 



 



287



 



Additional paid-in capital



1,931,088



 



 



1,927,739



 



Retained earnings



297,966



 



 



234,077



 



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



19,709



 



 



19,115



 



Treasury stock



(217,533



)



 



(217,479



)



Total Amkor stockholders’ equity



2,031,517



 



 



1,963,739



 



Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries



27,108



 



 



26,500



 



Total equity



2,058,625



 



 



1,990,239



 



Total liabilities and equity



$



4,811,637



 



 



$



4,695,615



 



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



For the Three Months Ended March 31,



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



 



(In thousands)



Cash flows from operating activities:



 



 



 



 



Net income (loss)



 



$



64,497



 



 



$



(22,668



)



Depreciation and amortization



 



123,657



 



 



135,835



 



Other operating activities and non-cash items



 



8,287



 



 



15,928



 



Changes in assets and liabilities



 



(99,852



)



 



(77,038



)



Net cash provided by operating activities



 



96,589



 



 



52,057



 



Cash flows from investing activities:



 



 



 



 



Payments for property, plant and equipment



 



(55,888



)



 



(203,216



)



Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



 



1,887



 



 



180



 



Proceeds from insurance recovery for property, plant and equipment



 






 



 



1,538



 



Payments for short-term investments



 



(55,754



)



 






 



Other investing activities



 



5,163



 



 



(569



)



Net cash used in investing activities



 



(104,592



)



 



(202,067



)



Cash flows from financing activities:



 



 



 



 



Proceeds from revolving credit facilities



 



201,000



 



 






 



Proceeds from short-term debt



 



14,086



 



 



29,781



 



Payments of short-term debt



 



(9,409



)



 



(10,588



)



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



 



24,000



 



 



572,375



 



Payments of long-term debt



 



(172,336



)



 



(63,636



)



Payments of finance lease obligations



 



(2,355



)



 



(1,376



)



Other financing activities



 



109



 



 



(2,848



)



Net cash provided by financing activities



 



55,095



 



 



523,708



 



Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



 



(300



)



 



(829



)



Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



 



46,792



 



 



372,869



 



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



 



898,532



 



 



688,051



 



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



 



$



945,324



 



 



$



1,060,920



 


Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements including statements regarding the strength of the communications and consumer markets, statements regarding our strategic investments and discretionary spending and all of the statements made under “Business Outlook” above. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect future results and cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical and expected results and those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following:



  • health conditions or pandemics, such as COVID-19, impacting labor availability and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services;


  • dependence on the highly cyclical, volatile semiconductor industry;


  • industry downturns and declines in global economic and financial conditions;


  • fluctuation in demand for semiconductors and conditions in the semiconductor industry generally, as well as by specific customers, such as inventory reductions by our customers impacting demand in key markets;


  • changes in our capacity and capacity utilization rates and fluctuations in our manufacturing yields;


  • the development, transition and ramp to high volume manufacture of more advanced silicon nodes and evolving wafer, packaging and test technologies, may cause production delays, lower manufacturing yields and supply constraints for new wafers and other materials;


  • absence of backlog, the short-term nature of our customers’ commitments, double bookings by customers and deterioration in customer forecasts and the impact of these factors, including the possible delay, rescheduling and cancellation of large orders, or the timing and volume of orders relative to our production capacity;


  • changes in costs, quality, availability and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment, including any disruption in the supply of certain materials due to regulations and customer requirements, as well as wage inflation and fluctuations in commodity prices;


  • dependence on key customers or concentration of customers in certain end markets, such as mobile communications and automotive;


  • dependence on international factories and operations, and risks relating to our customers’ and vendors’ international operations;


  • laws, rules, regulations and policies imposed by U.S. or foreign governments, such as tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers, national security, data privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust and competition, tax, currency and banking, labor, environmental, health and safety, and in particular the recent increase in tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers considered or adopted by U.S. and foreign governments;


  • laws, rules, regulations and policies within China and other countries that may favor domestic companies over non-domestic companies, including customer- or government-supported efforts to promote the development and growth of local competitors;


  • fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly the dollar/yen exchange rate for our operations in Japan;


  • competition with established competitors in the packaging and test business, the internal capabilities of integrated device manufacturers, and new competitors, including foundries;


  • decisions by our integrated device manufacturer and foundry customers to curtail outsourcing;


  • difficulty achieving high capacity utilization rates due to high percentage of fixed costs;


  • our substantial investments in equipment and facilities to support the demand of our customers;


  • there can be no assurance regarding when our factory and research and development center in Korea will be fully utilized, or that the actual scope, costs, timeline or benefits of the project will be consistent with our expectations;


  • the historical downward pressure on the prices of our packaging and test services;


  • any warranty claims, product return and liability risks, and the risk of negative publicity if our products fail, as well as the risk of litigation incident to our business;


  • our substantial indebtedness and restrictive covenants in the indentures and agreements governing our current and future indebtedness;


  • difficulty funding our liquidity needs;


  • our significant severance plan obligations associated with our manufacturing operations in Korea;


  • maintaining an effective system of internal controls;


  • difficulty attracting, retaining or replacing qualified personnel;


  • our continuing development and implementation of changes to, and maintenance and security of, our information technology systems;


  • challenges with integrating diverse operations;


  • any changes in tax laws (including the recent enactment of U.S. tax reform), taxing authorities not agreeing with our interpretation of applicable tax laws, including whether we continue to qualify for tax holidays, or any requirements to establish or adjust valuation allowances on deferred tax assets;


  • our ability to develop new proprietary technology, protect our proprietary technology, operate without infringing the proprietary rights of others, and implement new technologies;


  • natural disasters and other calamities, health conditions or pandemics, political instability, hostilities or other disruptions; and


  • the ability of certain of our stockholders to effectively determine or substantially influence the outcome of matters requiring stockholder approval.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in the company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made prior to or after the date hereof. Amkor undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Vincent Keenan

Vice President, Investor Relations

480-786-7594

vincent.keenan@amkor.com

