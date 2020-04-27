Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter 2020

First Quarter Highlights
First quarter net sales $1.15 billion, up 29% year-on-year
Operating income $84 million, operating margin 7.3%
Net income $64 million, earnings per diluted share $0.26
EBITDA $210 million
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
“First quarter revenue grew almost 30% year-on-year, driven by strength in the communications and consumer markets,” said Steve Kelley, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “Our factory team executed remarkably well in a challenging environment.”
“Strong year over year revenue growth drove profitability well above year-ago levels,” said Megan Faust, Amkor’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. “We will continue to make strategic investments to support growth in our target markets while being cautious with discretionary spending.”
At March 31, 2020, total cash and short-term investments was $1.0 billion, and total debt was $1.5 billion.
Business Outlook
“We continue to be excited about Amkor’s prospects for growth in the medium- and long-term,” said Kelley. “At the same time, we are well-prepared to deal with fluctuations in near-term demand due to recent macroeconomic events.”
Second quarter 2020 outlook (unless otherwise noted):
Net sales of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion
Gross margin of 9.5% to 13.5%
Net income of ($32) million to $19 million, or ($0.13) to $0.08 per diluted share
Full year 2020 capital expenditures of approximately $550 million
Conference Call Information
Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not included in this press release. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Amkor’s website: www.amkor.com. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-645-6380 or 1-404-991-3911. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor’s website or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (conference ID 3086586). The webcast is also being distributed over NASDAQ OMX’s investor distribution network to both institutional and individual investors. Institutional investors can access the call via NASDAQ OMX’s password-protected event management site, Street Events (www.streetevents.com).
About Amkor Technology, Inc.
Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements including statements regarding the strength of the communications and consumer markets, statements regarding our strategic investments and discretionary spending and all of the statements made under “Business Outlook” above. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect future results and cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical and expected results and those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following:
health conditions or pandemics, such as COVID-19, impacting labor availability and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services;
dependence on the highly cyclical, volatile semiconductor industry;
industry downturns and declines in global economic and financial conditions;
fluctuation in demand for semiconductors and conditions in the semiconductor industry generally, as well as by specific customers, such as inventory reductions by our customers impacting demand in key markets;
changes in our capacity and capacity utilization rates and fluctuations in our manufacturing yields;
the development, transition and ramp to high volume manufacture of more advanced silicon nodes and evolving wafer, packaging and test technologies, may cause production delays, lower manufacturing yields and supply constraints for new wafers and other materials;
absence of backlog, the short-term nature of our customers’ commitments, double bookings by customers and deterioration in customer forecasts and the impact of these factors, including the possible delay, rescheduling and cancellation of large orders, or the timing and volume of orders relative to our production capacity;
changes in costs, quality, availability and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment, including any disruption in the supply of certain materials due to regulations and customer requirements, as well as wage inflation and fluctuations in commodity prices;
dependence on key customers or concentration of customers in certain end markets, such as mobile communications and automotive;
dependence on international factories and operations, and risks relating to our customers’ and vendors’ international operations;
laws, rules, regulations and policies imposed by U.S. or foreign governments, such as tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers, national security, data privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust and competition, tax, currency and banking, labor, environmental, health and safety, and in particular the recent increase in tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers considered or adopted by U.S. and foreign governments;
laws, rules, regulations and policies within China and other countries that may favor domestic companies over non-domestic companies, including customer- or government-supported efforts to promote the development and growth of local competitors;
fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly the dollar/yen exchange rate for our operations in Japan;
competition with established competitors in the packaging and test business, the internal capabilities of integrated device manufacturers, and new competitors, including foundries;
decisions by our integrated device manufacturer and foundry customers to curtail outsourcing;
difficulty achieving high capacity utilization rates due to high percentage of fixed costs;
our substantial investments in equipment and facilities to support the demand of our customers;
there can be no assurance regarding when our factory and research and development center in Korea will be fully utilized, or that the actual scope, costs, timeline or benefits of the project will be consistent with our expectations;
the historical downward pressure on the prices of our packaging and test services;
any warranty claims, product return and liability risks, and the risk of negative publicity if our products fail, as well as the risk of litigation incident to our business;
our substantial indebtedness and restrictive covenants in the indentures and agreements governing our current and future indebtedness;
difficulty funding our liquidity needs;
our significant severance plan obligations associated with our manufacturing operations in Korea;
maintaining an effective system of internal controls;
difficulty attracting, retaining or replacing qualified personnel;
our continuing development and implementation of changes to, and maintenance and security of, our information technology systems;
challenges with integrating diverse operations;
any changes in tax laws (including the recent enactment of U.S. tax reform), taxing authorities not agreeing with our interpretation of applicable tax laws, including whether we continue to qualify for tax holidays, or any requirements to establish or adjust valuation allowances on deferred tax assets;
our ability to develop new proprietary technology, protect our proprietary technology, operate without infringing the proprietary rights of others, and implement new technologies;
natural disasters and other calamities, health conditions or pandemics, political instability, hostilities or other disruptions; and
the ability of certain of our stockholders to effectively determine or substantially influence the outcome of matters requiring stockholder approval.
Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in the company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made prior to or after the date hereof. Amkor undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by law.
Contacts
Vincent Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations
480-786-7594
