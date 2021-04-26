 Skip to main content
Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter 2021

First Quarter Highlights



  • Record first quarter net sales $1.33 billion, up 15% year-on-year


  • Gross margin 20.0%, operating income margin 10.9%


  • Net income $120 million, earnings per diluted share $0.49


  • EBITDA $280 million

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“Amkor delivered a first quarter revenue record of $1.33 billion, a 15% increase over the first quarter of last year,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “Continued strength in Advanced packaging and year-on-year growth of 13% in our Mainstream business led to better than seasonal results in Communications and to sequential growth in Automotive & Industrial, Consumer, and Computing end markets.”


Results



 



Q1 2021



 



Q4 2020 (1)



 



Q1 2020



 



 



($ in millions, except per share data)



Net sales



 



$1,326



 



$1,371



 



$1,153



Gross margin



 



20.0%



 



20.3%



 



16.4%



Operating income



 



$144



 



$159



 



$84



Operating income margin



 



10.9%



 



11.6%



 



7.3%



Net income attributable to Amkor



 



$120



 



$127



 



$64



Earnings per diluted share



 



$0.49



 



$0.52



 



$0.26



EBITDA (2)



 



$280



 



$288



 



$210



(1) Q4 2020 net income includes a $20 million discrete income tax benefit, or $0.08 per diluted share, primarily related to changes in the valuation of certain deferred tax assets.

(2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under “Selected Operating Data.”


“We continued to operate at high utilization rates across our factories in the quarter, driving significant improvement in year-on-year profitability to 20% gross margin and 11% operating income margin. EPS of $0.49 is a first quarter record,” said Megan Faust, Amkor’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. “Strong operating results and a solid balance sheet provide us the ability to invest in future growth, particularly for Advanced packaging technologies.”

At March 31, 2021, total cash and short-term investments was $0.8 billion, and total debt was $1.1 billion.

We paid a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, representing a dividend payment of $9.7 million in the aggregate, on March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of February 23, 2021. The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as any record and payment dates, are subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

Business Outlook

“We believe the second quarter will be another solid quarter, with revenue of $1.34 billion at the midpoint of our guidance. Our forecast reflects capacity constraints in wafers and substrates that are expected to affect portions of the supply chain in the near term, and we are working closely with our customers and suppliers to mitigate the impact,” said Rutten. “Overall, we continue to see solid demand across all of our key markets and remain confident that our strong position in Advanced packaging will enable us to outgrow the semiconductor market in 2021.”

Second quarter 2021 outlook (unless otherwise noted):



  • Net sales of $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion


  • Gross margin of 17% to 20%


  • Net income of $77 million to $127 million, or $0.32 to $0.52 per diluted share


  • Full year 2021 capital expenditures of approximately $700 million

Conference Call Information

Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not included in this press release. To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at https://ir.amkor.com. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor’s website or by dialing 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415 (conference ID 13718212).

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.

 


AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



Selected Operating Data



 



Q1 2021



 



Q4 2020



 



Q1 2020



Net Sales Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales (in millions):



 



 



 



 



 



Advanced products (1) (3)



$



921



 



 



$



972



 



 



$



795



 



Mainstream products (2) (3)



405



 



 



399



 



 



358



 



Total net sales



$



1,326



 



 



$



1,371



 



 



$



1,153



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Packaging services



85



%



 



85



%



 



85



%



Test services



15



%



 



15



%



 



15



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales from top ten customers



61



%



 



61



%



 



67



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



End Market Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Communications (handheld devices, smartphones, tablets)



40



%



 



46



%



 



38



%



Consumer (connected home, set-top boxes, televisions, visual imaging, wearables)



21



%



 



19



%



 



24



%



Automotive, industrial and other (driver assist, infotainment, performance, safety)



22



%



 



19



%



 



23



%



Computing (data center, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage)



17



%



 



16



%



 



15



%



Total



100



%



 



100



%



 



100



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



Gross Margin Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales



100.0



%



 



100.0



%



 



100.0



%



Cost of sales:



 



 



 



 



 



Materials



43.2



%



 



44.6



%



 



45.3



%



Labor



13.8



%



 



12.9



%



 



14.2



%



Other manufacturing



23.0



%



 



22.2



%



 



24.1



%



Gross margin



20.0



%



 



20.3



%



 



16.4



%


(1) Advanced products include flip chip, memory and wafer-level processing and related test services.

(2) Mainstream products include all other wirebond packaging and related test services.

(3) Beginning in 2021, we are reporting memory net sales in Advanced products. Previously memory net sales were reported in Mainstream products. Prior year amounts were reclassified to conform to current year presentation.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Selected Operating Data

In this press release we refer to EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, our ability to service debt and our ability to fund capital expenditures. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.


Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Q1 2021



 



Q4 2020



 



Q1 2020



 



(in millions)



EBITDA Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Net income



$



120



 



 



$



127



 



 



$



64



 



Plus: Interest expense



13



 



 



15



 



 



17



 



Plus: Income tax expense



12



 



 



13



 



 



5



 



Plus: Depreciation & amortization



135



 



 



133



 



 



124



 



EBITDA



$



280



 



 



$



288



 



 



$



210



 


 


AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Unaudited)



 



For the Three Months Ended March 31,



 



2021



 



2020



 



(In thousands, except per share data)



Net sales



$



1,326,150



 



 



 



$



1,152,616



 



 



Cost of sales



1,060,616



 



 



 



963,708



 



 



Gross profit



265,534



 



 



 



188,908



 



 



Selling, general and administrative



76,768



 



 



 



72,582



 



 



Research and development



44,318



 



 



 



32,253



 



 



Total operating expenses



121,086



 



 



 



104,835



 



 



Operating income



144,448



 



 



 



84,073



 



 



Interest expense



12,673



 



 



 



17,045



 



 



Other (income) expense, net



89



 



 



 



(2,315



)



 



Total other expense, net



12,762



 



 



 



14,730



 



 



Income before taxes



131,686



 



 



 



69,343



 



 



Income tax expense



11,667



 



 



 



4,846



 



 



Net income



120,019



 



 



 



64,497



 



 



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(210



)



 



 



(608



)



 



Net income attributable to Amkor



$



119,809



 



 



 



$



63,889



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income attributable to Amkor per common share:



 



 



 



Basic



$



0.49



 



 



 



$



0.27



 



 



Diluted



$



0.49



 



 



 



$



0.26



 



 



 



 



 



 



Shares used in computing per common share amounts:



 



 



 



Basic



243,267



 



 



 



240,919



 



 



Diluted



245,129



 



 



 



241,333



 



 


 


AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)



 



March 31, 2021



 



December 31, 2020



 



(In thousands)



ASSETS



Current assets:



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



$



650,274



 



 



 



$



698,002



 



 



Restricted cash



933



 



 



 



1,007



 



 



Short-term investments



163,693



 



 



 



133,769



 



 



Accounts receivable, net of allowances



950,015



 



 



 



962,643



 



 



Inventories



307,545



 



 



 



297,293



 



 



Other current assets



41,594



 



 



 



40,218



 



 



Total current assets



2,114,054



 



 



 



2,132,932



 



 



Property, plant and equipment, net



2,623,470



 



 



 



2,566,002



 



 



Operating lease right of use assets



141,247



 



 



 



147,236



 



 



Goodwill



25,481



 



 



 



27,325



 



 



Restricted cash



3,565



 



 



 



3,188



 



 



Other assets



145,648



 



 



 



145,628



 



 



Total assets



$



5,053,465



 



 



 



$



5,022,311



 



 



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt



$



135,405



 



 



 



$



149,007



 



 



Trade accounts payable



602,962



 



 



 



636,434



 



 



Capital expenditures payable



273,934



 



 



 



181,339



 



 



Accrued expenses



304,556



 



 



 



349,207



 



 



Total current liabilities



1,316,857



 



 



 



1,315,987



 



 



Long-term debt



952,366



 



 



 



1,005,339



 



 



Pension and severance obligations



146,118



 



 



 



159,610



 



 



Long-term operating lease liabilities



77,651



 



 



 



84,420



 



 



Other non-current liabilities



98,236



 



 



 



102,996



 



 



Total liabilities



2,591,228



 



 



 



2,668,352



 



 



 



 



 



 



Stockholders’ equity:



 



 



 



Preferred stock






 



 



 






 



 



Common stock



290



 



 



 



289



 



 



Additional paid-in capital



1,964,331



 



 



 



1,953,378



 



 



Retained earnings



672,534



 



 



 



562,502



 



 



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



15,823



 



 



 



27,270



 



 



Treasury stock



(219,061



)



 



 



(217,740



)



 



Total Amkor stockholders’ equity



2,433,917



 



 



 



2,325,699



 



 



Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries



28,320



 



 



 



28,260



 



 



Total equity



2,462,237



 



 



 



2,353,959



 



 



Total liabilities and equity



$



5,053,465



 



 



 



$



5,022,311



 



 


 


AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited)



 



For the Three Months Ended March 31,



 



2021



 



2020



 



(In thousands)



Cash flows from operating activities:



 



 



 



Net income



$



120,019



 



 



 



$



64,497



 



 



Depreciation and amortization



135,390



 



 



 



123,657



 



 



Other operating activities and non-cash items



2,370



 



 



 



8,287



 



 



Changes in assets and liabilities



(80,991



)



 



 



(99,852



)



 



Net cash provided by operating activities



176,788



 



 



 



96,589



 



 



Cash flows from investing activities:



 



 



 



Payments for property, plant and equipment



(110,351



)



 



 



(55,888



)



 



Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



547



 



 



 



1,887



 



 



Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



19,838



 



 



 



31



 



 



Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments



43,790



 



 



 



6,134



 



 



Payments for short-term investments



(92,879



)



 



 



(55,754



)



 



Other investing activities



(25,317



)



 



 



(1,002



)



 



Net cash used in investing activities



(164,372



)



 



 



(104,592



)



 



Cash flows from financing activities:



 



 



 



Proceeds from revolving credit facilities






 



 



 



201,000



 



 



Proceeds from short-term debt



3,679



 



 



 



14,086



 



 



Payments of short-term debt



(7,803



)



 



 



(9,409



)



 



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



50,000



 



 



 



24,000



 



 



Payments of long-term debt



(79,684



)



 



 



(172,336



)



 



Payments of finance lease obligations



(3,216



)



 



 



(2,355



)



 



Payments of dividends



(19,457



)



 



 






 



 



Other financing activities



7,037



 



 



 



109



 



 



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(49,444



)



 



 



55,095



 



 



Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(10,397



)



 



 



(300



)



 



Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(47,425



)



 



 



46,792



 



 



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



702,197



 



 



 



898,532



 



 



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



$



654,772



 



 



 



$



945,324



 



 


Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements, including all of the statements made under “Business Outlook” above. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect future results and cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical and expected results and those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following:



  • health conditions or pandemics, such as COVID-19, impacting labor availability and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services;


  • dependence on the highly cyclical, volatile semiconductor industry;


  • industry downturns and declines in global economic and financial conditions;


  • fluctuation in demand for semiconductors and conditions in the semiconductor industry generally, as well as by specific customers, such as inventory reductions by our customers impacting demand in key markets;


  • changes in our capacity and capacity utilization rates and fluctuations in our manufacturing yields;


  • the development, transition and ramp to high volume manufacture of more advanced silicon nodes and evolving wafer, packaging and test technologies may cause production delays, lower manufacturing yields and supply constraints for new wafers and other materials;


  • absence of backlog, the short-term nature of our customers’ commitments, double bookings by customers and deterioration in customer forecasts and the impact of these factors, including the possible delay, rescheduling and cancellation of large orders, or the timing and volume of orders relative to our production capacity;


  • changes in costs, quality, availability and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment, including any disruption in the supply of certain materials due to regulations and customer requirements, as well as supply constraints, production delays, fluctuations in commodity prices and wage inflation;


  • dependence on key customers or concentration of customers in certain end markets, such as Communications and Automotive;


  • dependence on international factories and operations and risks relating to our customers’ and vendors’ international operations;


  • laws, rules, regulations and policies imposed by U.S. or other governments, such as tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers, national security, data privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust and competition, tax, currency and banking, labor, environmental, health and safety, and in particular the recent increase in tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers considered or adopted by U.S. and other governments;


  • laws, rules, regulations and policies within China and other countries that may favor domestic companies over non-domestic companies, including customer- or government-supported efforts to promote the development and growth of local competitors;


  • fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly the dollar/yen exchange rate for our operations in Japan;


  • competition with established competitors in the packaging and test business, the internal capabilities of integrated device manufacturers and new competitors, including foundries;


  • decisions by our integrated device manufacturer and foundry customers to curtail outsourcing;


  • difficulty achieving high capacity utilization rates due to high percentage of fixed costs;


  • our substantial investments in equipment and facilities to support the demand of our customers;


  • the utilization level of our factory and research and development center in Korea and, the scope, costs, timeline or benefits of the project;


  • the historical downward pressure on the prices of our packaging and test services;


  • any warranty claims, product return and liability risks, and the risk of negative publicity if our products fail, as well as the risk of litigation incident to our business;


  • our substantial indebtedness and restrictive covenants in the indentures and agreements governing our current and future indebtedness;


  • the possibility that we may decrease or suspend our quarterly dividend;


  • difficulty funding our liquidity needs;


  • our significant severance plan obligations associated with our manufacturing operations in Korea;


  • maintaining an effective system of internal controls;


  • difficulty attracting, retaining or replacing qualified personnel;


  • our continuing development and implementation of changes to, and maintenance and security of, our information technology systems;


  • challenges with integrating diverse operations;


  • any changes in tax laws, taxing authorities not agreeing with our interpretation of applicable tax laws, including whether we continue to qualify for tax holidays, or any requirements to establish or adjust valuation allowances on deferred tax assets;


  • our ability to develop new proprietary technology, protect our proprietary technology, operate without infringing the proprietary rights of others and implement new technologies;


  • natural disasters and other calamities, health conditions or pandemics, political instability, hostilities or other disruptions; and


  • the ability of certain of our stockholders to effectively determine or substantially influence the outcome of matters requiring stockholder approval.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in the company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made prior to or after the date hereof. Amkor undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Jennifer Jue

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Finance

480-786-7594

jennifer.jue@amkor.com

