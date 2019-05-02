First Quarter Highlights



  • First quarter net sales $895 million


  • Operating income $13 million


  • Net income ($23) million, earnings per diluted share ($0.10)


  • EBITDA $153 million

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of

semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial

results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

"Our operating results for the first quarter exceeded expectations, with

gross margin above the high end of our guidance," said Steve Kelley,

Amkor's president and chief executive officer. "Better than expected

gross profit and EBITDA were largely due to cost control efforts."


Results

 

Q1 2019

 

Q4 2018

 

Q1 2018


 

($ in millions, except per share data)

Net sales


$895

 

$1,081

 

$1,025

Gross margin


13.5%


16.9%


15.4%

Operating income


$13


$75


$36

Net income attributable to Amkor (1)


($23)


$28


$10

Earnings per diluted share (1)


($0.10)


$0.12


$0.04

EBITDA (2)


$153


$219


$175







 

1) Q1 2019 net income includes a $15 million non-cash discrete income

tax charge, or $0.06 per diluted share, to reduce the value of certain

deferred tax assets. Q4 2018 net income includes a $17 million discrete

income tax charge, or $0.07 per diluted share, driven by finalizing the

accounting for U.S. tax reform.

2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.

The reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is included below

under "Selected Operating Data."

"We delivered a solid quarter with operating income well above

expectations," said Megan Faust, Amkor's corporate vice president and

chief financial officer. "We also successfully refinanced $525 million

of our senior notes, enabling greater financial flexibility for managing

the business by extending maturities to 2027."

Net debt was approximately $800 million at March 31, 2019.

Business Outlook

"We expect second quarter 2019 revenue to be flat to the first quarter,

reflecting a more stable market," said Kelley. "We plan to maintain our

strong focus on cost and CapEx discipline."

Second quarter 2019 outlook (unless otherwise noted):



  • Net sales of $850 million to $930 million


  • Gross margin of 9% to 14%


  • Net income of ($59) million to ($10) million, or ($0.25) to ($0.04)
    per diluted share


  • Full year 2019 capital expenditures of approximately $475 million

Conference Call Information

Amkor will conduct a conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 5:00

p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not

included in this press release. This call is being webcast and can be

accessed at Amkor's website: www.amkor.com.

You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-645-6380 or

1-404-991-3911. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor's

website or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (conference ID

8289834). The webcast is also being distributed over NASDAQ OMX's

investor distribution network to both institutional and individual

investors. Institutional investors can access the call via NASDAQ OMX's

password-protected event management site, Street Events (www.streetevents.com).

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of

outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968,

Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a

strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading

semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s

operational base includes production facilities, product development

centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics

manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information,

visit www.amkor.com.



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



Selected Operating Data




 


 


 




Q1 2019


Q4 2018


Q1 2018

Net Sales Data:







Net sales (in millions):







Advanced products (1)


$

422



$

564



$

476


Mainstream products (2)


473

 


517

 


549

 

Total net sales


$

895

 


$

1,081

 


$

1,025

 







 

Packaging services


82

%


84

%


81

%

Test services


18

%


16

%


19

%







 

Net sales from top ten customers


66

%


61

%


69

%







 

End Market Data:







Communications (smartphones, tablets, handheld devices)


38

%


45

%


42

%

Automotive, industrial and other (driver assist, infotainment,
safety, performance)


28

%


25

%


26

%

Computing (datacenter, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage)


20

%


18

%


19

%

Consumer (set-top boxes, televisions, connected home, personal
electronics, visual imaging)


14

%


12

%


13

%

Total


100

%


100

%


100

%







 

Gross Margin Data:







Net sales


100.0

%


100.0

%


100.0

%

Cost of sales:







Materials


38.0

%


38.8

%


36.9

%

Labor


17.4

%


16.0

%


17.5

%

Other manufacturing


31.1

%


28.3

%


30.2

%

Gross margin


13.5

%


16.9

%


15.4

%










 

1) Advanced products include flip chip and wafer-level processing and

related test services

2) Mainstream products include wirebond

packaging and related test services

In the press release above we provide EBITDA, which is not defined by

U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense,

income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA

to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it

provides additional information in assessing our financial operating

results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating

performance, our ability to service debt and our ability to fund capital

expenditures. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does

not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated

statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary

element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance

our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our

costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and

amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use

capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in

addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating

income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared

in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore our definition of EBITDA may

not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other

companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.


Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation:

 


 


 




Q1 2019


Q4 2018


Q1 2018



(in millions)

EBITDA Data:







Net income


$

(23

)


$

29



$

10

Plus: Interest expense


19



18



20

Plus: Income tax expense


21



29



2

Plus: Depreciation & amortization


136

 


143

 


143

EBITDA


$

153

 


$

219

 


$

175












 



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Unaudited)




 





For the Three Months Ended
March 31,





2019

 

2018



(In thousands, except per share data)

Net sales


$

894,964



$

1,025,319


Cost of sales


774,203

 


867,548

 

Gross profit


120,761

 


157,771

 

Selling, general and administrative


71,587



80,723


Research and development


35,754



40,929


Total operating expenses


107,341

 


121,652

 

Operating income


13,420



36,119


Interest expense


19,273



20,011


Other (income) expense, net


(4,565

)


3,432

 

Total other expense, net


14,708

 


23,443

 

Income (loss) before taxes


(1,288

)


12,676


Income tax expense


21,380

 


2,481

 

Net income (loss)


(22,668

)


10,195


Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


(211

)


(651

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Amkor


$

(22,879

)


$

9,544

 





 

Net income (loss) attributable to Amkor per common share:





Basic


$

(0.10

)


$

0.04

 

Diluted


$

(0.10

)


$

0.04

 





 

Shares used in computing per common share amounts:





Basic


239,414



239,214


Diluted


239,414



239,816



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)




 


 




March 31,
2019


December 31,
2018



(In thousands)

ASSETS

Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$

1,055,402



$

681,569


Restricted cash


2,589



2,589


Accounts receivable, net of allowances


684,914



724,456


Inventories


227,502



230,589


Other current assets


32,522

 


32,005

 

Total current assets


2,002,929



1,671,208


Property, plant and equipment, net


2,564,177



2,650,448


Operating lease right of use asset *


122,982






Goodwill


25,449



25,720


Restricted cash


2,929



3,893


Other assets


128,720

 


144,178

 

Total assets


$

4,847,186

 


$

4,495,447

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt


$

638,702



$

114,579


Trade accounts payable


459,383



530,398


Capital expenditures payable


123,737



255,237


Accrued expenses


245,796

 


258,209

 

Total current liabilities


1,467,618



1,158,423


Long-term debt


1,215,262



1,217,732


Pension and severance obligations


181,826



184,321


Long-term operating lease liability *


73,876






Other non-current liabilities


76,022

 


79,071

 

Total liabilities


3,014,604

 


2,639,547

 





 

Stockholders’ equity:





Preferred stock









Common stock


285



285


Additional paid-in capital


1,911,179



1,909,425


Retained earnings


90,310



113,189


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


21,456



23,812


Treasury stock


(216,219

)


(216,171

)

Total Amkor stockholders’ equity


1,807,011



1,830,540


Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries


25,571

 


25,360

 

Total equity


1,832,582

 


1,855,900

 

Total liabilities and equity


$

4,847,186

 


$

4,495,447

 

*Effective January 1, 2019, we adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU)

No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). Upon adoption, we recorded a

right-of-use asset and lease liability on our balance sheet. Prior

period financial statements were not required to be adjusted for the

effects of this new standard.



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited)




 





For the Three Months Ended
March 31,





2019

 

2018



(In thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss)


$

(22,668

)


$

10,195


Depreciation and amortization


135,835



142,509


Other operating activities and non-cash items


15,928



(4,734

)

Changes in assets and liabilities


(77,038

)


(339

)

Net cash provided by operating activities


52,057

 


147,631

 

Cash flows from investing activities:





Payments for property, plant and equipment


(203,216

)


(230,603

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment


180



342


Proceeds from insurance recovery for property, plant and equipment


1,538






Other investing activities


(569

)


656

 

Net cash used in investing activities


(202,067

)


(229,605

)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from short-term debt


29,781






Payments of short-term debt


(10,588

)


(17,352

)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt


572,375






Payments of long-term debt


(63,636

)


(6,220

)

Payments of finance lease obligations


(1,376

)


(808

)

Other financing activities


(2,848

)


455

 


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities




523,708

 


(23,925

)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash


(829

)


3,892

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


372,869



(102,007

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


688,051

 


602,851

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$

1,060,920

 


$

500,844

 









 

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements

of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements including

all of the statements made under "Business Outlook" above. These

forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties,

assumptions and other factors that could affect future results and cause

actual results and events to differ materially from historical and

expected results and those expressed or implied in the forward-looking

statements, including, but not limited to, the following:



  • the highly unpredictable nature, cyclicality, and rate of growth of
    the semiconductor industry;


  • timing and volume of orders relative to production capacity and the
    inability to achieve high capacity utilization rates, control costs
    and improve profitability;


  • laws, rules, regulations and policies imposed by the U.S. or foreign
    governments in areas such as tariffs, customs, duties and other
    restrictive trade barriers, national security, data privacy and
    cybersecurity, antitrust and competition, tax, currency and banking,
    privacy, labor, environmental, health and safety, and in particular
    the recent increase in protectionist measures considered or adopted by
    the U.S. and foreign governments;


  • laws, rules, regulations and policies within China and other countries
    that may favor domestic companies over non-domestic companies,
    including customer or government supported efforts to promote the
    development and growth of local competitors;


  • volatility of consumer demand, double booking by customers and
    deterioration in forecasts from our customers for products
    incorporating our semiconductor packages, including any slowdown in
    demand or changes in customer forecasts for smartphones or other
    mobile devices and generally soft end market demand for electronic
    devices;


  • delays, lower manufacturing yields and supply constraints relating to
    wafers, particularly for advanced nodes and related technologies;


  • dependence on key customers, the impact of changes in our market share
    and prices for our services with those customers and the business and
    financial condition of those customers;


  • the performance of our business, interest rate fluctuations and other
    economic and market conditions, the cash needs and investment
    opportunities for the business, the need for additional capacity and
    facilities to service customer demand and the availability of cash
    flow from operations or financing;


  • the effect of the global economy on credit markets, financial
    institutions, customers, suppliers and consumers, including the
    uncertain macroeconomic environment;


  • the highly unpredictable nature and costs of litigation and other
    legal activities and the risk of adverse results of such matters and
    the impact of other legal proceedings;


  • changes in tax rates and taxes as a result of changes in U.S. or
    foreign tax law or the interpretations thereof (including the impact
    of recent U.S. tax reform), changes in our organizational structure,
    changes in the jurisdictions in which our income is determined to be
    earned and taxed, the outcome of tax reviews, audits and ruling
    requests, our ability to realize deferred tax assets and the
    expiration of tax holidays;


  • curtailment of outsourcing by our customers;


  • our substantial indebtedness and restrictive covenants;


  • failure to realize sufficient cash flow or access to other sources of
    liquidity to fund capital expenditures;


  • the effects of an economic slowdown in major economies worldwide;


  • disruptions in our business or deficiencies in our controls resulting
    from the integration of acquired operations, particularly J-Devices,
    or the implementation and security of, and changes to, our enterprise
    resource planning, factory shop floor systems and other management
    information systems;


  • there can be no assurance regarding when our new K5 factory and
    research and development center in Korea will be fully utilized, or
    that the actual scope, costs, timeline or benefits of the project will
    be consistent with our expectations;


  • economic effects of terrorist attacks, political instability, natural
    disasters and military conflict;


  • competition, competitive pricing and declines in average selling
    prices;


  • fluctuations in packaging and test manufacturing yields;


  • dependence on international operations and sales and fluctuations in
    foreign currency exchange rates, particularly in Japan and Korea;


  • dependence on raw material and equipment suppliers and changes in raw
    material and precious metal costs;


  • dependence on key personnel;


  • enforcement of and compliance with intellectual property rights; and


  • technological challenges.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events

set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating

results and financial condition are discussed in the company's Annual

Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in the

company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission

made prior to or after the date hereof. Amkor undertakes no obligation

to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or

circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

