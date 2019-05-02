First Quarter Highlights
First quarter net sales $895 million
Operating income $13 million
Net income ($23) million, earnings per diluted share ($0.10)
EBITDA $153 million
"Our operating results for the first quarter exceeded expectations, with
gross margin above the high end of our guidance," said Steve Kelley,
Amkor's president and chief executive officer. "Better than expected
gross profit and EBITDA were largely due to cost control efforts."
Results
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q1 2018
($ in millions, except per share data)
Net sales
$895
$1,081
$1,025
Gross margin
13.5%
16.9%
15.4%
Operating income
$13
$75
$36
Net income attributable to Amkor (1)
($23)
$28
$10
Earnings per diluted share (1)
($0.10)
$0.12
$0.04
EBITDA (2)
$153
$219
$175
1) Q1 2019 net income includes a $15 million non-cash discrete income
tax charge, or $0.06 per diluted share, to reduce the value of certain
deferred tax assets. Q4 2018 net income includes a $17 million discrete
income tax charge, or $0.07 per diluted share, driven by finalizing the
accounting for U.S. tax reform.
2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.
The reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is included below
under "Selected Operating Data."
"We delivered a solid quarter with operating income well above
expectations," said Megan Faust, Amkor's corporate vice president and
chief financial officer. "We also successfully refinanced $525 million
of our senior notes, enabling greater financial flexibility for managing
the business by extending maturities to 2027."
Net debt was approximately $800 million at March 31, 2019.
Business Outlook
"We expect second quarter 2019 revenue to be flat to the first quarter,
reflecting a more stable market," said Kelley. "We plan to maintain our
strong focus on cost and CapEx discipline."
Second quarter 2019 outlook (unless otherwise noted):
Net sales of $850 million to $930 million
Gross margin of 9% to 14%
Net income of ($59) million to ($10) million, or ($0.25) to ($0.04)
per diluted share
Full year 2019 capital expenditures of approximately $475 million
About Amkor Technology, Inc.
Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of
outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968,
Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a
strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading
semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s
operational base includes production facilities, product development
centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics
manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information,
visit www.amkor.com.
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q1 2018
Net Sales Data:
Net sales (in millions):
Advanced products (1)
$
422
$
564
$
476
Mainstream products (2)
473
517
549
Total net sales
$
895
$
1,081
$
1,025
Packaging services
82
%
84
%
81
%
Test services
18
%
16
%
19
%
Net sales from top ten customers
66
%
61
%
69
%
End Market Data:
Communications (smartphones, tablets, handheld devices)
38
%
45
%
42
%
Automotive, industrial and other (driver assist, infotainment,
safety, performance)
28
%
25
%
26
%
Computing (datacenter, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage)
20
%
18
%
19
%
Consumer (set-top boxes, televisions, connected home, personal
electronics, visual imaging)
14
%
12
%
13
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
Gross Margin Data:
Net sales
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Cost of sales:
Materials
38.0
%
38.8
%
36.9
%
Labor
17.4
%
16.0
%
17.5
%
Other manufacturing
31.1
%
28.3
%
30.2
%
Gross margin
13.5
%
16.9
%
15.4
%
1) Advanced products include flip chip and wafer-level processing and
related test services
2) Mainstream products include wirebond
packaging and related test services
In the press release above we provide EBITDA, which is not defined by
U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense,
income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA
to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it
provides additional information in assessing our financial operating
results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating
performance, our ability to service debt and our ability to fund capital
expenditures. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does
not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated
statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary
element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance
our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our
costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and
amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use
capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in
addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating
income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared
in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore our definition of EBITDA may
not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other
companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation:
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q1 2018
(in millions)
EBITDA Data:
Net income
$
(23
)
$
29
$
10
Plus: Interest expense
19
18
20
Plus: Income tax expense
21
29
2
Plus: Depreciation & amortization
136
143
143
EBITDA
$
153
$
219
$
175
2019
2018
(In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales
$
894,964
$
1,025,319
Cost of sales
774,203
867,548
Gross profit
120,761
157,771
Selling, general and administrative
71,587
80,723
Research and development
35,754
40,929
Total operating expenses
107,341
121,652
Operating income
13,420
36,119
Interest expense
19,273
20,011
Other (income) expense, net
(4,565
)
3,432
Total other expense, net
14,708
23,443
Income (loss) before taxes
(1,288
)
12,676
Income tax expense
21,380
2,481
Net income (loss)
(22,668
)
10,195
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(211
)
(651
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Amkor
$
(22,879
)
$
9,544
Net income (loss) attributable to Amkor per common share:
Basic
$
(0.10
)
$
0.04
Diluted
$
(0.10
)
$
0.04
Shares used in computing per common share amounts:
Basic
239,414
239,214
Diluted
239,414
239,816
March 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,055,402
$
681,569
Restricted cash
2,589
2,589
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
684,914
724,456
Inventories
227,502
230,589
Other current assets
32,522
32,005
Total current assets
2,002,929
1,671,208
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,564,177
2,650,448
Operating lease right of use asset *
122,982
—
Goodwill
25,449
25,720
Restricted cash
2,929
3,893
Other assets
128,720
144,178
Total assets
$
4,847,186
$
4,495,447
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt
$
638,702
$
114,579
Trade accounts payable
459,383
530,398
Capital expenditures payable
123,737
255,237
Accrued expenses
245,796
258,209
Total current liabilities
1,467,618
1,158,423
Long-term debt
1,215,262
1,217,732
Pension and severance obligations
181,826
184,321
Long-term operating lease liability *
73,876
—
Other non-current liabilities
76,022
79,071
Total liabilities
3,014,604
2,639,547
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
285
285
Additional paid-in capital
1,911,179
1,909,425
Retained earnings
90,310
113,189
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
21,456
23,812
Treasury stock
(216,219
)
(216,171
)
Total Amkor stockholders’ equity
1,807,011
1,830,540
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
25,571
25,360
Total equity
1,832,582
1,855,900
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,847,186
$
4,495,447
*Effective January 1, 2019, we adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU)
No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). Upon adoption, we recorded a
right-of-use asset and lease liability on our balance sheet. Prior
period financial statements were not required to be adjusted for the
effects of this new standard.
2019
2018
(In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(22,668
)
$
10,195
Depreciation and amortization
135,835
142,509
Other operating activities and non-cash items
15,928
(4,734
)
Changes in assets and liabilities
(77,038
)
(339
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
52,057
147,631
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for property, plant and equipment
(203,216
)
(230,603
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
180
342
Proceeds from insurance recovery for property, plant and equipment
1,538
—
Other investing activities
(569
)
656
Net cash used in investing activities
(202,067
)
(229,605
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term debt
29,781
—
Payments of short-term debt
(10,588
)
(17,352
)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
572,375
—
Payments of long-term debt
(63,636
)
(6,220
)
Payments of finance lease obligations
(1,376
)
(808
)
Other financing activities
(2,848
)
455
523,708
(23,925
)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash
(829
)
3,892
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
372,869
(102,007
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
688,051
602,851
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
1,060,920
$
500,844
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements
of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements including
all of the statements made under "Business Outlook" above. These
forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties,
assumptions and other factors that could affect future results and cause
actual results and events to differ materially from historical and
expected results and those expressed or implied in the forward-looking
statements, including, but not limited to, the following:
the highly unpredictable nature, cyclicality, and rate of growth of
the semiconductor industry;
timing and volume of orders relative to production capacity and the
inability to achieve high capacity utilization rates, control costs
and improve profitability;
laws, rules, regulations and policies imposed by the U.S. or foreign
governments in areas such as tariffs, customs, duties and other
restrictive trade barriers, national security, data privacy and
cybersecurity, antitrust and competition, tax, currency and banking,
privacy, labor, environmental, health and safety, and in particular
the recent increase in protectionist measures considered or adopted by
the U.S. and foreign governments;
laws, rules, regulations and policies within China and other countries
that may favor domestic companies over non-domestic companies,
including customer or government supported efforts to promote the
development and growth of local competitors;
volatility of consumer demand, double booking by customers and
deterioration in forecasts from our customers for products
incorporating our semiconductor packages, including any slowdown in
demand or changes in customer forecasts for smartphones or other
mobile devices and generally soft end market demand for electronic
devices;
delays, lower manufacturing yields and supply constraints relating to
wafers, particularly for advanced nodes and related technologies;
dependence on key customers, the impact of changes in our market share
and prices for our services with those customers and the business and
financial condition of those customers;
the performance of our business, interest rate fluctuations and other
economic and market conditions, the cash needs and investment
opportunities for the business, the need for additional capacity and
facilities to service customer demand and the availability of cash
flow from operations or financing;
the effect of the global economy on credit markets, financial
institutions, customers, suppliers and consumers, including the
uncertain macroeconomic environment;
the highly unpredictable nature and costs of litigation and other
legal activities and the risk of adverse results of such matters and
the impact of other legal proceedings;
changes in tax rates and taxes as a result of changes in U.S. or
foreign tax law or the interpretations thereof (including the impact
of recent U.S. tax reform), changes in our organizational structure,
changes in the jurisdictions in which our income is determined to be
earned and taxed, the outcome of tax reviews, audits and ruling
requests, our ability to realize deferred tax assets and the
expiration of tax holidays;
curtailment of outsourcing by our customers;
our substantial indebtedness and restrictive covenants;
failure to realize sufficient cash flow or access to other sources of
liquidity to fund capital expenditures;
the effects of an economic slowdown in major economies worldwide;
disruptions in our business or deficiencies in our controls resulting
from the integration of acquired operations, particularly J-Devices,
or the implementation and security of, and changes to, our enterprise
resource planning, factory shop floor systems and other management
information systems;
there can be no assurance regarding when our new K5 factory and
research and development center in Korea will be fully utilized, or
that the actual scope, costs, timeline or benefits of the project will
be consistent with our expectations;
economic effects of terrorist attacks, political instability, natural
disasters and military conflict;
competition, competitive pricing and declines in average selling
prices;
fluctuations in packaging and test manufacturing yields;
dependence on international operations and sales and fluctuations in
foreign currency exchange rates, particularly in Japan and Korea;
dependence on raw material and equipment suppliers and changes in raw
material and precious metal costs;
dependence on key personnel;
enforcement of and compliance with intellectual property rights; and
technological challenges.
Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events
set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating
results and financial condition are discussed in the company's Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in the
company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission
made prior to or after the date hereof. Amkor undertakes no obligation
to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or
circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
