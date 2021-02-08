 Skip to main content
Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Annual Growth of 25% Drove Record Revenue and EPS

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights:



  • Net sales $1.37 billion, up 16.3% year on year


  • Gross margin 20.3%, operating income margin 11.6%


  • Net income $127 million, earnings per diluted share $0.52


  • EBITDA $288 million

Full Year 2020 Highlights:



  • Net sales $5.05 billion, up 24.6% year on year


  • Net income $338 million, earnings per diluted share $1.40


  • EBITDA $960 million


  • Net cash from operations $770 million and free cash flow $221 million


  • Sixth consecutive year of positive free cash flow

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“Better than expected demand for smartphone and automotive products drove fourth quarter revenue up 16% year on year to a record $1.37 billion,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “For full year 2020, we delivered record revenue of $5.05 billion, an increase of nearly $1 billion over 2019. Demand for advanced packages, particularly advanced SiP, drove strong growth in the consumer, communications and computing end markets.”

“High utilization drove gross margin over 20%, and operating income margin reached 11.6% in the fourth quarter. The improved profitability and continued spending discipline resulted in record annual EPS of $1.40,” said Megan Faust, Amkor’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. “In 2020, free cash flow doubled from 2019 to a record $221 million. We also further strengthened our balance sheet by lowering our blended borrowing rate and paying down approximately $300 million in debt, ending the year with all-time low net debt of $322 million.”


Results



Q4 2020 (1)



Q3 2020



Q4 2019 (2)



2020 (1)



2019 (3)



 



($ in millions, except per share amounts)



Net sales



$1,371



$1,354



$1,178



$5,051



$4,053



Gross margin



20.3%



17.8%



18.9%



17.8%



16.0%



Operating income



$159



$127



$118



$457



$233



 



 



 



 



 



Net income attributable to Amkor



$127



$92



$99



$338



$121



Earnings per diluted share



$0.52



$0.38



$0.41



$1.40



$0.50



EBITDA (4)



$288



$255



$244



$960



$756



Annual free cash flow (4)



 



 



 



$221



$104



Net debt (4)



 



 



 



$322



$549



(1)



 



Q4 and full year 2020 net income includes a $20 million discrete income tax benefit, or $0.08 per diluted share, primarily related to changes in the valuation of certain deferred tax assets.



(2)



 



Q4 2019 net income includes a $4 million discrete income tax benefit, or $0.01 per diluted share, primarily related to changes in the valuation of certain deferred tax assets.



(3)



 



Full year 2019 net income includes an $8 million charge, or $0.03 per share, related to the early redemption of $525 million of senior notes due 2022 and a net $11 million discrete income tax charge, or $0.05 per diluted share, related to changes in the valuation of certain deferred tax assets.



(4)



 



EBITDA, free cash flow and net debt are non-GAAP measures. The reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures are included below under “Selected Operating Data.”


At December 31, 2020, total cash and short-term investments was $832 million, and total debt was $1.154 billion.

Business Outlook

“We expect the first quarter to be another strong quarter, with revenue projected to be 15% above the first quarter of 2020, driven by continued recovery in automotive and better than seasonal demand for smartphones,” said Rutten. “We see 2021 as another good growth year for Amkor as 5G deployment, high performance computing, IoT wearables and recovery in automotive are all expected to drive strong demand for our services.”

First quarter 2021 outlook (unless otherwise noted):



  • Net sales of $1.27 billion to $1.37 billion


  • Gross margin of 17% to 20%


  • Net income of $70 million to $118 million, or $0.29 to $0.48 per diluted share


  • Full year 2021 capital expenditures to be around $700 million

Conference Call Information

Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, February 8, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not included in this press release. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Amkor’s website: www.amkor.com. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor’s website or by dialing 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415 (conference ID 13715048). The webcast is also being distributed over NASDAQ OMX’s investor distribution network to both institutional and individual investors. Institutional investors can access the call via NASDAQ OMX’s password-protected event management site, Street Events (www.streetevents.com).

About Amkor

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information visit www.amkor.com.


AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



Selected Operating Data



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Q4 2020



 



Q3 2020



 



Q4 2019



 



2020



 



2019



Net Sales Data:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales (in millions):



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Advanced products (1)



$



868



 



 



$



899



 



 



$



667



 



 



$



3,202



 



 



$



2,111



 



Mainstream products (2)



503



 



 



455



 



 



511



 



 



1,849



 



 



1,942



 



Total net sales



$



1,371



 



 



$



1,354



 



 



$



1,178



 



 



$



5,051



 



 



$



4,053



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Packaging services



85



%



 



86



%



 



84



%



 



85



%



 



83



%



Test services



15



%



 



14



%



 



16



%



 



15



%



 



17



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales from top ten customers



61



%



 



63



%



 



65



%



 



65



%



 



63



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



End Market Distribution Data:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Communications (handheld devices, smartphones, tablets)



46



%



 



43



%



 



37



%



 



41



%



 



38



%



Consumer (connected home, set-top boxes, televisions, visual imaging, wearables)



19



%



 



25



%



 



24



%



 



24



%



 



18



%



Automotive, industrial and other (driver assist, infotainment, performance, safety)



19



%



 



17



%



 



25



%



 



20



%



 



27



%



Computing (datacenter, infrastructure, PC/laptops, storage)



16



%



 



15



%



 



14



%



 



15



%



 



17



%



Total



100



%



 



100



%



 



100



%



 



100



%



 



100



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Gross Margin Data:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales



100.0



%



 



100.0



%



 



100.0



%



 



100.0



%



 



100.0



%



Cost of sales:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Materials



44.6



%



 



46.9



%



 



42.6



%



 



45.5



%



 



40.0



%



Labor



12.9



%



 



12.8



%



 



13.9



%



 



13.4



%



 



16.0



%



Other manufacturing



22.2



%



 



22.5



%



 



24.6



%



 



23.3



%



 



28.0



%



Gross margin



20.3



%



 



17.8



%



 



18.9



%



 



17.8



%



 



16.0



%


 


(1) Advanced products include flip chip and wafer-level processing and related test services



(2) Mainstream products include wirebond packaging and related test services


AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Selected Operating Data

In this press release, we refer to EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, and our ability to service debt, and our ability to fund capital expenditures and pay dividends. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.


Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Q4 2020



 



Q3 2020



 



Q4 2019



 



2020



 



2019



 



(in millions)



EBITDA Data:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income



$



127



 



 



$



93



 



 



$



100



 



 



$



340



 



 



$



123



 



Plus: Interest expense



15



 



 



16



 



 



17



 



 



64



 



 



72



 



Plus: Income tax expense



13



 



 



16



 



 



1



 



 



46



 



 



37



 



Plus: Depreciation & amortization



133



 



 



130



 



 



126



 



 



510



 



 



524



 



EBITDA



$



288



 



 



$



255



 



 



$



244



 



 



$



960



 



 



$



756



 


In this press release, we refer to free cash flow, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less payments for property, plant and equipment, plus proceeds from the sale of and insurance recovery for property, plant and equipment, if applicable. We believe free cash flow to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides them with additional information in assessing our liquidity, capital resources and financial operating results. Our management uses free cash flow in evaluating our liquidity, and our ability to service debt, and our ability to fund capital expenditures and pay dividends. However, free cash flow has certain limitations, including that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other, non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service, are not deducted from the measure. The amount of mandatory versus discretionary expenditures can vary significantly between periods. This measure should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of liquidity or financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, such as net cash provided by operating activities. Furthermore, our definition of free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of free cash flow to U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities.


Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation:



 



 



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



(in millions)



Free Cash Flow Data:



 



 



 



Net cash provided by operating activities



$



770



 



 



 



$



564



 



 



Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(553



)



 



 



(472



)



 



Plus: Proceeds from sale of and insurance recovery for property, plant and equipment



4



 



 



 



12



 



 



Free cash flow



$



221



 



 



 



$



104



 



 


AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Selected Operating Data

This press release also includes net debt, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define net debt as total debt as reported on the consolidated balance sheet less the sum of cash and cash equivalents, and short term investments. We believe net debt to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides them with additional information in assessing our capital structure, financial leverage, and our ability to reduce debt and to fund investing and financing activities. This measure should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, total debt, prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, our definition of net debt may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation:



 



 



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



(in millions)



Net Debt Data:



 



 



 



Total Debt



$



1,154



 



 



 



$



1,450



 



 



Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents



(698



)



 



 



(895



)



 



Less: Short-term Investments



(134



)



 



 



(6



)



 



Net Debt



$



322



 



 



 



$



549



 



 



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Unaudited)


 


 



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,



 



For the Year Ended

December 31,



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



(In thousands, except per share data)



Net sales



$



1,371,041



 



 



 



$



1,178,464



 



 



 



$



5,050,589



 



 



 



$



4,052,650



 



 



Cost of sales



1,092,540



 



 



 



955,480



 



 



 



4,149,775



 



 



 



3,403,211



 



 



Gross profit



278,501



 



 



 



222,984



 



 



 



900,814



 



 



 



649,439



 



 



Selling, general and administrative



78,219



 



 



 



71,828



 



 



 



302,842



 



 



 



278,631



 



 



Research and development



41,103



 



 



 



32,771



 



 



 



140,727



 



 



 



137,638



 



 



Total operating expenses



119,322



 



 



 



104,599



 



 



 



443,569



 



 



 



416,269



 



 



Operating income



159,179



 



 



 



118,385



 



 



 



457,245



 



 



 



233,170



 



 



Interest expense



14,707



 



 



 



16,673



 



 



 



64,168



 



 



 



71,587



 



 



Other (income) expense, net



4,828



 



 



 



1,132



 



 



 



6,395



 



 



 



1,773



 



 



Total other expense, net



19,535



 



 



 



17,805



 



 



 



70,563



 



 



 



73,360



 



 



Income before taxes



139,644



 



 



 



100,580



 



 



 



386,682



 



 



 



159,810



 



 



Income tax expense



12,679



 



 



 



764



 



 



 



46,183



 



 



 



37,182



 



 



Net income



126,965



 



 



 



99,816



 



 



 



340,499



 



 



 



122,628



 



 



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(291



)



 



 



(669



)



 



 



(2,361



)



 



 



(1,740



)



 



Net income attributable to Amkor



$



126,674



 



 



 



$



99,147



 



 



 



$



338,138



 



 



 



$



120,888



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income attributable to Amkor per common share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



$



0.52



 



 



 



$



0.41



 



 



 



$



1.40



 



 



 



$



0.50



 



 



Diluted



$



0.52



 



 



 



$



0.41



 



 



 



$



1.40



 



 



 



$



0.50



 



 



Shares used in computing per common share amounts:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



242,333



 



 



 



240,384



 



 



 



241,509



 



 



 



239,725



 



 



Diluted



243,356



 



 



 



241,146



 



 



 



242,248



 



 



 



240,122



 



 



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)


 


 



December 31,



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



(In thousands)



ASSETS



 



 



 



Current assets:



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



$



698,002



 



 



 



$



894,948



 



 



Restricted cash



1,007



 



 



 



610



 



 



Short-term investments



133,769



 



 



 



6,348



 



 



Accounts receivable, net of allowances



962,643



 



 



 



850,753



 



 



Inventories



297,293



 



 



 



220,602



 



 



Other current assets



40,218



 



 



 



28,272



 



 



Total current assets



2,132,932



 



 



 



2,001,533



 



 



Property, plant and equipment, net



2,566,002



 



 



 



2,404,850



 



 



Operating lease right of use assets



147,236



 



 



 



148,549



 



 



Goodwill



27,325



 



 



 



25,976



 



 



Restricted cash



3,188



 



 



 



2,974



 



 



Other assets



145,628



 



 



 



111,733



 



 



Total assets



$



5,022,311



 



 



 



$



4,695,615



 



 



 



 



 



 



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



 



 



 



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt



$



149,007



 



 



 



$



144,479



 



 



Trade accounts payable



636,434



 



 



 



571,054



 



 



Capital expenditures payable



181,339



 



 



 



77,044



 



 



Accrued expenses



349,207



 



 



 



267,226



 



 



Total current liabilities



1,315,987



 



 



 



1,059,803



 



 



Long-term debt



1,005,339



 



 



 



1,305,755



 



 



Pension and severance obligations



159,610



 



 



 



176,971



 



 



Long-term operating lease liabilities



84,420



 



 



 



91,107



 



 



Other non-current liabilities



102,996



 



 



 



71,740



 



 



Total liabilities



2,668,352



 



 



 



2,705,376



 



 



 



 



 



 



Amkor stockholders’ equity:



 



 



 



Preferred stock






 



 



 






 



 



Common stock



289



 



 



 



287



 



 



Additional paid-in capital



1,953,378



 



 



 



1,927,739



 



 



Retained earnings



562,502



 



 



 



234,077



 



 



Accumulated other comprehensive income



27,270



 



 



 



19,115



 



 



Treasury stock



(217,740



)



 



 



(217,479



)



 



Total Amkor stockholders’ equity



2,325,699



 



 



 



1,963,739



 



 



Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries



28,260



 



 



 



26,500



 



 



Total equity



2,353,959



 



 



 



1,990,239



 



 



Total liabilities and equity



$



5,022,311



 



 



 



$



4,695,615



 



 



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited)


 


 



For the Year Ended December 31,



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



(In thousands)



Cash flows from operating activities:



 



 



 



Net income



$



340,499



 



 



 



$



122,628



 



 



Depreciation and amortization



510,396



 



 



 



524,177



 



 



Other operating activities and non-cash items



12,594



 



 



 



42,935



 



 



Changes in assets and liabilities



(93,456



)



 



 



(125,890



)



 



Net cash provided by operating activities



770,033



 



 



 



563,850



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash flows from investing activities:



 



 



 



Payments for property, plant and equipment



(553,021



)



 



 



(472,433



)



 



Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



3,819



 



 



 



10,117



 



 



Proceeds from insurance recovery for property, plant and equipment






 



 



 



1,538



 



 



Payments for short-term investments



(535,368



)



 



 



(5,935



)



 



Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



247,081



 



 



 






 



 



Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments



159,015



 



 



 



6,469



 



 



Other investing activities



39,769



 



 



 



(2,245



)



 



Net cash used in investing activities



(638,705



)



 



 



(462,489



)



 



 



 



 



 



Cash flows from financing activities:



 



 



 



Proceeds from revolving credit facilities



312,000



 



 



 



272,700



 



 



Payments of revolving credit facilities



(332,000



)



 



 



(272,700



)



 



Proceeds from short-term debt



86,769



 



 



 



51,434



 



 



Payments of short-term debt



(87,353



)



 



 



(52,635



)



 



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



331,033



 



 



 



975,575



 



 



Payments of long-term debt



(648,514



)



 



 



(862,927



)



 



Payments of finance lease obligations



(9,851



)



 



 



(6,574



)



 



Other financing activities



14,197



 



 



 



3,377



 



 



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(333,719



)



 



 



108,250



 



 



 



 



 



 



Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



6,056



 



 



 



870



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(196,335



)



 



 



210,481



 



 



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



898,532



 



 



 



688,051



 



 



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



$



702,197



 



 



 



$



898,532



 



 


Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements, including all of the statements made under “Business Outlook” above. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect future results and cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical and expected results and those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following:



  • health conditions or pandemics, such as Covid-19, impacting labor availability and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services;


  • dependence on the highly cyclical, volatile semiconductor industry;


  • industry downturns and declines in global economic and financial conditions;


  • fluctuation in demand for semiconductors and conditions in the semiconductor industry generally, as well as by specific customers, such as inventory reductions by our customers impacting demand in key markets;


  • changes in our capacity and capacity utilization rates and fluctuations in our manufacturing yields;


  • changes in costs, quality, availability and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment, including any disruption in the supply of certain materials due to regulations and customer requirements, as well as production delays, wage inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices and supply constraints;


  • the development, transition and ramp to high volume manufacture of more advanced silicon nodes and evolving wafer, packaging and test technologies may cause production delays, lower manufacturing yields and supply constraints for new wafers and other materials;


  • absence of backlog, the short-term nature of our customers’ commitments, double bookings by customers and deterioration in customer forecasts and the impact of these factors, including the possible delay, rescheduling and cancellation of large orders, or the timing and volume of orders relative to our production capacity;


  • dependence on key customers or concentration of customers in certain end markets, such as mobile communications and automotive;


  • dependence on international factories and operations and risks relating to our customers’ and vendors’ international operations;


  • laws, rules, regulations and policies imposed by U.S. or other governments, such as tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers, national security, data privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust and competition, tax, currency and banking, labor, environmental, health and safety, and in particular the recent increase in tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers considered or adopted by U.S. and other governments;


  • laws, rules, regulations and policies within China and other countries that may favor domestic companies over non-domestic companies, including customer- or government-supported efforts to promote the development and growth of local competitors;


  • fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly the dollar/yen exchange rate for our operations in Japan;


  • competition with established competitors in the packaging and test business, the internal capabilities of integrated device manufacturers and new competitors, including foundries;


  • decisions by our integrated device manufacturer and foundry customers to curtail outsourcing;


  • difficulty achieving high capacity utilization rates due to high percentage of fixed costs;


  • our substantial investments in equipment and facilities to support the demand of our customers;


  • there can be no assurance regarding when our factory and research and development center in Korea will be fully utilized, or that the actual scope, costs, timeline or benefits of the project will be consistent with our expectations;


  • the historical downward pressure on the prices of our packaging and test services;


  • any warranty claims, product return and liability risks, and the risk of negative publicity if our products fail, as well as the risk of litigation incident to our business;


  • our substantial indebtedness and restrictive covenants in the indentures and agreements governing our current and future indebtedness;


  • the possibility that we may decrease or suspend our quarterly dividend;


  • difficulty funding our liquidity needs;


  • our significant severance plan obligations associated with our manufacturing operations in Korea;


  • maintaining an effective system of internal controls;


  • difficulty attracting, retaining or replacing qualified personnel;


  • our continuing development and implementation of changes to, and maintenance and security of, our information technology systems;


  • challenges with integrating diverse operations;


  • any changes in tax laws, taxing authorities not agreeing with our interpretation of applicable tax laws, including whether we continue to qualify for tax holidays, or any requirements to establish or adjust valuation allowances on deferred tax assets;


  • our ability to develop new proprietary technology, protect our proprietary technology, operate without infringing the proprietary rights of others and implement new technologies;


  • natural disasters and other calamities, health conditions or pandemics, political instability, hostilities or other disruptions; and


  • the ability of certain of our stockholders to effectively determine or substantially influence the outcome of matters requiring stockholder approval.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in the company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made prior to or after the date hereof. Amkor undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Vincent Keenan

Vice President, Investor Relations

480-786-7594

vincent.keenan@amkor.com

