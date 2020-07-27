Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2020

Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2020

Second Quarter Highlights



  • Second quarter net sales $1.17 billion, up 31% year-on-year


  • Operating income $87 million, operating margin 7.4%


  • Net income $55 million, earnings per diluted share $0.23


  • EBITDA $209 million

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“Broad based demand drove revenue well above the high end of expectations,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “The strategic investments we made in both advanced packaging technology and manufacturing capacity enabled significant growth in revenue and profitability.”


Results



 



Q2 2020



 



Q1 2020



 



Q2 2019



 



 



($ in millions, except per share data)



Net sales



 



$1,173



 



 



$1,153



 



 



$895



 



Gross margin



 



16.4



%



 



16.4



%



 



13.8



%



Operating income



 



$87



 



 



$84



 



 



$23



 



Operating margin



 



7.4



%



 



7.3



%



 



2.5



%



Net income attributable to Amkor*



 



$55



 



 



$64



 



 



($9



)



Earnings per diluted share*



 



$0.23



 



 



$0.26



 



 



($0.04



)



EBITDA**



 



$209



 



 



$210



 



 



$149



 



*Q2 2019 net income includes an $8 million charge, or $0.03 per share, related to the early redemption of $525 million of senior notes due 2022.



**EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under “Selected Operating Data.”


“The strong revenue performance and disciplined expense management resulted in operating income margin of 7.4% and earnings per diluted share of $0.23,” said Megan Faust, Amkor’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. “Our profitability and focus on free cash flow generation has further strengthened our balance sheet, and we ended the quarter with net debt of $450 million.”

At June 30, 2020, total cash and short-term investments was $1.1 billion, and total debt was $1.5 billion.

Business Outlook

“We expect sequential revenue growth in the third quarter, driven by the launch of flagship smart phones, including more 5G models where we have a strong footprint,” said Rutten. “We believe mid- and long-term growth drivers remain intact, and we will continue to invest in markets, including 5G, high performance computing and IoT, where we see the highest potential for growth.”

Third quarter 2020 outlook (unless otherwise noted):



  • Net sales of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion


  • Gross margin of 15% to 18%


  • Net income of $42 million to $85 million, or $0.17 to $0.35 per diluted share


  • Full year 2020 capital expenditures of approximately $550 million

Conference Call Information

Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not included in this press release. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Amkor’s website: www.amkor.com. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-645-6380 or 1-404-991-3911. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor’s website or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (conference ID 8565096). The webcast is also being distributed over NASDAQ OMX’s investor distribution network to both institutional and individual investors. Institutional investors can access the call via NASDAQ OMX’s password-protected event management site, Street Events (www.streetevents.com).

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.


AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



Selected Operating Data


 


 



Q2 2020



 



Q1 2020



 



Q2 2019



Net Sales Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales (in millions):



 



 



 



 



 



Advanced products (1)



$



729



 



 



$



705



 



 



$



433



 



Mainstream products (2)



444



 



 



448



 



 



462



 



Total net sales



$



1,173



 



 



$



1,153



 



 



$



895



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Packaging services



84



%



 



85



%



 



83



%



Test services



16



%



 



15



%



 



17



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales from top ten customers



69



%



 



67



%



 



62



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



End Market Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Communications (handheld devices, smartphones, tablets)



38



%



 



38



%



 



37



%



Consumer (connected home, set-top boxes, televisions, visual imaging, wearables)



27



%



 



24



%



 



15



%



Automotive, industrial and other (driver assist, infotainment, performance, safety)



19



%



 



23



%



 



29



%



Computing (data center, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage)



16



%



 



15



%



 



19



%



Total



100



%



 



100



%



 



100



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



Gross Margin Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales



100.0



%



 



100.0



%



 



100.0



%



Cost of sales:



 



 



 



 



 



Materials



45.2



%



 



45.3



%



 



38.0



%



Labor



13.9



%



 



14.2



%



 



17.4



%



Other manufacturing



24.5



%



 



24.1



%



 



30.8



%



Gross margin



16.4



%



 



16.4



%



 



13.8



%



(1) Advanced products include flip chip and wafer-level processing and related test services



(2) Mainstream products include wirebond packaging and related test services



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



Selected Operating Data



 



In this press release, we provide EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, our ability to service debt and our ability to fund capital expenditures. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.


 


Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Q2 2020



 



Q1 2020



 



Q2 2019



 



(in millions)



EBITDA Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Net income (loss)



$



56



 



 



$



64



 



 



$



(9



)



 



Plus: Interest expense



16



 



 



17



 



 



19



 



 



Plus: Income tax expense



13



 



 



5



 



 



6



 



 



Plus: Depreciation & amortization



124



 



 



124



 



 



133



 



 



EBITDA



$



209



 



 



$



210



 



 



$



149



 



 



In this press release, we provide net debt, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define net debt as total debt as reported on the consolidated balance sheet less the sum of cash and cash equivalents, and short term investments. We believe net debt to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides them with additional information in assessing our capital structure, financial leverage, and our ability to reduce debt and to fund investing and financing activities. This measure should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, total debt, prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, our definition of net debt may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Q2 2020



 



Q1 2020



 



Q2 2019



 



(in millions)



Net Debt Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Total Debt



$



1,545



 



 



$



1,513



 



 



$



1,308



 



Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents



783



 



 



941



 



 



551



 



Less: Short-term Investments



311



 



 



58



 



 



6



 



Net Debt



$



451



 



 



$



514



 



 



$



751



 



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Unaudited)


 


 



For the Three Months Ended June 30,



 



For the Six Months Ended June 30,



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



(In thousands, except per share data)



Net sales



$



1,172,909



 



 



 



$



895,305



 



 



 



$



2,325,525



 



 



 



$



1,790,269



 



 



Cost of sales



980,589



 



 



 



771,851



 



 



 



1,944,297



 



 



 



1,546,054



 



 



Gross profit



192,320



 



 



 



123,454



 



 



 



381,228



 



 



 



244,215



 



 



Selling, general and administrative



74,260



 



 



 



64,758



 



 



 



146,842



 



 



 



136,345



 



 



Research and development



31,536



 



 



 



36,186



 



 



 



63,789



 



 



 



71,940



 



 



Total operating expenses



105,796



 



 



 



100,944



 



 



 



210,631



 



 



 



208,285



 



 



Operating income



86,524



 



 



 



22,510



 



 



 



170,597



 



 



 



35,930



 



 



Interest expense



16,012



 



 



 



18,653



 



 



 



33,057



 



 



 



37,926



 



 



Other (income) expense, net



1,467



 



 



 



6,966



 



 



 



(848



)



 



 



2,401



 



 



Total other expense, net



17,479



 



 



 



25,619



 



 



 



32,209



 



 



 



40,327



 



 



Income (loss) before taxes



69,045



 



 



 



(3,109



)



 



 



138,388



 



 



 



(4,397



)



 



Income tax expense



12,905



 



 



 



5,897



 



 



 



17,751



 



 



 



27,277



 



 



Net income (loss)



56,140



 



 



 



(9,006



)



 



 



120,637



 



 



 



(31,674



)



 



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(716



)



 



 



(444



)



 



 



(1,324



)



 



 



(655



)



 



Net income (loss) attributable to Amkor



$



55,424



 



 



 



$



(9,450



)



 



 



$



119,313



 



 



 



$



(32,329



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income (loss) attributable to Amkor per common share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



$



0.23



 



 



 



$



(0.04



)



 



 



$



0.50



 



 



 



$



(0.14



)



 



Diluted



$



0.23



 



 



 



$



(0.04



)



 



 



$



0.49



 



 



 



$



(0.14



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Shares used in computing per common share amounts:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



241,098



 



 



 



239,508



 



 



 



241,009



 



 



 



239,461



 



 



Diluted



241,410



 



 



 



239,508



 



 



 



241,345



 



 



 



239,461



 



 



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)


 


 



June 30, 2020



 



December 31, 2019



 



(In thousands)



ASSETS



Current assets:



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



$



783,228



 



 



 



$



894,948



 



 



Restricted cash



931



 



 



 



610



 



 



Short-term investments



310,634



 



 



 



6,348



 



 



Accounts receivable, net of allowances



898,717



 



 



 



850,753



 



 



Inventories



306,902



 



 



 



220,602



 



 



Other current assets



41,383



 



 



 



28,272



 



 



Total current assets



2,341,795



 



 



 



2,001,533



 



 



Property, plant and equipment, net



2,471,977



 



 



 



2,404,850



 



 



Operating lease right of use assets



146,013



 



 



 



148,549



 



 



Goodwill



26,140



 



 



 



25,976



 



 



Restricted cash



3,027



 



 



 



2,974



 



 



Other assets



126,436



 



 



 



111,733



 



 



Total assets



$



5,115,388



 



 



 



$



4,695,615



 



 



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt



$



148,872



 



 



 



$



144,479



 



 



Trade accounts payable



583,341



 



 



 



571,054



 



 



Capital expenditures payable



259,344



 



 



 



77,044



 



 



Accrued expenses



291,278



 



 



 



267,226



 



 



Total current liabilities



1,282,835



 



 



 



1,059,803



 



 



Long-term debt



1,396,389



 



 



 



1,305,755



 



 



Pension and severance obligations



165,401



 



 



 



176,971



 



 



Long-term operating lease liabilities



87,204



 



 



 



91,107



 



 



Other non-current liabilities



66,631



 



 



 



71,740



 



 



Total liabilities



2,998,460



 



 



 



2,705,376



 



 



 



 



 



 



Stockholders’ equity:



 



 



 



Preferred stock






 



 



 






 



 



Common stock



287



 



 



 



287



 



 



Additional paid-in capital



1,934,047



 



 



 



1,927,739



 



 



Retained earnings



353,390



 



 



 



234,077



 



 



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



19,272



 



 



 



19,115



 



 



Treasury stock



(217,592



)



 



 



(217,479



)



 



Total Amkor stockholders’ equity



2,089,404



 



 



 



1,963,739



 



 



Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries



27,524



 



 



 



26,500



 



 



Total equity



2,116,928



 



 



 



1,990,239



 



 



Total liabilities and equity



$



5,115,388



 



 



 



$



4,695,615



 



 



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited)


 


 



For the Six Months Ended June 30,



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



(In thousands)



Cash flows from operating activities:



 



 



 



Net income (loss)



$



120,637



 



 



 



$



(31,674



)



 



Depreciation and amortization



248,036



 



 



 



268,819



 



 



Other operating activities and non-cash items



10,151



 



 



 



33,112



 



 



Changes in assets and liabilities



(136,422



)



 



 



(101,329



)



 



Net cash provided by operating activities



242,402



 



 



 



168,928



 



 



Cash flows from investing activities:



 



 



 



Payments for property, plant and equipment



(134,340



)



 



 



(273,672



)



 



Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



2,389



 



 



 



8,247



 



 



Proceeds from insurance recovery for property, plant and equipment






 



 



 



1,538



 



 



Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



8,593



 



 



 






 



 



Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments



13,072



 



 



 



6,469



 



 



Payments for short-term investments



(325,632



)



 



 



(5,935



)



 



Other investing activities



805



 



 



 



2,330



 



 



Net cash used in investing activities



(435,113



)



 



 



(261,023



)



 



Cash flows from financing activities:



 



 



 



Proceeds from revolving credit facilities



282,000



 



 



 



85,000



 



 



Payments of revolving credit facilities



(216,000



)



 



 



(5,000



)



 



Proceeds from short-term debt



62,495



 



 



 



29,781



 



 



Payments of short-term debt



(66,609



)



 



 



(25,548



)



 



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



225,985



 



 



 



614,375



 



 



Payments of long-term debt



(201,425



)



 



 



(732,178



)



 



Payments of finance lease obligations



(4,876



)



 



 



(2,746



)



 



Other financing activities



972



 



 



 



(3,865



)



 



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



82,542



 



 



 



(40,181



)



 



Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(1,177



)



 



 



1,131



 



 



Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(111,346



)



 



 



(131,145



)



 



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



898,532



 



 



 



688,051



 



 



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



$



787,186



 



 



 



$



556,906



 



 


Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements including all of the statements made under “Business Outlook” above. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect future results and cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical and expected results and those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following:



  • health conditions or pandemics, such as COVID-19, impacting labor availability and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services;


  • dependence on the highly cyclical, volatile semiconductor industry;


  • industry downturns and declines in global economic and financial conditions;


  • fluctuation in demand for semiconductors and conditions in the semiconductor industry generally, as well as by specific customers, such as inventory reductions by our customers impacting demand in key markets;


  • changes in our capacity and capacity utilization rates and fluctuations in our manufacturing yields;


  • the development, transition and ramp to high volume manufacture of more advanced silicon nodes and evolving wafer, packaging and test technologies, may cause production delays, lower manufacturing yields and supply constraints for new wafers and other materials;


  • absence of backlog, the short-term nature of our customers’ commitments, double bookings by customers and deterioration in customer forecasts and the impact of these factors, including the possible delay, rescheduling and cancellation of large orders, or the timing and volume of orders relative to our production capacity;


  • changes in costs, quality, availability and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment, including any disruption in the supply of certain materials due to regulations and customer requirements, as well as wage inflation and fluctuations in commodity prices;


  • dependence on key customers or concentration of customers in certain end markets, such as mobile communications and automotive;


  • dependence on international factories and operations, and risks relating to our customers’ and vendors’ international operations;


  • laws, rules, regulations and policies imposed by U.S. or foreign governments, such as tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers, national security, data privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust and competition, tax, currency and banking, labor, environmental, health and safety, and in particular the recent increase in tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers considered or adopted by U.S. and foreign governments;


  • laws, rules, regulations and policies within China and other countries that may favor domestic companies over non-domestic companies, including customer- or government-supported efforts to promote the development and growth of local competitors;


  • fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly the dollar/yen exchange rate for our operations in Japan;


  • competition with established competitors in the packaging and test business, the internal capabilities of integrated device manufacturers, and new competitors, including foundries;


  • decisions by our integrated device manufacturer and foundry customers to curtail outsourcing;


  • difficulty achieving high capacity utilization rates due to high percentage of fixed costs;


  • our substantial investments in equipment and facilities to support the demand of our customers;


  • there can be no assurance regarding when our factory and research and development center in Korea will be fully utilized, or that the actual scope, costs, timeline or benefits of the project will be consistent with our expectations;


  • the historical downward pressure on the prices of our packaging and test services;


  • any warranty claims, product return and liability risks, and the risk of negative publicity if our products fail, as well as the risk of litigation incident to our business;


  • our substantial indebtedness and restrictive covenants in the indentures and agreements governing our current and future indebtedness;


  • difficulty funding our liquidity needs;


  • our significant severance plan obligations associated with our manufacturing operations in Korea;


  • maintaining an effective system of internal controls;


  • difficulty attracting, retaining or replacing qualified personnel;


  • our continuing development and implementation of changes to, and maintenance and security of, our information technology systems;


  • challenges with integrating diverse operations;


  • any changes in tax laws (including the recent enactment of U.S. tax reform), taxing authorities not agreeing with our interpretation of applicable tax laws, including whether we continue to qualify for tax holidays, or any requirements to establish or adjust valuation allowances on deferred tax assets;


  • our ability to develop new proprietary technology, protect our proprietary technology, operate without infringing the proprietary rights of others, and implement new technologies;


  • natural disasters and other calamities, health conditions or pandemics, political instability, hostilities or other disruptions; and


  • the ability of certain of our stockholders to effectively determine or substantially influence the outcome of matters requiring stockholder approval.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in the company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made prior to or after the date hereof. Amkor undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Vincent Keenan

Vice President, Investor Relations

480-786-7594

vincent.keenan@amkor.com

