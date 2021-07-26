 Skip to main content
Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021

Second Quarter Highlights



  • Record net sales $1.41 billion, up 20% year-on-year


  • Gross margin 19.4%, operating income margin 11.0%


  • Record second quarter net income $126 million, record second quarter earnings per diluted share $0.51


  • EBITDA $295 million

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Second quarter revenue grew 6% sequentially to a new all-time record of $1.41 billion. Strong demand for Advanced SiP in the Communications and Consumer end markets drove revenue above the high end of expectations,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “Our Automotive and Industrial business grew 33% year-on-year to a record $300 million, overcoming several supply chain challenges.”


Results



 



Q2 2021



 



Q1 2021



 



Q2 2020



 



 



($ in millions, except per share data)



Net sales



 



$1,407



 



$1,326



 



$1,173



Gross margin



 



19.4%



 



20.0%



 



16.4%



Operating income



 



$155



 



$144



 



$87



Operating income margin



 



11.0%



 



10.9%



 



7.4%



Net income attributable to Amkor



 



$126



 



$120



 



$55



Earnings per diluted share



 



$0.51



 



$0.49



 



$0.23



EBITDA (1)



 



$295



 



$280



 



$209


(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under “Selected Operating Data.”

“Strong utilization and growth in Advanced SiP drove solid profitability. Operating income margin expanded 365 basis points year-on-year to 11%, and EPS more than doubled to a second quarter record of $0.51,” said Megan Faust, Amkor’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. “EBITDA grew over 40% year-on-year, and our solid financial position provides flexibility to continue to invest in growth opportunities.”

At June 30, 2021, total cash and short-term investments was $0.9 billion, and total debt was $1.1 billion.

We paid a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, representing a dividend payment of $9.8 million in the aggregate, on June 28, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 7, 2021. The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as any record and payment dates, are subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

Business Outlook

“We expect 26% year-on-year growth in the third quarter with revenue of $1.70 billion, fueled by new product ramps for Advanced products in Communications,” said Rutten. “We are working closely with our customers and suppliers to help mitigate ongoing supply chain constraints affecting the semiconductor industry.”

Third quarter 2021 outlook (unless otherwise noted):



  • Net sales of $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion


  • Gross margin of 18.5% to 20.5%


  • Net income of $150 million to $200 million, or $0.60 to $0.80 per diluted share


  • Full year 2021 capital expenditures of approximately $775 million

Conference Call Information

Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not included in this press release. To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at https://ir.amkor.com. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.


AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



Selected Operating Data


 


 



Q2 2021



 



Q1 2021



 



Q2 2020



Net Sales Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales (in millions):



 



 



 



 



 



Advanced products (1) (3)



$



980



 



 



$



921



 



 



$



835



 



Mainstream products (2) (3)



427



 



 



405



 



 



338



 



Total net sales



$



1,407



 



 



$



1,326



 



 



$



1,173



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Packaging services



85



%



 



85



%



 



84



%



Test services



15



%



 



15



%



 



16



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales from top ten customers



61



%



 



61



%



 



69



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



End Market Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Communications (handheld devices, smartphones, tablets)



40



%



 



40



%



 



38



%



Consumer (connected home, set-top boxes, televisions, visual imaging, wearables)



22



%



 



21



%



 



27



%



Automotive, industrial and other (driver assist, infotainment, performance, safety)



22



%



 



22



%



 



19



%



Computing (data center, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage)



16



%



 



17



%



 



16



%



Total



100



%



 



100



%



 



100



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



Gross Margin Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales



100.0



%



 



100.0



%



 



100.0



%



Cost of sales:



 



 



 



 



 



Materials



44.7



%



 



43.2



%



 



45.2



%



Labor



13.1



%



 



13.8



%



 



13.9



%



Other manufacturing



22.8



%



 



23.0



%



 



24.5



%



Gross margin



19.4



%



 



20.0



%



 



16.4



%



(1) Advanced products include flip chip, memory and wafer-level processing and related test services.



(2) Mainstream products include all other wirebond packaging and related test services.



(3) Beginning in 2021, we are reporting memory net sales in Advanced products. Previously memory net sales were reported in Mainstream products. Prior year amounts were reclassified to conform to current year presentation.


AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Selected Operating Data

In this press release we refer to EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, our ability to service debt and our ability to fund capital expenditures. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.


Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation:


 


 



 



 



 



 



 


 


Q2 2021



 



Q1 2021



 



Q2 2020



 


 


(in millions)



EBITDA Data:


 


 



 



 



 



 



Net income


 


$



126



 



 



$



120



 



 



$



56



 



Plus: Interest expense


 


13



 



 



13



 



 



16



 



Plus: Income tax expense


 


16



 



 



12



 



 



13



 



Plus: Depreciation & amortization


 


140



 



 



135



 



 



124



 



EBITDA


 


$



295



 



 



$



280



 



 



$



209



 



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Unaudited)


 


 



 



For the Three Months Ended June 30,



 



For the Six Months Ended June 30,



 



 



2021



 



2020



 



2021



 



2020



 


 


(In thousands, except per share data)



Net sales


 


$



1,406,535



 



 



$



1,172,909



 



 



$



2,732,685



 



 



$



2,325,525



 



Cost of sales


 


1,133,715



 



 



980,589



 



 



2,194,331



 



 



1,944,297



 



Gross profit


 


272,820



 



 



192,320



 



 



538,354



 



 



381,228



 



Selling, general and administrative


 


74,189



 



 



74,260



 



 



150,957



 



 



146,842



 



Research and development


 


43,516



 



 



31,536



 



 



87,834



 



 



63,789



 



Total operating expenses


 


117,705



 



 



105,796



 



 



238,791



 



 



210,631



 



Operating income


 


155,115



 



 



86,524



 



 



299,563



 



 



170,597



 



Interest expense


 


12,764



 



 



16,012



 



 



25,437



 



 



33,057



 



Other (income) expense, net


 


(96



)



 



1,467



 



 



(7



)



 



(848



)



Total other expense, net


 


12,668



 



 



17,479



 



 



25,430



 



 



32,209



 



Income before taxes


 


142,447



 



 



69,045



 



 



274,133



 



 



138,388



 



Income tax expense


 


15,989



 



 



12,905



 



 



27,656



 



 



17,751



 



Net income


 


126,458



 



 



56,140



 



 



246,477



 



 



120,637



 



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


 


(652



)



 



(716



)



 



(862



)



 



(1,324



)



Net income attributable to Amkor


 


$



125,806



 



 



$



55,424



 



 



$



245,615



 



 



$



119,313



 



 


 


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income attributable to Amkor per common share:


 


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic


 


$



0.52



 



 



$



0.23



 



 



$



1.01



 



 



$



0.50



 



Diluted


 


$



0.51



 



 



$



0.23



 



 



$



1.00



 



 



$



0.49



 



 


 


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Shares used in computing per common share amounts:


 


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic


 


243,863



 



 



241,098



 



 



243,566



 



 



241,009



 



Diluted


 


245,551



 



 



241,410



 



 



245,372



 



 



241,345



 



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)


 


 


 


June 30, 2021



 



December 31, 2020



 


 


(In thousands)



ASSETS



Current assets:


 


 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents


 


$



724,785



 



 



$



698,002



 



Restricted cash


 


937



 



 



1,007



 



Short-term investments


 


160,941



 



 



133,769



 



Accounts receivable, net of allowances


 


1,064,586



 



 



962,643



 



Inventories


 


374,109



 



 



297,293



 



Other current assets


 


45,684



 



 



40,218



 



Total current assets


 


2,371,042



 



 



2,132,932



 



Property, plant and equipment, net


 


2,873,570



 



 



2,566,002



 



Operating lease right of use assets


 


144,529



 



 



147,236



 



Goodwill


 


25,392



 



 



27,325



 



Restricted cash


 


3,498



 



 



3,188



 



Other assets


 


149,748



 



 



145,628



 



Total assets


 


$



5,567,779



 



 



$



5,022,311



 



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities:


 


 



 



 



Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt


 


$



134,912



 



 



$



149,007



 



Trade accounts payable


 


710,326



 



 



636,434



 



Capital expenditures payable


 


460,413



 



 



181,339



 



Accrued expenses


 


374,002



 



 



349,207



 



Total current liabilities


 


1,679,653



 



 



1,315,987



 



Long-term debt


 


916,407



 



 



1,005,339



 



Pension and severance obligations


 


146,737



 



 



159,610



 



Long-term operating lease liabilities


 


78,492



 



 



84,420



 



Other non-current liabilities


 


163,420



 



 



102,996



 



Total liabilities


 


2,984,709



 



 



2,668,352



 



 


 


 



 



 



Stockholders’ equity:


 


 



 



 



Preferred stock


 





 



 






 



Common stock


 


290



 



 



289



 



Additional paid-in capital


 


1,968,339



 



 



1,953,378



 



Retained earnings


 


788,567



 



 



562,502



 



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


 


16,113



 



 



27,270



 



Treasury stock


 


(219,061



)



 



(217,740



)



Total Amkor stockholders’ equity


 


2,554,248



 



 



2,325,699



 



Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries


 


28,822



 



 



28,260



 



Total equity


 


2,583,070



 



 



2,353,959



 



Total liabilities and equity


 


$



5,567,779



 



 



$



5,022,311



 



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited)


 


 



 



For the Six Months Ended June 30,



 



 



2021



 



2020



 


 


(In thousands)



Cash flows from operating activities:


 


 



 



 



Net income


 


$



246,477



 



 



$



120,637



 



Depreciation and amortization


 


274,991



 



 



248,036



 



Other operating activities and non-cash items


 


305



 



 



10,151



 



Changes in assets and liabilities


 


(65,442



)



 



(136,422



)



Net cash provided by operating activities


 


456,331



 



 



242,402



 



Cash flows from investing activities:


 


 



 



 



Payments for property, plant and equipment


 


(273,617



)



 



(134,340



)



Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment


 


2,249



 



 



2,389



 



Proceeds from sale of short-term investments


 


45,396



 



 



8,593



 



Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments


 


103,116



 



 



13,072



 



Payments for short-term investments


 


(173,307



)



 



(325,632



)



Other investing activities


 


(25,332



)



 



805



 



Net cash used in investing activities


 


(321,495



)



 



(435,113



)



Cash flows from financing activities:


 


 



 



 



Proceeds from revolving credit facilities


 





 



 



282,000



 



Payments of revolving credit facilities


 





 



 



(216,000



)



Proceeds from short-term debt


 


3,679



 



 



62,495



 



Payments of short-term debt


 


(10,431



)



 



(66,609



)



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt


 


120,992



 



 



225,985



 



Payments of long-term debt


 


(184,212



)



 



(201,425



)



Payments of finance lease obligations


 


(6,633



)



 



(4,876



)



Payments of dividends


 


(29,221



)



 






 



Other financing activities


 


8,287



 



 



972



 



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


 


(97,539



)



 



82,542



 



Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


 


(10,274



)



 



(1,177



)



Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


 


27,023



 



 



(111,346



)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


 


702,197



 



 



898,532



 



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


 


$



729,220



 



 



$



787,186



 


Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are often characterized by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “intend,” by the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements, including all of the statements made under “Business Outlook” above, involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect future results and cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical and expected results and those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following:



  • health conditions or pandemics, such as COVID-19, impacting labor availability and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services;


  • dependence on the highly cyclical, volatile semiconductor industry;


  • industry downturns and declines in global economic and financial conditions;


  • fluctuation in demand for semiconductors and conditions in the semiconductor industry generally, as well as by specific customers, such as inventory reductions by our customers impacting demand in key markets;


  • changes in our capacity and capacity utilization rates and fluctuations in our manufacturing yields;


  • the development, transition and ramp to high volume manufacture of more advanced silicon nodes and evolving wafer, packaging and test services technologies may cause production delays, lower manufacturing yields and supply constraints for new wafers and other materials;


  • the absence of backlog, the short-term nature of our customers’ commitments, double bookings by customers and deterioration in customer forecasts and the impact of these factors, including the possible delay, rescheduling and cancellation of large orders, or the timing and volume of orders relative to our production capacity;


  • changes in cost, quality, availability and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment, including any disruption in the supply of certain materials due to regulations and customer requirements, as well as supply constraints, production delays, fluctuations in commodity prices and wage inflation;


  • dependence on key customers or concentration of customers in certain end markets, such as Communications and Automotive and Industrial;


  • dependence on international factories and operations and risks relating to our customers’ and vendors’ international operations;


  • laws, rules, regulations and policies imposed by U.S. or other governments, such as tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers, national security, data privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust and competition, tax, currency and banking, labor, environmental, health and safety;


  • laws, rules, regulations and policies within China and other countries that may favor domestic companies over non-domestic companies, including customer- or government-supported efforts to promote the development and growth of local competitors;


  • fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly the dollar/yen exchange rate for our operations in Japan;


  • competition with established competitors in the packaging and test business, the internal capabilities of integrated device manufacturers and new competitors, including foundries;


  • decisions by our integrated device manufacturer and foundry customers to curtail outsourcing;


  • difficulty achieving high capacity utilization rates due to high percentage of fixed costs;


  • our substantial investments in equipment and facilities to support the demand of our customers;


  • the historical downward pressure on the prices of our packaging and test services;


  • any warranty claims, product return and liability risks, and the risk of negative publicity if our products fail, as well as the risk of litigation incident to our business;


  • our substantial indebtedness and restrictive covenants in the indentures and agreements governing our current and future indebtedness;


  • the possibility that we may decrease or suspend our quarterly dividend;


  • difficulty funding our liquidity needs;


  • our significant severance plan obligations associated with our manufacturing operations in Korea;


  • maintaining an effective system of internal controls;


  • difficulty attracting, retaining or replacing qualified personnel;


  • our continuing development and implementation of changes to, and maintenance and security of, our information technology systems;


  • challenges with integrating diverse operations;


  • any changes in tax laws, taxing authorities not agreeing with our interpretation of applicable tax laws, including whether we continue to qualify for tax holidays, or any requirements to establish or adjust valuation allowances on deferred tax assets;


  • our ability to develop new proprietary technology, protect our proprietary technology, operate without infringing the proprietary rights of others and implement new technologies;


  • natural disasters and other calamities, political instability, hostilities or other disruptions; and


  • the ability of certain of our stockholders to effectively determine or substantially influence the outcome of matters requiring stockholder approval.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Form 10-K”) and in the company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) made prior to or after the date hereof. You should carefully consider the trends, risks and uncertainties described in this press release, the Form 10-K and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of the following trends, risks or uncertainties actually occurs or continues, our business, financial condition or operating results could be materially adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions. Amkor undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts

Jennifer Jue

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Finance

480-786-7594

jennifer.jue@amkor.com  

 

