Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021

Second Quarter Highlights
Record net sales $1.41 billion, up 20% year-on-year
Gross margin 19.4%, operating income margin 11.0%
Record second quarter net income $126 million, record second quarter earnings per diluted share $0.51
EBITDA $295 million
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
“Second quarter revenue grew 6% sequentially to a new all-time record of $1.41 billion. Strong demand for Advanced SiP in the Communications and Consumer end markets drove revenue above the high end of expectations,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “Our Automotive and Industrial business grew 33% year-on-year to a record $300 million, overcoming several supply chain challenges.”
(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under “Selected Operating Data.”
“Strong utilization and growth in Advanced SiP drove solid profitability. Operating income margin expanded 365 basis points year-on-year to 11%, and EPS more than doubled to a second quarter record of $0.51,” said Megan Faust, Amkor’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. “EBITDA grew over 40% year-on-year, and our solid financial position provides flexibility to continue to invest in growth opportunities.”
At June 30, 2021, total cash and short-term investments was $0.9 billion, and total debt was $1.1 billion.
We paid a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, representing a dividend payment of $9.8 million in the aggregate, on June 28, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 7, 2021. The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as any record and payment dates, are subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.
Business Outlook
“We expect 26% year-on-year growth in the third quarter with revenue of $1.70 billion, fueled by new product ramps for Advanced products in Communications,” said Rutten. “We are working closely with our customers and suppliers to help mitigate ongoing supply chain constraints affecting the semiconductor industry.”
Third quarter 2021 outlook (unless otherwise noted):
Net sales of $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion
Gross margin of 18.5% to 20.5%
Net income of $150 million to $200 million, or $0.60 to $0.80 per diluted share
Full year 2021 capital expenditures of approximately $775 million
Conference Call Information
Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not included in this press release. To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at https://ir.amkor.com. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337.
About Amkor Technology, Inc.
Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Selected Operating Data
In this press release we refer to EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, our ability to service debt and our ability to fund capital expenditures. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are often characterized by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “intend,” by the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements, including all of the statements made under “Business Outlook” above, involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect future results and cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical and expected results and those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following:
health conditions or pandemics, such as COVID-19, impacting labor availability and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services;
dependence on the highly cyclical, volatile semiconductor industry;
industry downturns and declines in global economic and financial conditions;
fluctuation in demand for semiconductors and conditions in the semiconductor industry generally, as well as by specific customers, such as inventory reductions by our customers impacting demand in key markets;
changes in our capacity and capacity utilization rates and fluctuations in our manufacturing yields;
the development, transition and ramp to high volume manufacture of more advanced silicon nodes and evolving wafer, packaging and test services technologies may cause production delays, lower manufacturing yields and supply constraints for new wafers and other materials;
the absence of backlog, the short-term nature of our customers’ commitments, double bookings by customers and deterioration in customer forecasts and the impact of these factors, including the possible delay, rescheduling and cancellation of large orders, or the timing and volume of orders relative to our production capacity;
changes in cost, quality, availability and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment, including any disruption in the supply of certain materials due to regulations and customer requirements, as well as supply constraints, production delays, fluctuations in commodity prices and wage inflation;
dependence on key customers or concentration of customers in certain end markets, such as Communications and Automotive and Industrial;
dependence on international factories and operations and risks relating to our customers’ and vendors’ international operations;
laws, rules, regulations and policies imposed by U.S. or other governments, such as tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers, national security, data privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust and competition, tax, currency and banking, labor, environmental, health and safety;
laws, rules, regulations and policies within China and other countries that may favor domestic companies over non-domestic companies, including customer- or government-supported efforts to promote the development and growth of local competitors;
fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly the dollar/yen exchange rate for our operations in Japan;
competition with established competitors in the packaging and test business, the internal capabilities of integrated device manufacturers and new competitors, including foundries;
decisions by our integrated device manufacturer and foundry customers to curtail outsourcing;
difficulty achieving high capacity utilization rates due to high percentage of fixed costs;
our substantial investments in equipment and facilities to support the demand of our customers;
the historical downward pressure on the prices of our packaging and test services;
any warranty claims, product return and liability risks, and the risk of negative publicity if our products fail, as well as the risk of litigation incident to our business;
our substantial indebtedness and restrictive covenants in the indentures and agreements governing our current and future indebtedness;
the possibility that we may decrease or suspend our quarterly dividend;
difficulty funding our liquidity needs;
our significant severance plan obligations associated with our manufacturing operations in Korea;
maintaining an effective system of internal controls;
difficulty attracting, retaining or replacing qualified personnel;
our continuing development and implementation of changes to, and maintenance and security of, our information technology systems;
challenges with integrating diverse operations;
any changes in tax laws, taxing authorities not agreeing with our interpretation of applicable tax laws, including whether we continue to qualify for tax holidays, or any requirements to establish or adjust valuation allowances on deferred tax assets;
our ability to develop new proprietary technology, protect our proprietary technology, operate without infringing the proprietary rights of others and implement new technologies;
natural disasters and other calamities, political instability, hostilities or other disruptions; and
the ability of certain of our stockholders to effectively determine or substantially influence the outcome of matters requiring stockholder approval.
Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Form 10-K”) and in the company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) made prior to or after the date hereof. You should carefully consider the trends, risks and uncertainties described in this press release, the Form 10-K and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of the following trends, risks or uncertainties actually occurs or continues, our business, financial condition or operating results could be materially adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions. Amkor undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Contacts
Jennifer Jue
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Finance
480-786-7594