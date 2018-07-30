Second Quarter Highlights
Record second quarter net sales $1,066 million, up 4% sequentially
Net Income $33 million, earnings per diluted share $0.14
EBITDA $208 million, up 19% sequentially
Advanced SiP $226 million, up 14% sequentially
"Second quarter results exceeded expectations, with sequential growth in
net sales, operating margin and earnings per share," said Steve Kelley,
Amkor's CEO. "Demand was higher across all of our end markets.
Communications was especially strong."
Results
Q2 2018
Q1 2018
Q2 2017
($ in millions, except per share data)
Net sales
$1,066
$1,025
$1,008
Gross margin
15.9%
15.4%
17.5%
Net income attributable to Amkor1
$33
$10
$119
Earnings per diluted share1
$0.14
$0.04
$0.50
EBITDA1,2
$208
$175
$321
"Net sales growth drove sequentially higher profits and EBITDA," said
Megan Faust, Amkor’s CFO. "In addition, we are in the process of
refinancing the remaining $200 million 6.625% Senior Notes due 2021 with
proceeds from a recently completed foreign bank loan. This refinancing
is expected to generate net annualized interest savings of approximately
$11 million."
Business Outlook
"We expect third quarter 2018 net sales to be about $1.14 billion, up 7%
sequentially, primarily due to seasonal strength in the communications
market," said Kelley.
Third quarter 2018 outlook (unless otherwise noted):
Net sales of $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion
Gross margin of 15% to 17%
Net income of $28 million to $55 million, or $0.12 to $0.23 per
diluted share
Full year capital expenditures of approximately $600 million
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Selected Operating Data
Q2 2018
Q1 2018
Q2 2017
Net Sales Data:
Net sales (in millions):
Advanced products*
$
496
$
476
$
445
Mainstream products**
570
549
563
Total net sales
$
1,066
$
1,025
$
1,008
Packaging services
83
%
81
%
81
%
Test services
17
%
19
%
19
%
Net sales from top ten customers
65
%
69
%
67
%
End Market Data:
Communications (smartphones, tablets, handheld devices)
42
%
42
%
40
%
Automotive, industrial and other (driver assist, infotainment,
safety, performance)
26
%
26
%
27
%
Computing (datacenter, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage)
19
%
19
%
19
%
Consumer (set-top boxes, televisions, connected home, personal
electronics, visual imaging)
13
%
13
%
14
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
Gross Margin Data:
Net sales
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Cost of sales:
Materials
38.9
%
36.9
%
35.3
%
Labor
16.0
%
17.5
%
16.4
%
Other manufacturing
29.2
%
30.2
%
30.8
%
Gross margin
15.9
%
15.4
%
17.5
%
*
Advanced products include flip chip and wafer-level processing and
related test services
**
Mainstream products include wirebond packaging and related test
services
In the press release above we provide EBITDA, which is not defined by
U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense,
income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA
to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it
provides additional information in assessing our financial operating
results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating
performance, our ability to service debt and our ability to fund capital
expenditures. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does
not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated
statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary
element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance
our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our
costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and
amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use
capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in
addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating
income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared
in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore our definition of EBITDA may
not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other
companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation:
Q2 2018
Q1 2018
Q2 2017
(in millions)
EBITDA Data:
Net income
$
33
$
10
$
120
Plus: Interest expense
21
20
22
Plus: Income tax expense
11
2
34
Plus: Depreciation & amortization
143
143
145
$
208
$
175
$
321
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2018
(In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales
$
1,065,684
$
1,008,385
$
2,091,003
$
1,907,669
Cost of sales
895,967
831,769
1,763,515
1,594,819
Gross profit
169,717
176,616
327,488
312,850
Selling, general and administrative
74,700
67,785
155,423
144,067
Research and development
41,076
44,281
82,005
85,849
Gain on sale of real estate
—
(108,109
)
—
(108,109
)
Total operating expenses
115,776
3,957
237,428
121,807
Operating income
53,941
172,659
90,060
191,043
Interest expense
21,127
22,158
41,138
43,412
Interest expense, related party
—
293
—
1,535
Other (income) expense, net
(11,001
)
(3,288
)
(7,569
)
7,893
Total other expense, net
10,126
19,163
33,569
52,840
Income before taxes
43,815
153,496
56,491
138,203
Income tax expense
10,631
33,466
13,112
32,141
Net income
33,184
120,030
43,379
106,062
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(593
)
(1,017
)
(1,244
)
(1,835
)
Net income attributable to Amkor
$
32,591
$
119,013
$
42,135
$
104,227
Net income attributable to Amkor per common share:
Basic
$
0.14
$
0.50
$
0.18
$
0.44
Diluted
$
0.14
$
0.50
$
0.18
$
0.44
Shares used in computing per common share amounts:
Basic
239,351
238,863
239,283
238,774
Diluted
239,804
239,679
239,805
239,601
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
380,262
$
596,364
Restricted cash
2,000
2,000
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
795,750
798,264
Inventories
243,019
213,649
Other current assets
37,148
33,727
Total current assets
1,458,179
1,644,004
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,754,960
2,695,065
Goodwill
25,472
25,036
Restricted cash
3,503
4,487
Other assets
139,567
139,796
Total assets
$
4,381,681
$
4,508,388
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt
$
115,057
$
123,848
Trade accounts payable
553,475
569,085
Capital expenditures payable
238,772
294,258
Accrued expenses
254,348
330,868
Total current liabilities
1,161,652
1,318,059
Long-term debt
1,214,535
1,240,581
Pension and severance obligations
184,072
182,216
Other non-current liabilities
51,264
47,823
Total liabilities
2,611,523
2,788,679
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
285
285
Additional paid-in capital
1,906,936
1,903,357
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
28,232
(13,903
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
26,385
22,519
Treasury stock
(216,087
)
(215,982
)
Total Amkor stockholders’ equity
1,745,751
1,696,276
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
24,407
23,433
Total equity
1,770,158
1,719,709
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,381,681
$
4,508,388
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
(In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
43,379
$
106,062
Depreciation and amortization
285,515
287,068
Gain on sale of real estate
—
(108,109
)
Other operating activities and non-cash items
(3,239
)
(4,659
)
Changes in assets and liabilities
(119,276
)
(80,403
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
206,379
199,959
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for property, plant and equipment
(389,568
)
(271,651
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
603
130,962
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
—
(43,771
)
Other investing activities
2,647
(2,117
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(386,318
)
(186,577
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving credit facilities
—
75,000
Proceeds from short-term debt
7,264
41,228
Payments of short-term debt
(31,546
)
(32,110
)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
64,000
215,086
Payments of long-term debt
(77,015
)
(207,653
)
Payment of deferred consideration for purchase of facility
—
(3,890
)
Payments of capital lease obligations
(1,689
)
(2,665
)
Other financing activities
492
561
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(38,494
)
85,557
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash
1,347
9,418
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(217,086
)
108,357
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
602,851
555,495
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
385,765
$
663,852
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements
of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements including,
without limitation, statements regarding the refinancing of our Senior
Notes due 2021 and associated interest savings, and all of the
statements made under "Business Outlook" above. These forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and
other factors that could affect future results and cause actual results
and events to differ materially from historical and expected results and
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including,
but not limited to, the following:
the highly unpredictable nature, cyclicality, and rate of growth of
the semiconductor industry;
timing and volume of orders relative to production capacity and the
inability to achieve high capacity utilization rates, control costs
and improve profitability;
laws, rules, regulations and policies imposed by the U.S. or foreign
governments in areas such as tariffs, customs, duties and other
restrictive trade barriers, national security, data privacy and
cybersecurity, antitrust and competition, tax, currency and banking,
privacy, labor, environmental, health and safety, and in particular
the recent increase in protectionist measures considered or adopted by
the U.S. and foreign governments;
laws, rules, regulations and policies within China and other countries
that may favor domestic companies over non-domestic companies,
including customer or government supported efforts to promote the
development and growth of local competitors;
volatility of consumer demand, double booking by customers and
deterioration in forecasts from our customers for products
incorporating our semiconductor packages, including any slowdown in
demand or changes in customer forecasts for smartphones or other
mobile devices and generally soft end market demand for electronic
devices;
delays, lower manufacturing yields and supply constraints relating to
wafers, particularly for advanced nodes and related technologies;
dependence on key customers, the impact of changes in our market share
and prices for our services with those customers and the business and
financial condition of those customers;
the performance of our business, interest rate fluctuations and other
economic and market conditions, the cash needs and investment
opportunities for the business, the need for additional capacity and
facilities to service customer demand and the availability of cash
flow from operations or financing;
the effect of the global economy on credit markets, financial
institutions, customers, suppliers and consumers, including the
uncertain macroeconomic environment;
the highly unpredictable nature and costs of litigation and other
legal activities and the risk of adverse results of such matters and
the impact of other legal proceedings;
changes in tax rates and taxes as a result of changes in U.S. or
foreign tax law or the interpretations thereof (including the impact
of recent U.S. tax reform), changes in our organizational structure,
changes in the jurisdictions in which our income is determined to be
earned and taxed, the outcome of tax reviews, audits and ruling
requests, our ability to realize deferred tax assets and the
expiration of tax holidays;
curtailment of outsourcing by our customers;
our substantial indebtedness and restrictive covenants;
failure to realize sufficient cash flow or access to other sources of
liquidity to fund capital expenditures;
the effects of an economic slowdown in major economies worldwide;
disruptions in our business or deficiencies in our controls resulting
from the integration of acquired operations, particularly J-Devices,
or the implementation and security of, and changes to, our enterprise
resource planning, factory shop floor systems and other management
information systems;
there can be no assurance regarding when our new K5 factory and
research and development center in Korea will be fully utilized, or
that the actual scope, costs, timeline or benefits of the project will
be consistent with our current expectations;
economic effects of terrorist attacks, political instability, natural
disasters and military conflict;
competition, competitive pricing and declines in average selling
prices;
fluctuations in packaging and test manufacturing yields;
dependence on international operations and sales and fluctuations in
foreign currency exchange rates, particularly in Japan and Korea;
dependence on raw material and equipment suppliers and changes in raw
material and precious metal costs;
dependence on key personnel;
enforcement of and compliance with intellectual property rights; and
technological challenges.
Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events
set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating
results and financial condition are discussed in the company's Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in the
company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission
made prior to or after the date hereof. Amkor undertakes no obligation
to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or
circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
