Second Quarter Highlights



  • Record second quarter net sales $1,066 million, up 4% sequentially


  • Net Income $33 million, earnings per diluted share $0.14


  • EBITDA $208 million, up 19% sequentially


  • Advanced SiP $226 million, up 14% sequentially

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of

semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial

results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

"Second quarter results exceeded expectations, with sequential growth in

net sales, operating margin and earnings per share," said Steve Kelley,

Amkor's CEO. "Demand was higher across all of our end markets.

Communications was especially strong."


Results

 

Q2 2018

 

Q1 2018

 

Q2 2017


 

($ in millions, except per share data)

Net sales


$1,066

 

$1,025

 

$1,008

Gross margin


15.9%


15.4%


17.5%

Net income attributable to Amkor1


$33


$10


$119

Earnings per diluted share1


$0.14


$0.04


$0.50

EBITDA1,2


$208


$175


$321

 


1) Q2 2017 net income included the sale of our K1 factory in
Korea. The sale price was $142 million, and we recognized an
after-tax gain of $82 million ($0.34 per diluted share).




2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The reconciliation to the
comparable GAAP measure is included below under "Selected
Operating Data."


"Net sales growth drove sequentially higher profits and EBITDA," said

Megan Faust, Amkor’s CFO. "In addition, we are in the process of

refinancing the remaining $200 million 6.625% Senior Notes due 2021 with

proceeds from a recently completed foreign bank loan. This refinancing

is expected to generate net annualized interest savings of approximately

$11 million."

Business Outlook

"We expect third quarter 2018 net sales to be about $1.14 billion, up 7%

sequentially, primarily due to seasonal strength in the communications

market," said Kelley.

Third quarter 2018 outlook (unless otherwise noted):



  • Net sales of $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion


  • Gross margin of 15% to 17%


  • Net income of $28 million to $55 million, or $0.12 to $0.23 per
    diluted share


  • Full year capital expenditures of approximately $600 million

Conference Call Information

Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, July 30, 2018, at 5:00

p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not

included in this press release. This call is being webcast and can be

accessed at Amkor's website: www.amkor.com.

You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-645-6380 or

1-404-991-3911. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor's

website or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (conference ID

5995127). The webcast is also being distributed over NASDAQ OMX's

investor distribution network to both institutional and individual

investors. Institutional investors can access the call via NASDAQ OMX's

password-protected event management site, Street Events (www.streetevents.com).

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of

outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968,

Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a

strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading

semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s

operational base includes production facilities, product development

centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics

manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information,

visit www.amkor.com.


AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Selected Operating Data

 


 

Q2 2018

 

Q1 2018

 

Q2 2017

Net Sales Data:







Net sales (in millions):







Advanced products*


$

496



$

476



$

445


Mainstream products**


 

570

 


 

549

 


 

563

 

Total net sales


$

1,066

 


$

1,025

 


$

1,008

 







 

Packaging services



83

%



81

%



81

%

Test services



17

%



19

%



19

%







 

Net sales from top ten customers



65

%



69

%



67

%







 

End Market Data:







Communications (smartphones, tablets, handheld devices)



42

%



42

%



40

%

Automotive, industrial and other (driver assist, infotainment,
safety, performance)



26

%



26

%



27

%

Computing (datacenter, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage)



19

%



19

%



19

%

Consumer (set-top boxes, televisions, connected home, personal
electronics, visual imaging)


 

13

%


 

13

%


 

14

%

Total


 

100

%


 

100

%


 

100

%







 

Gross Margin Data:







Net sales



100.0

%



100.0

%



100.0

%

Cost of sales:







Materials



38.9

%



36.9

%



35.3

%

Labor



16.0

%



17.5

%



16.4

%

Other manufacturing


 

29.2

%


 

30.2

%


 

30.8

%

Gross margin


 

15.9

%


 

15.4

%


 

17.5

%


 

*

 

Advanced products include flip chip and wafer-level processing and
related test services

**


Mainstream products include wirebond packaging and related test
services

In the press release above we provide EBITDA, which is not defined by

U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense,

income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA

to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it

provides additional information in assessing our financial operating

results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating

performance, our ability to service debt and our ability to fund capital

expenditures. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does

not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated

statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary

element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance

our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our

costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and

amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use

capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in

addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating

income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared

in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore our definition of EBITDA may

not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other

companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.


Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation:


 

Q2 2018

 

Q1 2018

 

Q2 2017



(in millions)

EBITDA Data:







Net income


$

33


$

10


$

120

Plus: Interest expense



21



20



22

Plus: Income tax expense



11



2



34

Plus: Depreciation & amortization


 

143


 

143


 

145


EBITDA*




$

208


$

175


$

321

 


* Q2 2017 EBITDA included a pretax gain of $108 million related to
the sale of our K1 factory in Korea.



 

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

 


 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



 

2018

 

 

 


2017*



 


 

2018

 

 

 


2017*



 



(In thousands, except per share data)

Net sales


$

1,065,684



$

1,008,385



$

2,091,003



$

1,907,669


Cost of sales


 

895,967

 


 

831,769

 


 

1,763,515

 


 

1,594,819

 

Gross profit


 

169,717

 


 

176,616

 


 

327,488

 


 

312,850

 

Selling, general and administrative



74,700




67,785




155,423




144,067


Research and development



41,076




44,281




82,005




85,849


Gain on sale of real estate


 



 


 

(108,109

)


 



 


 

(108,109

)

Total operating expenses


 

115,776

 


 

3,957

 


 

237,428

 


 

121,807

 

Operating income



53,941




172,659




90,060




191,043


Interest expense



21,127




22,158




41,138




43,412


Interest expense, related party








293









1,535


Other (income) expense, net


 

(11,001

)


 

(3,288

)


 

(7,569

)


 

7,893

 

Total other expense, net


 

10,126

 


 

19,163

 


 

33,569

 


 

52,840

 

Income before taxes



43,815




153,496




56,491




138,203


Income tax expense


 

10,631

 


 

33,466

 


 

13,112

 


 

32,141

 

Net income



33,184




120,030




43,379




106,062


Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


 

(593

)


 

(1,017

)


 

(1,244

)


 

(1,835

)

Net income attributable to Amkor


$

32,591

 


$

119,013

 


$

42,135

 


$

104,227

 









 

Net income attributable to Amkor per common share:









Basic


$

0.14

 


$

0.50

 


$

0.18

 


$

0.44

 

Diluted


$

0.14

 


$

0.50

 


$

0.18

 


$

0.44

 









 

Shares used in computing per common share amounts:









Basic



239,351




238,863




239,283




238,774


Diluted



239,804




239,679




239,805




239,601


 


* Effective January 1, 2018, we adopted Accounting Standards
Update (ASU) No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers
(Topic 606), utilizing the full retrospective transition
method. The prior periods presented here have been revised to
reflect this change.



 

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 


 

June 30,

 

December 31,



 

2018

 


 

2017

 



(In thousands)

ASSETS

Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$

380,262



$

596,364


Restricted cash



2,000




2,000


Accounts receivable, net of allowances



795,750




798,264


Inventories



243,019




213,649


Other current assets


 

37,148

 


 

33,727

 

Total current assets



1,458,179




1,644,004


Property, plant and equipment, net



2,754,960




2,695,065


Goodwill



25,472




25,036


Restricted cash



3,503




4,487


Other assets


 

139,567

 


 

139,796

 

Total assets


$

4,381,681

 


$

4,508,388

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt


$

115,057



$

123,848


Trade accounts payable



553,475




569,085


Capital expenditures payable



238,772




294,258


Accrued expenses


 

254,348

 


 

330,868

 

Total current liabilities



1,161,652




1,318,059


Long-term debt



1,214,535




1,240,581


Pension and severance obligations



184,072




182,216


Other non-current liabilities


 

51,264

 


 

47,823

 

Total liabilities


 

2,611,523

 


 

2,788,679

 





 

Stockholders’ equity:





Preferred stock











Common stock



285




285


Additional paid-in capital



1,906,936




1,903,357


Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



28,232




(13,903

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



26,385




22,519


Treasury stock


 

(216,087

)


 

(215,982

)

Total Amkor stockholders’ equity



1,745,751




1,696,276


Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries


 

24,407

 


 

23,433

 

Total equity


 

1,770,158

 


 

1,719,709

 

Total liabilities and equity


$

4,381,681

 


$

4,508,388

 


 

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

 


 

For the Six Months Ended June 30,



 

2018

 

 

 

2017

 



(In thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income


$

43,379



$

106,062


Depreciation and amortization



285,515




287,068


Gain on sale of real estate








(108,109

)

Other operating activities and non-cash items



(3,239

)



(4,659

)

Changes in assets and liabilities


 

(119,276

)


 

(80,403

)

Net cash provided by operating activities


 

206,379

 


 

199,959

 

Cash flows from investing activities:





Payments for property, plant and equipment



(389,568

)



(271,651

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



603




130,962


Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired








(43,771

)

Other investing activities


 

2,647

 


 

(2,117

)

Net cash used in investing activities


 

(386,318

)


 

(186,577

)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving credit facilities








75,000


Proceeds from short-term debt



7,264




41,228


Payments of short-term debt



(31,546

)



(32,110

)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



64,000




215,086


Payments of long-term debt



(77,015

)



(207,653

)

Payment of deferred consideration for purchase of facility








(3,890

)

Payments of capital lease obligations



(1,689

)



(2,665

)

Other financing activities


 

492

 


 

561

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


 

(38,494

)


 

85,557

 

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash


 

1,347

 


 

9,418

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(217,086

)



108,357


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


 

602,851

 


 

555,495

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$

385,765

 


$

663,852

 

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements

of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements including,

without limitation, statements regarding the refinancing of our Senior

Notes due 2021 and associated interest savings, and all of the

statements made under "Business Outlook" above. These forward-looking

statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and

other factors that could affect future results and cause actual results

and events to differ materially from historical and expected results and

those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including,

but not limited to, the following:



  • the highly unpredictable nature, cyclicality, and rate of growth of
    the semiconductor industry;


  • timing and volume of orders relative to production capacity and the
    inability to achieve high capacity utilization rates, control costs
    and improve profitability;


  • laws, rules, regulations and policies imposed by the U.S. or foreign
    governments in areas such as tariffs, customs, duties and other
    restrictive trade barriers, national security, data privacy and
    cybersecurity, antitrust and competition, tax, currency and banking,
    privacy, labor, environmental, health and safety, and in particular
    the recent increase in protectionist measures considered or adopted by
    the U.S. and foreign governments;


  • laws, rules, regulations and policies within China and other countries
    that may favor domestic companies over non-domestic companies,
    including customer or government supported efforts to promote the
    development and growth of local competitors;


  • volatility of consumer demand, double booking by customers and
    deterioration in forecasts from our customers for products
    incorporating our semiconductor packages, including any slowdown in
    demand or changes in customer forecasts for smartphones or other
    mobile devices and generally soft end market demand for electronic
    devices;


  • delays, lower manufacturing yields and supply constraints relating to
    wafers, particularly for advanced nodes and related technologies;


  • dependence on key customers, the impact of changes in our market share
    and prices for our services with those customers and the business and
    financial condition of those customers;


  • the performance of our business, interest rate fluctuations and other
    economic and market conditions, the cash needs and investment
    opportunities for the business, the need for additional capacity and
    facilities to service customer demand and the availability of cash
    flow from operations or financing;


  • the effect of the global economy on credit markets, financial
    institutions, customers, suppliers and consumers, including the
    uncertain macroeconomic environment;


  • the highly unpredictable nature and costs of litigation and other
    legal activities and the risk of adverse results of such matters and
    the impact of other legal proceedings;


  • changes in tax rates and taxes as a result of changes in U.S. or
    foreign tax law or the interpretations thereof (including the impact
    of recent U.S. tax reform), changes in our organizational structure,
    changes in the jurisdictions in which our income is determined to be
    earned and taxed, the outcome of tax reviews, audits and ruling
    requests, our ability to realize deferred tax assets and the
    expiration of tax holidays;


  • curtailment of outsourcing by our customers;


  • our substantial indebtedness and restrictive covenants;


  • failure to realize sufficient cash flow or access to other sources of
    liquidity to fund capital expenditures;


  • the effects of an economic slowdown in major economies worldwide;


  • disruptions in our business or deficiencies in our controls resulting
    from the integration of acquired operations, particularly J-Devices,
    or the implementation and security of, and changes to, our enterprise
    resource planning, factory shop floor systems and other management
    information systems;


  • there can be no assurance regarding when our new K5 factory and
    research and development center in Korea will be fully utilized, or
    that the actual scope, costs, timeline or benefits of the project will
    be consistent with our current expectations;


  • economic effects of terrorist attacks, political instability, natural
    disasters and military conflict;


  • competition, competitive pricing and declines in average selling
    prices;


  • fluctuations in packaging and test manufacturing yields;


  • dependence on international operations and sales and fluctuations in
    foreign currency exchange rates, particularly in Japan and Korea;


  • dependence on raw material and equipment suppliers and changes in raw
    material and precious metal costs;


  • dependence on key personnel;


  • enforcement of and compliance with intellectual property rights; and


  • technological challenges.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events

set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating

results and financial condition are discussed in the company's Annual

Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in the

company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission

made prior to or after the date hereof. Amkor undertakes no obligation

to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or

circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Contacts

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Chris Chaney

Vice President, Investor

Relations

480-786-7594

chris.chaney@amkor.com

