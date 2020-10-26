 Skip to main content
Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020 and the Initiation of a Quarterly Cash Dividend

  • Updated

Third Quarter Highlights



  • Record third quarter net sales $1.35 billion, up 25% year-on-year and 15% sequentially


  • Operating income $127 million, operating income margin 9.4%


  • Net income $92 million, earnings per diluted share $0.38


  • EBITDA $255 million


  • Initiation of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and the initiation of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share.

“Stronger than expected demand in the communications and automotive and industrial end markets drove revenue above the high end of our guidance,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “The Board’s decision to initiate a dividend is a significant milestone for Amkor. Over the past several years, Amkor has capitalized on growth opportunities in advanced packaging technologies that target 5G, advanced automotive systems, IoT and high-performance computing, and the introduction of a regular cash dividend reflects our consistent operating performance, strong free cash flow generation and confidence in our long-term financial outlook.”


Results



 



Q3 2020



 



Q2 2020



 



Q3 2019



 



 



($ in millions, except per share data)



Net sales



 



$1,354



 



$1,173



 



$1,084



Gross margin



 



17.8%



 



16.4%



 



16.8%



Operating income



 



$127



 



$87



 



$79



Operating income margin



 



9.4%



 



7.4%



 



7.3%



Net income attributable to Amkor



 



$92



 



$55



 



$54



Earnings per diluted share



 



$0.38



 



$0.23



 



$0.23



EBITDA*



 



$255



 



$209



 



$209


“All-time record quarterly revenue drove operating income margin to 9.4% and EPS to $0.38 for the quarter. We also paid down $230 million of debt this quarter, bringing our net debt to $0.4 billion, the lowest in our public company history,” said Megan Faust, Amkor’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. “The initiation of a dividend expands Amkor’s capital allocation strategy for delivering value to stockholders. Our consistent free cash flow and strong balance sheet give us the financial flexibility to continue to make investments in future growth opportunities and return capital to stockholders.”

At September 30, 2020, total cash and short-term investments was $0.9 billion, and total debt was $1.3 billion.

The initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share is payable on January 7, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2020. The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as any record and payment dates, are subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

*EBITDA and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under “Selected Operating Data.”

Business Outlook

“Continued strength in advanced packaging and a recovering automotive end market are expected to drive solid revenue performance in the fourth quarter of 2020,” said Rutten. “Growing demand and share gains in the communications end market is expected to drive year on year revenue growth of 10% in the fourth quarter.”

Fourth quarter 2020 outlook (unless otherwise noted):



  • Net sales of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion


  • Gross margin of 17% to 20%


  • Net income of $68 million to $115 million, or $0.28 to $0.47 per diluted share


  • Full year 2020 capital expenditures of approximately $550 million

Conference Call Information

Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not included in this press release. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Amkor’s website: www.amkor.com. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor’s website or by dialing 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415 (conference ID 13711716). The webcast is also being distributed over NASDAQ OMX’s investor distribution network to both institutional and individual investors. Institutional investors can access the call via NASDAQ OMX’s password-protected event management site, Street Events (www.streetevents.com).

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.


AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



Selected Operating Data


 


 



Q3 2020



 



Q2 2020



 



Q3 2019



Net Sales Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales (in millions):



 



 



 



 



 



Advanced products (1)



$



899



 



 



$



729



 



 



$



589



 



Mainstream products (2)



455



 



 



444



 



 



495



 



Total net sales



$



1,354



 



 



$



1,173



 



 



$



1,084



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Packaging services



86



%



 



84



%



 



84



%



Test services



14



%



 



16



%



 



16



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales from top ten customers



63



%



 



69



%



 



62



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



End Market Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Communications (handheld devices, smartphones, tablets)



43



%



 



38



%



 



41



%



Consumer (connected home, set-top boxes, televisions, visual imaging, wearables)



25



%



 



27



%



 



18



%



Automotive, industrial and other (driver assist, infotainment, performance, safety)



17



%



 



19



%



 



26



%



Computing (data center, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage)



15



%



 



16



%



 



15



%



Total



100



%



 



100



%



 



100



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



Gross Margin Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales



100.0



%



 



100.0



%



 



100.0



%



Cost of sales:



 



 



 



 



 



Materials



46.9



%



 



45.2



%



 



40.4



%



Labor



12.8



%



 



13.9



%



 



15.8



%



Other manufacturing



22.5



%



 



24.5



%



 



27.0



%



Gross margin



17.8



%



 



16.4



%



 



16.8



%


 


(1) Advanced products include flip chip and wafer-level processing and related test services



(2) Mainstream products include wirebond packaging and related test services



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



Selected Operating Data


 


This press release includes EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, our ability to service debt and our ability to fund capital expenditures. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.


 


Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation:



 



Q3 2020



 



Q2 2020



 



Q3 2019



 



(in millions)



EBITDA Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Net income



$



93



 



 



$



56



 



 



$



54



 



Plus: Interest expense



16



 



 



16



 



 



17



 



Plus: Income tax expense



16



 



 



13



 



 



9



 



Plus: Depreciation & amortization



130



 



 



124



 



 



129



 



EBITDA



$



255



 



 



$



209



 



 



$



209



 



This press release also includes net debt, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define net debt as total debt as reported on the consolidated balance sheet less the sum of cash and cash equivalents, and short term investments. We believe net debt to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides them with additional information in assessing our capital structure, financial leverage, and our ability to reduce debt and to fund investing and financing activities. This measure should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, total debt, prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, our definition of net debt may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


 


Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation:



 



Q3 2020



 



Q2 2020



 



Q3 2019



 



(in millions)



Net Debt Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Total Debt



$



1,319



 



 



$



1,545



 



 



$



1,298



 



Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents



567



 



 



783



 



 



599



 



Less: Short-term Investments



356



 



 



311



 



 



6



 



Net Debt



$



396



 



 



$



451



 



 



$



693



 



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Unaudited)


 


 



For the Three Months Ended



September 30,



 



For the Nine Months Ended



September 30,



 



2020



 



2019



 



2020



 



2019



 



(In thousands, except per share data)



Net sales



$



1,354,023



 



 



$



1,083,917



 



 



$



3,679,548



 



 



$



2,874,186



 



Cost of sales



1,112,938



 



 



901,677



 



 



3,057,235



 



 



2,447,731



 



Gross profit



241,085



 



 



182,240



 



 



622,313



 



 



426,455



 



Selling, general and administrative



77,781



 



 



70,458



 



 



224,623



 



 



206,803



 



Research and development



35,835



 



 



32,927



 



 



99,624



 



 



104,867



 



Total operating expenses



113,616



 



 



103,385



 



 



324,247



 



 



311,670



 



Operating income



127,469



 



 



78,855



 



 



298,066



 



 



114,785



 



Interest expense



16,404



 



 



16,988



 



 



49,461



 



 



54,914



 



Other (income) expense, net



2,415



 



 



(1,760



)



 



1,567



 



 



641



 



Total other expense, net



18,819



 



 



15,228



 



 



51,028



 



 



55,555



 



Income before taxes



108,650



 



 



63,627



 



 



247,038



 



 



59,230



 



Income tax expense



15,753



 



 



9,141



 



 



33,504



 



 



36,418



 



Net income



92,897



 



 



54,486



 



 



213,534



 



 



22,812



 



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(746



)



 



(416



)



 



(2,070



)



 



(1,071



)



Net income attributable to Amkor



$



92,151



 



 



$



54,070



 



 



$



211,464



 



 



$



21,741



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income attributable to Amkor per common share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



$



0.38



 



 



$



0.23



 



 



$



0.88



 



 



$



0.09



 



Diluted



$



0.38



 



 



$



0.23



 



 



$



0.87



 



 



$



0.09



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Shares used in computing per common share amounts:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



241,675



 



 



239,586



 



 



241,232



 



 



239,503



 



Diluted



242,592



 



 



239,937



 



 



241,937



 



 



239,858



 



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)


 


 



September 30,



2020



 



December 31,



2019



 



(In thousands)



ASSETS



Current assets:



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



$



566,745



 



 



$



894,948



 



Restricted cash



945



 



 



610



 



Short-term investments



356,150



 



 



6,348



 



Accounts receivable, net of allowances



990,637



 



 



850,753



 



Inventories



299,830



 



 



220,602



 



Other current assets



54,264



 



 



28,272



 



Total current assets



2,268,571



 



 



2,001,533



 



Property, plant and equipment, net



2,560,195



 



 



2,404,850



 



Operating lease right of use assets



149,727



 



 



148,549



 



Goodwill



26,747



 



 



25,976



 



Restricted cash



3,087



 



 



2,974



 



Other assets



128,293



 



 



111,733



 



Total assets



$



5,136,620



 



 



$



4,695,615



 



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt



$



136,526



 



 



$



144,479



 



Trade accounts payable



611,965



 



 



571,054



 



Capital expenditures payable



328,171



 



 



77,044



 



Accrued expenses



298,708



 



 



267,226



 



Total current liabilities



1,375,370



 



 



1,059,803



 



Long-term debt



1,182,573



 



 



1,305,755



 



Pension and severance obligations



175,941



 



 



176,971



 



Long-term operating lease liabilities



88,257



 



 



91,107



 



Other non-current liabilities



91,742



 



 



71,740



 



Total liabilities



2,913,883



 



 



2,705,376



 



 



 



 



 



Stockholders’ equity:



 



 



 



Preferred stock






 



 






 



Common stock



288



 



 



287



 



Additional paid-in capital



1,943,140



 



 



1,927,739



 



Retained earnings



445,541



 



 



234,077



 



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



23,309



 



 



19,115



 



Treasury stock



(217,660



)



 



(217,479



)



Total Amkor stockholders’ equity



2,194,618



 



 



1,963,739



 



Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries



28,119



 



 



26,500



 



Total equity



2,222,737



 



 



1,990,239



 



Total liabilities and equity



$



5,136,620



 



 



$



4,695,615



 



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited)


 


 



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



 



2020



 



2019



 



(In thousands)



Cash flows from operating activities:



 



 



 



Net income



$



213,534



 



 



$



22,812



 



Depreciation and amortization



377,722



 



 



398,013



 



Other operating activities and non-cash items



20,368



 



 



51,533



 



Changes in assets and liabilities



(177,576



)



 



(189,026



)



Net cash provided by operating activities



434,048



 



 



283,332



 



Cash flows from investing activities:



 



 



 



Payments for property, plant and equipment



(275,531



)



 



(328,497



)



Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



2,710



 



 



8,495



 



Proceeds from insurance recovery for property, plant and equipment






 



 



1,538



 



Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



37,633



 



 






 



Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments



86,216



 



 



6,469



 



Payments for short-term investments



(475,696



)



 



(5,935



)



Other investing activities



13,331



 



 



(887



)



Net cash used in investing activities



(611,337



)



 



(318,817



)



Cash flows from financing activities:



 



 



 



Proceeds from revolving credit facilities



312,000



 



 



172,700



 



Payments of revolving credit facilities



(332,000



)



 



(92,700



)



Proceeds from short-term debt



86,769



 



 



51,434



 



Payments of short-term debt



(76,004



)



 



(42,067



)



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



225,985



 



 



714,375



 



Payments of long-term debt



(370,426



)



 



(847,155



)



Payments of finance lease obligations



(7,193



)



 



(4,358



)



Other financing activities



7,707



 



 



(1,963



)



Net cash used in financing activities



(153,162



)



 



(49,734



)



Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



2,696



 



 



1,385



 



Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(327,755



)



 



(83,834



)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



898,532



 



 



688,051



 



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



$



570,777



 



 



$



604,217



 


Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future demand, operating performance, free cash flow generation, financial outlook, investment and return of capital, statements regarding future dividends and all of the statements made under “Business Outlook” above. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect future results and cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical and expected results and those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following:



  • health conditions or pandemics, such as COVID-19, impacting labor availability and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services;


  • dependence on the highly cyclical, volatile semiconductor industry;


  • industry downturns and declines in global economic and financial conditions;


  • fluctuation in demand for semiconductors and conditions in the semiconductor industry generally, as well as by specific customers, such as inventory reductions by our customers impacting demand in key markets;


  • changes in our capacity and capacity utilization rates and fluctuations in our manufacturing yields;


  • the development, transition and ramp to high volume manufacture of more advanced silicon nodes and evolving wafer, packaging and test technologies may cause production delays, lower manufacturing yields and supply constraints for new wafers and other materials;


  • absence of backlog, the short-term nature of our customers’ commitments, double bookings by customers and deterioration in customer forecasts and the impact of these factors, including the possible delay, rescheduling and cancellation of large orders, or the timing and volume of orders relative to our production capacity;


  • changes in costs, quality, availability and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment, including any disruption in the supply of certain materials due to regulations and customer requirements, as well as wage inflation and fluctuations in commodity prices;


  • dependence on key customers or concentration of customers in certain end markets, such as mobile communications and automotive;


  • dependence on international factories and operations and risks relating to our customers’ and vendors’ international operations;


  • laws, rules, regulations and policies imposed by U.S. or other governments, such as tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers, national security, data privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust and competition, tax, currency and banking, labor, environmental, health and safety, and in particular the recent increase in tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers considered or adopted by U.S. and other governments;


  • laws, rules, regulations and policies within China and other countries that may favor domestic companies over non-domestic companies, including customer- or government-supported efforts to promote the development and growth of local competitors;


  • fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly the dollar/yen exchange rate for our operations in Japan;


  • competition with established competitors in the packaging and test business, the internal capabilities of integrated device manufacturers and new competitors, including foundries;


  • decisions by our integrated device manufacturer and foundry customers to curtail outsourcing;


  • difficulty achieving high capacity utilization rates due to high percentage of fixed costs;


  • our substantial investments in equipment and facilities to support the demand of our customers;


  • there can be no assurance regarding when our factory and research and development center in Korea will be fully utilized, or that the actual scope, costs, timeline or benefits of the project will be consistent with our expectations;


  • the historical downward pressure on the prices of our packaging and test services;


  • any warranty claims, product return and liability risks, and the risk of negative publicity if our products fail, as well as the risk of litigation incident to our business;


  • our substantial indebtedness and restrictive covenants in the indentures and agreements governing our current and future indebtedness;


  • the possibility that we may decrease or suspend our quarterly dividend;


  • difficulty funding our liquidity needs;


  • our significant severance plan obligations associated with our manufacturing operations in Korea;


  • maintaining an effective system of internal controls;


  • difficulty attracting, retaining or replacing qualified personnel;


  • our continuing development and implementation of changes to, and maintenance and security of, our information technology systems;


  • challenges with integrating diverse operations;


  • any changes in tax laws, taxing authorities not agreeing with our interpretation of applicable tax laws, including whether we continue to qualify for tax holidays, or any requirements to establish or adjust valuation allowances on deferred tax assets;


  • our ability to develop new proprietary technology, protect our proprietary technology, operate without infringing the proprietary rights of others and implement new technologies;


  • natural disasters and other calamities, health conditions or pandemics, political instability, hostilities or other disruptions; and


  • the ability of certain of our stockholders to effectively determine or substantially influence the outcome of matters requiring stockholder approval.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in the company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made prior to or after the date hereof. Amkor undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Vincent Keenan

Vice President, Investor Relations

480-786-7594

vincent.keenan@amkor.com

Related to this story

