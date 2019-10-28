Third Quarter Highlights



  • Third quarter net sales $1,084 million, up 21% sequentially


  • Operating income $79 million


  • Net income $54 million, earnings per diluted share $0.23


  • EBITDA $209 million

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"Sequential revenue growth of 21% drove financial results above the high end of guidance," said Steve Kelley, Amkor's president and chief executive officer. "Demand was particularly strong for our advanced packaging technologies."


Results



 



Q3 2019



 



Q2 2019



 



Q3 2018



 



 



($ in millions, except per share data)



Net sales



 



$1,084



 



$895



 



$1,144



Gross margin



 



16.8%



 



13.8%



 



17.5%



Operating income



 



$79



 



$23



 



$93



Net income attributable to Amkor (1)



 



$54



 



($9)



 



$57



Earnings per diluted share (1)



 



$0.23



 



($0.04)



 



$0.24



EBITDA (2)



 



$209



 



$149



 



$235


(1) Q2 2019 net income includes an $8 million charge, or $0.03 per share, related to the early redemption of $525 million of senior notes due 2022.

(2) EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP measure. The reconciliation to the comparable U.S. GAAP measure is included below under "Selected Operating Data."

"Operating margin, earnings per share and EBITDA all showed meaningful sequential improvement in the third quarter," said Megan Faust, Amkor's corporate vice president and chief financial officer. "Based on our solid business outlook for the fourth quarter, we expect to deliver a fifth consecutive year of positive free cash flow."

At September 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $600 million, and total debt was $1.3 billion.

Business Outlook

"We expect revenue of about $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter, reflecting continued healthy demand for Amkor's advanced packages," said Kelley.

Fourth quarter 2019 outlook:



  • Net sales of $1.05 billion to $1.14 billion


  • Gross margin of 15% to 18%


  • Net income of $26 million to $78 million, or $0.11 to $0.32 per diluted share


  • Full year 2019 capital expenditures of approximately $475 million

Conference Call Information

Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not included in this press release. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Amkor's website: www.amkor.com. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-645-6380 or 1-404-991-3911. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor's website or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (conference ID 4599721). The webcast is also being distributed over NASDAQ OMX's investor distribution network to both institutional and individual investors. Institutional investors can access the call via NASDAQ OMX's password-protected event management site, Street Events (www.streetevents.com).

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for more than 300 of the world's leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor's operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.


AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



Selected Operating Data


 


 



Q3 2019



 



Q2 2019



 



Q3 2018



Net Sales Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales (in millions):



 



 



 



 



 



Advanced products (1)



$



589



 



$



433



 



$



582



Mainstream products (2)



495



 



462



 



562



Total net sales



$



1,084



 



$



895



 



$



1,144



 



 



 



 



 



 



Packaging services



84



%



 



83



%



 



84



%



Test services



16



%



 



17



%



 



16



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales from top ten customers



62



%



 



62



%



 



62



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



End Market Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Communications (handheld devices, smartphones, tablets)



41



%



 



37



%



 



47



%



Automotive, industrial and other (driver assist, infotainment, performance, safety)



26



%



 



29



%



 



25



%



Computing (datacenter, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage)



15



%



 



19



%



 



17



%



Consumer (connected home, set-top boxes, televisions, visual imaging, wearables)



18



%



 



15



%



 



11



%



Total



100



%



 



100



%



 



100



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



Gross Margin Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales



100.0



%



 



100.0



%



 



100.0



%



Cost of sales:



 



 



 



 



 



Materials



40.4



%



 



38.0



%



 



40.3



%



Labor



15.8



%



 



17.4



%



 



15.1



%



Other manufacturing



27.0



%



 



30.8



%



 



27.1



%



Gross margin



16.8



%



 



13.8



%



 



17.5



%


 

(1) Advanced products include flip chip and wafer-level processing and related test services

(2) Mainstream products include wirebond packaging and related test services

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Selected Operating Data

In this press release, we provide EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, our ability to service debt and our ability to fund capital expenditures. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.


Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Q3 2019



 



Q2 2019



 



Q3 2018



 



(in millions)



EBITDA Data:



 



 



 



 



 



Net income



$



54



 



$



(9



)



 



$



57



Plus: Interest expense



17



 



19



 



 



20



Plus: Income tax expense



9



 



6



 



 



14



Plus: Depreciation & amortization



129



 



133



 



 



144



EBITDA



$



209



 



$



149



 



 



$



235



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Unaudited)


 


For the Three Months Ended September 30,



 



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



 



2019



 



2018



 



2019



 



2018



 



(In thousands, except per share data)



Net sales



$



1,083,917



 



 



$



1,144,192



 



 



$



2,874,186



 



 



$



3,235,195



 



Cost of sales



901,677



 



 



943,485



 



 



2,447,731



 



 



2,707,000



 



Gross profit



182,240



 



 



200,707



 



 



426,455



 



 



528,195



 



Selling, general and administrative



70,458



 



 



70,463



 



 



206,803



 



 



225,886



 



Research and development



32,927



 



 



37,541



 



 



104,867



 



 



119,546



 



Total operating expenses



103,385



 



 



108,004



 



 



311,670



 



 



345,432



 



Operating income



78,855



 



 



92,703



 



 



114,785



 



 



182,763



 



Interest expense



16,988



 



 



19,770



 



 



54,914



 



 



60,908



 



Other (income) expense, net



(1,760



)



 



1,315



 



 



641



 



 



(6,254



)



Total other expense, net



15,228



 



 



21,085



 



 



55,555



 



 



54,654



 



Income before taxes



63,627



 



 



71,618



 



 



59,230



 



 



128,109



 



Income tax expense



9,141



 



 



14,326



 



 



36,418



 



 



27,438



 



Net income



54,486



 



 



57,292



 



 



22,812



 



 



100,671



 



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(416



)



 



(630



)



 



(1,071



)



 



(1,874



)



Net income attributable to Amkor



$



54,070



 



 



$



56,662



 



 



$



21,741



 



 



$



98,797



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income attributable to Amkor per common share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



$



0.23



 



 



$



0.24



 



 



$



0.09



 



 



$



0.41



 



Diluted



$



0.23



 



 



$



0.24



 



 



$



0.09



 



 



$



0.41



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Shares used in computing per common share amounts:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



239,586



 



 



239,370



 



 



239,503



 



 



239,312



 



Diluted



239,937



 



 



239,766



 



 



239,858



 



 



239,783



 



AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)


 


September 30, 2019



 



December 31, 2018



 



(In thousands)



ASSETS



Current assets:



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



$



598,753



 



 



$



681,569



 



Restricted cash



2,590



 



 



2,589



 



Accounts receivable, net of allowances



803,104



 



 



724,456



 



Inventories



216,663



 



 



230,589



 



Other current assets



41,891



 



 



32,005



 



Total current assets



1,663,001



 



 



1,671,208



 



Property, plant and equipment, net



2,466,067



 



 



2,650,448



 



Operating lease right of use asset *



141,467



 



 






 



Goodwill



26,104



 



 



25,720



 



Restricted cash



2,874



 



 



3,893



 



Other assets



106,417



 



 



144,178



 



Total assets



$



4,405,930



 



 



$



4,495,447



 



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt



$



102,952



 



 



$



114,579



 



Trade accounts payable



477,900



 



 



530,398



 



Capital expenditures payable



157,527



 



 



255,237



 



Accrued expenses



253,876



 



 



258,209



 



Total current liabilities



992,255



 



 



1,158,423



 



Long-term debt



1,195,005



 



 



1,217,732



 



Pension and severance obligations



178,530



 



 



184,321



 



Long-term operating lease liability *



85,094



 



 






 



Other non-current liabilities



67,426



 



 



79,071



 



Total liabilities



2,518,310



 



 



2,639,547



 



 



 



 



 



Stockholders’ equity:



 



 



 



Preferred stock






 



 






 



Common stock



286



 



 



285



 



Additional paid-in capital



1,915,481



 



 



1,909,425



 



Retained earnings



134,930



 



 



113,189



 



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



27,243



 



 



23,812



 



Treasury stock



(216,301



)



 



(216,171



)



Total Amkor stockholders’ equity



1,861,639



 



 



1,830,540



 



Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries



25,981



 



 



25,360



 



Total equity



1,887,620



 



 



1,855,900



 



Total liabilities and equity



$



4,405,930



 



 



$



4,495,447



 


*Effective January 1, 2019, we adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). Upon adoption, we recorded a right-of-use asset and lease liability on our balance sheet. Prior period financial statements were not required to be adjusted for the effects of this new standard.


AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited)


 


 



 



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



 



2019



 



2018



 



(In thousands)



Cash flows from operating activities:



 



 



 



Net income



$



22,812



 



 



$



100,671



 



Depreciation and amortization



398,013



 



 



429,181



 



Other operating activities and non-cash items



51,533



 



 



(2,006



)



Changes in assets and liabilities



(189,026



)



 



(100,628



)



Net cash provided by operating activities



283,332



 



 



427,218



 



Cash flows from investing activities:



 



 



 



Payments for property, plant and equipment



(328,497



)



 



(478,036



)



Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



8,495



 



 



1,606



 



Proceeds from insurance recovery for property, plant and equipment



1,538



 



 






 



Other investing activities



(353



)



 



3,160



 



Net cash used in investing activities



(318,817



)



 



(473,270



)



Cash flows from financing activities:



 



 



 



Proceeds from revolving credit facilities



172,700



 



 






 



Payments of revolving credit facilities



(92,700



)



 



(75,000



)



Proceeds from short-term debt



51,434



 



 



23,341



 



Payments of short-term debt



(42,067



)



 



(35,125



)



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



714,375



 



 



372,226



 



Payments of long-term debt



(847,155



)



 



(279,697



)



Payments of finance lease obligations



(4,358



)



 



(2,669



)



Other financing activities



(1,963



)



 



(2,482



)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(49,734



)



 



594



 



Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



1,385



 



 



(3,273



)



Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(83,834



)



 



(48,731



)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



688,051



 



 



602,851



 



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



$



604,217



 



 



$



554,120



 


Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking including statements regarding our fourth quarter outlook, delivery of free cash flow, and all of the statements made under "Business Outlook" above. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect future results and cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical and expected results and those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following:



  • the highly unpredictable nature, cyclicality, and rate of growth of the semiconductor industry;


  • timing and volume of orders relative to production capacity and the inability to achieve high capacity utilization rates, control costs and improve profitability;


  • laws, rules, regulations and policies imposed by the U.S. or foreign governments in areas such as tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers, national security, data privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust and competition, tax, currency and banking, privacy, labor, environmental, health and safety, and in particular the recent increase in protectionist measures considered or adopted by the U.S. and foreign governments;


  • laws, rules, regulations and policies within China and other countries that may favor domestic companies over non-domestic companies, including customer or government supported efforts to promote the development and growth of local competitors;


  • volatility of consumer demand, double booking by customers and deterioration in forecasts from our customers for products incorporating our semiconductor packages, including any slowdown in demand or changes in customer forecasts for smartphones or other mobile devices or for electronic devices;


  • delays, lower manufacturing yields and supply constraints relating to wafers, particularly for advanced nodes and related technologies;


  • dependence on key customers, the impact of changes in our market share and prices for our services with those customers and the business and financial condition of those customers;


  • the performance of our business, interest rate fluctuations and other economic and market conditions, the cash needs and investment opportunities for the business, the need for additional capacity and facilities to service customer demand and the availability of cash flow from operations or financing;


  • the effect of the global economy on credit markets, financial institutions, customers, suppliers and consumers, including the uncertain macroeconomic environment;


  • the highly unpredictable nature and costs of litigation and other legal activities and the risk of adverse results of such matters and the impact of other legal proceedings;


  • changes in tax rates and taxes as a result of changes in U.S. or foreign tax law or the interpretations thereof (including the impact of U.S. tax reform), changes in our organizational structure, changes in the jurisdictions in which our income is determined to be earned and taxed, the outcome of tax reviews, audits and ruling requests, our ability to realize deferred tax assets and the expiration of tax holidays;


  • curtailment of outsourcing by our customers;


  • our substantial indebtedness and debt covenants, including the potential impact of the phase-out of LIBOR on our variable interest rate debt;


  • failure to realize sufficient cash flow or access to other sources of liquidity to fund capital expenditures;


  • the effects of an economic slowdown in major economies worldwide;


  • disruptions in our business or deficiencies in our controls resulting from the integration of acquired operations, particularly J-Devices, or the implementation and security of, and changes to, our enterprise resource planning, factory shop floor systems and other management information systems;


  • there can be no assurance regarding when our K5 factory and research and development center in Korea will be fully utilized, or that the actual scope, costs, timeline or benefits of the project will be consistent with our expectations;


  • economic effects of terrorist attacks, political instability, natural disasters and military conflict;


  • competition, competitive pricing and declines in average selling prices;


  • fluctuations in packaging and test manufacturing yields;


  • dependence on international operations and sales and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, particularly in Japan and Korea;


  • dependence on raw material and equipment suppliers and changes in raw material and precious metal costs;


  • dependence on key personnel;


  • enforcement of and compliance with intellectual property rights; and


  • technological challenges.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made prior to or after the date hereof. Amkor undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Vincent Keenan

Vice President, Investor Relations

480-786-7594

vincent.keenan@amkor.com

