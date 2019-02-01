TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of

semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will

issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018

after the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday,

February 11, 2019. Amkor management will host a conference call to

discuss the company's financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on

Monday, February 11, 2019.

The conference call can be accessed at Amkor's website: www.amkor.com.

You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-645-6380 or

1-404-991-3911. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor's

website or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (conference ID

8157559).

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of

outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968,

Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a

strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading

semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s

operational base includes production facilities, product development

centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics

manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information,

visit www.amkor.com.

Contacts

Amkor Contact

Vincent Keenan

Vice President,

Investor Relations

480-786-7594

vincent.keenan@amkor.com

