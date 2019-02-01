TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of
semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will
issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018
after the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday,
February 11, 2019. Amkor management will host a conference call to
discuss the company's financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on
Monday, February 11, 2019.
The conference call can be accessed at Amkor's website: www.amkor.com.
You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-645-6380 or
1-404-991-3911. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor's
website or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (conference ID
8157559).
