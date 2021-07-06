Amkor Technology to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 26, 2021

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, will issue its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the close of trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Amkor management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at https://ir.amkor.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after completion of the call. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337.