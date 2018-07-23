TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of

semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will

issue its financial results for the second quarter 2018 after the close

of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, July 30, 2018.

Amkor management will host a conference call to discuss the company's

financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, July 30, 2018.

The conference call will be webcast by NASDAQ OMX and can be accessed at

Amkor's website: www.amkor.com.

You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-645-6380 or

1-404-991-3911. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor's

website or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (conference ID

5995127).

The webcast will also be distributed over NASDAQ OMX’s investor

distribution network to both institutional and individual investors.

Institutional investors can access the call via NASDAQ OMX’s

password-protected event management site, StreetEvents (www.streetevents.com).

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of

outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968,

Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a

strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading

semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s

operational base includes production facilities, product development

centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics

manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information,

visit www.amkor.com.

Contacts

Amkor

Chris Chaney, 480-786-7594

Vice President, Investor

Relations

chris.chaney@amkor.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles