TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of
semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will
issue its financial results for the second quarter 2018 after the close
of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, July 30, 2018.
Amkor management will host a conference call to discuss the company's
financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, July 30, 2018.
The conference call will be webcast by NASDAQ OMX and can be accessed at
Amkor's website: www.amkor.com.
You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-645-6380 or
1-404-991-3911. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor's
website or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (conference ID
5995127).
The webcast will also be distributed over NASDAQ OMX’s investor
distribution network to both institutional and individual investors.
Institutional investors can access the call via NASDAQ OMX’s
password-protected event management site, StreetEvents (www.streetevents.com).
About Amkor Technology, Inc.
Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of
outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968,
Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a
strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading
semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s
operational base includes production facilities, product development
centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics
manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information,
visit www.amkor.com.
