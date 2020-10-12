 Skip to main content
Amkor Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 26, 2020

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, October 26, 2020. Amkor management will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, October 26, 2020.

The conference call can be accessed at Amkor’s website: www.amkor.com. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor’s website or by dialing 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415 (conference ID 13711716).

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.

Contacts

Vincent Keenan

Vice President, Investor Relations

480-786-7594

vincent.keenan@amkor.com

