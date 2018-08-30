TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of

semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will

participate in Citi’s 2018 Global Technology Conference on Thursday,

September 6, 2018. Amkor’s presentation will occur at 10:15 am Eastern

Time (7:15 am Pacific Time) at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel in New

York, NY.

An audio-only webcast of the presentation will be made available, both

live and by replay, on the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of

outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968,

Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a

strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading

semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s

operational base includes production facilities, product development

centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics

manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information,

visit www.amkor.com.

Contacts

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Chris Chaney

Vice President,

Investor Relations

480-786-7594

chris.chaney@amkor.com

