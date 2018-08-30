TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of
semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will
participate in Citi’s 2018 Global Technology Conference on Thursday,
September 6, 2018. Amkor’s presentation will occur at 10:15 am Eastern
Time (7:15 am Pacific Time) at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel in New
York, NY.
An audio-only webcast of the presentation will be made available, both
live and by replay, on the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website.
About Amkor Technology, Inc.
Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of
outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968,
Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a
strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading
semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s
operational base includes production facilities, product development
centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics
manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information,
visit www.amkor.com.
