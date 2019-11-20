TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will participate in the following conferences:
Bank of America / Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Amkor’s presentation will occur at 8:50 am Eastern Time (5:50 am Pacific Time) at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, FL.
Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Amkor’s presentation will occur at 8:45 am Mountain Time (10:45 am Eastern Time) at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ.
An audio-only webcast of the presentation will be made available, both live and by replay, on the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website.
About Amkor Technology, Inc.
Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for more than 300 of the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.
