Amtech Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Amtech Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), today reported results for its fourth quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights from Continuing Operations:



  • Net revenue of $15.1 million


  • Operating loss of $1.2 million


  • Loss from continuing operations, net of tax, of $2.0 million


  • Loss per diluted share from continuing operations of $0.14


  • Customer orders of $13.8 million


  • Unrestricted cash of $45.1 million

Fiscal 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights from Continuing Operations:



  • Net revenue of $65.5 million


  • Operating loss of $0.5 million


  • Loss from continuing operations, net of tax, of $3.9 million, primarily due to the sale of the Automation business


  • Loss per diluted share from continuing operations of $0.28


  • Customer orders of $62.8 million


  • Backlog of $13.9 million as of September 30, 2020

Mr. Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, commented, “Given the challenges and uncertainty created by the pandemic in 2020, we are encouraged to have finished the year and begun our new fiscal year with increasing customer order momentum. With the combination of continuing improvement in near-term dialogue with customers and the robust long-term growth fundamentals across the silicon carbide, power semiconductor and advanced semiconductor packaging markets, we are increasingly confident in the opportunities for growth in 2021 and beyond.”

GAAP Financial Results


(in millions, except per share amounts)



Q4 FY



 



Q3 FY



 



Q4 FY



 



12 Months



 



12 Months



 



 



2020



 



2020



 



2019



 



2020



 



2019



 



Net revenues



$



15.1



 



$



15.2



 



$



20.2



 



$



65.5



 



$



85.0



 



Gross profit



$



5.0



 



$



6.0



 



$



8.6



 



$



24.4



 



$



33.4



 



Gross margin



 



32.9



%



 



39.1



%



 



42.4



%



 



37.3



%



 



39.2



%



Operating (loss) income



$



(1.2



)



$



0.0



 



$



1.7



 



$



(0.5



)



$



4.9



 



Operating margin



 



-7.8



%



 



0.2



%



 



8.2



%



 



-0.7



%



 



5.8



%



(Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax



$



(2.0



)



$



(0.1



)



$



1.0



 



$



(3.9



)



$



3.1



 



Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations



$



(0.14



)



$



(0.01



)



$



0.07



 



$



(0.28



)



$



0.22



 


Net revenues remained consistent sequentially and decreased 25% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Semiconductor and SiC/LED revenue decreased compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 primarily due to the ongoing uncertainty in the global economy from the COVID-19 virus.

Gross margin decreased in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 both sequentially and compared to the same prior year period. On a sequential basis, gross margin decreased primarily due to product mix and non-recurring expenses. Compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, gross margin decreased primarily due to lower volume and product mix.

Selling, General & Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased $0.5 million sequentially due primarily to payroll tax credits the Company was able to claim in fiscal Q3 2020 as part of the COVID-19 legislation passed by U.S. Congress, the CARES Act. SG&A decreased $0.9 million compared to the same prior year period due primarily to exclusion of the Company’s former Automation segment from results and lower travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating loss was $1.2 million, compared to operating income of $31,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and $1.7 million of operating income in the same prior year period.

Loss from continuing operations, net of tax, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $2.0 million, or a loss of 14 cent per share. This compares to income from continuing operations of $1.0 million, or 7 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and loss of $0.1 million, or 1 cent per share, in the preceding quarter.

Outlook

The Company’s outlook reflects the anticipated ongoing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic as understood today. Given how fluid the situation is both for Amtech as well as that of its customers and supply chain, management would like to remind investors that actual results may differ materially in the weeks and months ahead. Additionally, the semiconductor equipment industries can be cyclical and inherently impacted by changes in market demand. Operating results can be significantly impacted, positively or negatively, by the timing of orders, system shipments, and the financial results of semiconductor manufacturers.

For the first fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2020, revenues are expected to be in the range of $16.0 to $18.0 million. Gross margin for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 is expected to be in the mid 30% range, with operating margin slightly negative.

A portion of Amtech's results are denominated in Renminbis, a Chinese currency. The outlook provided in this press release is based on an assumed exchange rate between the United States Dollar and the Renminbi. Changes in the value of the Renminbi in relation to the United States Dollar could cause actual results to differ from expectations.

Conference Call

Amtech Systems will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss our fiscal fourth quarter financial results. The call will be available to interested parties by dialing 800-367-2403. For international callers, please dial +1 334-777-6978. The Conference ID number is 5637065. The call will be webcast and available in the Investor Relations section of Amtech’s website at: http://www.amtechsystems.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site at http://www.amtechsystems.com/conference.htm shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC substrates, 300mm horizontal thermal reactor, and electronic assemblies used in power, RF, and other advanced applications), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce Technologies, and PR Hoffman.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Amtech"), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech's future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness and profitably grow our revenue, and enhancements to our technologies and expansion of our product portfolio. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "plan," "anticipate," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project," "should," "would," "could", "likely," "future," "target," "forecast," "goal," "observe," and "strategy" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year-ended September 30, 2020, listed various important factors that could affect the Company's future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

November 19, 2020

(Unaudited)

Summary Financial Information for Continuing Operations

(in thousands, except percentages and ratios)


 



 



Three Months Ended



 



 



 



Years Ended September 30,



 



 



 



September 30,

 2020



 



 



June 30,

 2020



 



 



September 30,

 2019



 



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



Amtech Systems, Inc.



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Revenues, net of returns and allowances



 



$



15,084



 



 



$



15,227



 



 



$



20,174



 



 



 



$



65,463



 



 



$



85,035



 



Gross profit



 



$



4,958



 



 



$



5,951



 



 



$



8,560



 



 



 



$



24,441



 



 



$



33,357



 



Gross margin



 



 



33



%



 



 



39



%



 



 



42



%



 



 



 



37



%



 



 



39



%



Operating (loss) income



 



$



(1,181



)



 



$



31



 



 



$



1,653



 



 



 



$



(485



)



 



$



4,916



 



New orders



 



$



13,767



 



 



$



10,830



 



 



$



20,344



 



 



 



$



62,848



 



 



$



76,560



 



Backlog



 



$



13,905



 



 



$



15,221



 



 



$



17,326



 



 



 



$



13,905



 



 



$



17,326



 



Semiconductor Segment



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Revenues, net of returns and allowances



 



$



12,935



 



 



$



12,357



 



 



$



15,188



 



 



 



$



54,516



 



 



$



66,455



 



Gross profit



 



$



4,647



 



 



$



4,953



 



 



$



6,866



 



 



 



$



21,199



 



 



$



27,365



 



Gross margin



 



 



36



%



 



 



40



%



 



 



45



%



 



 



 



39



%



 



 



41



%



Operating income



 



$



406



 



 



$



1,058



 



 



$



2,316



 



 



 



$



4,168



 



 



$



8,744



 



New orders



 



$



11,979



 



 



$



8,356



 



 



$



16,163



 



 



 



$



52,448



 



 



$



60,625



 



Backlog



 



$



12,842



 



 



$



13,798



 



 



$



14,902



 



 



 



$



12,842



 



 



$



14,902



 



SiC/LED Segment



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Revenues, net of returns and allowances



 



$



2,149



 



 



$



2,870



 



 



$



4,352



 



 



 



$



10,304



 



 



$



13,682



 



Gross profit



 



$



311



 



 



$



998



 



 



$



1,814



 



 



 



$



3,233



 



 



$



5,338



 



Gross margin



 



 



14



%



 



 



35



%



 



 



42



%



 



 



 



31



%



 



 



39



%



Operating (loss) income



 



$



(512



)



 



$



241



 



 



$



1,388



 



 



 



$



684



 



 



$



3,641



 



New orders



 



$



1,788



 



 



$



2,474



 



 



$



2,399



 



 



 



$



10,400



 



 



$



11,973



 



Backlog



 



$



1,063



 



 



$



1,423



 



 



$



966



 



 



 



$



1,063



 



 



$



966



 


AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

November 19, 2020

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)


 



 



Three Months Ended

 September 30,



 



 



Years Ended

 September 30,



 



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



Revenue, net of returns and allowances



 



$



15,084



 



 



$



20,174



 



 



$



65,463



 



 



$



85,035



 



Cost of sales



 



 



10,126



 



 



 



11,614



 



 



 



41,022



 



 



 



51,678



 



Gross profit



 



 



4,958



 



 



 



8,560



 



 



 



24,441



 



 



 



33,357



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Selling, general and administrative



 



 



5,263



 



 



 



6,126



 



 



 



21,397



 



 



 



24,263



 



Research, development and engineering



 



 



876



 



 



 



743



 



 



 



3,312



 



 



 



3,068



 



Restructuring charges



 



 






 



 



 



38



 



 



 



217



 



 



 



1,110



 



Operating (loss) income



 



 



(1,181



)



 



 



1,653



 



 



 



(485



)



 



 



4,916



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Loss on sale of subsidiary



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 



(2,793



)



 



 






 



Interest (expense) income and other, net



 



 



(350



)



 



 



341



 



 



 



162



 



 



 



852



 



(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes



 



 



(1,531



)



 



 



1,994



 



 



 



(3,116



)



 



 



5,768



 



Income tax provision



 



 



494



 



 



 



1,012



 



 



 



791



 



 



 



2,633



 



(Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax



 



 



(2,025



)



 



 



982



 



 



 



(3,907



)



 



 



3,135



 



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



 



 






 



 



 



(184



)



 



 



(11,816



)



 



 



(8,297



)



Net (loss) income



 



$



(2,025



)



 



$



798



 



 



$



(15,723



)



 



$



(5,162



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



(Loss) Income Per Basic Share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic (loss) income per share from continuing operations



 



$



(0.14



)



 



$



0.07



 



 



$



(0.28



)



 



$



0.22



 



Basic loss per share from discontinued operations



 



$






 



 



$



(0.01



)



 



$



(0.83



)



 



$



(0.58



)



Net (loss) income per basic share



 



$



(0.14



)



 



$



0.06



 



 



$



(1.11



)



 



$



(0.36



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



(Loss) Income Per Diluted Share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations



 



$



(0.14



)



 



$



0.07



 



 



$



(0.28



)



 



$



0.22



 



Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations



 



$






 



 



$



(0.01



)



 



$



(0.83



)



 



$



(0.58



)



Net (loss) income per diluted share



 



$



(0.14



)



 



$



0.06



 



 



$



(1.11



)



 



$



(0.36



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



 



 



14,052



 



 



 



14,266



 



 



 



14,159



 



 



 



14,240



 



Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



 



 



14,052



 



 



 



14,304



 



 



 



14,159



 



 



 



14,275



 


AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

November 19, 2020

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)


 



 



September 30,

 2020



 



 



September 30,

 2019



 



Assets



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current Assets



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



45,070



 



 



$



52,982



 



Restricted cash



 



 






 



 



 



101



 



Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $159 and $172 at



September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively)



 



 



11,243



 



 



 



12,873



 



Inventory



 



 



17,277



 



 



 



17,532



 



Contract assets



 



 






 



 



 



36



 



Income taxes receivable



 



 



1,362



 



 



 






 



Held-for-sale assets



 



 






 



 



 



22,755



 



Other current assets



 



 



1,617



 



 



 



1,991



 



Total current assets



 



 



76,569



 



 



 



108,270



 



Property, Plant and Equipment - Net



 



 



11,995



 



 



 



10,217



 



Right-of-Use Assets - Net



 



 



5,124



 



 



 






 



Intangible Assets - Net



 



 



609



 



 



 



870



 



Goodwill - Net



 



 



6,633



 



 



 



6,633



 



Deferred Income Taxes - Net



 



 



566



 



 



 






 



Other Assets



 



 



602



 



 



 



487



 



Total Assets



 



$



102,098



 



 



$



126,477



 



Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current Liabilities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts payable



 



$



2,676



 



 



$



4,371



 



Accrued compensation and related taxes



 



 



2,066



 



 



 



2,717



 



Accrued warranty expense



 



 



380



 



 



 



556



 



Other accrued liabilities



 



 



751



 



 



 



1,274



 



Current maturities of long-term debt



 



 



380



 



 



 



371



 



Contract liabilities



 



 



1,224



 



 



 



1,378



 



Income taxes payable



 



 






 



 



 



1,434



 



Held-for-sale liabilities



 



 






 



 



 



18,547



 



Total current liabilities



 



 



7,477



 



 



 



30,648



 



Long-Term Debt



 



 



4,798



 



 



 



5,178



 



Long-Term Lease Liability



 



 



5,064



 



 



 






 



Income Taxes Payable



 



 



3,240



 



 



 



3,199



 



Total Liabilities



 



 



20,579



 



 



 



39,025



 



Commitments and Contingencies



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Shareholders’ Equity



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Preferred stock; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued



 



 






 



 



 






 



Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; shares



issued and outstanding: 14,063,172 and 14,268,797 at



September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively



 



 



141



 



 



 



143



 



Additional paid-in capital



 



 



124,435



 



 



 



125,098



 



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



 



 



(646



)



 



 



(11,233



)



Retained deficit



 



 



(42,411



)



 



 



(26,556



)



Total Shareholders’ Equity



 



 



81,519



 



 



 



87,452



 



Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



 



$



102,098



 



 



$



126,477



 


AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

November 19, 2020

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)


 



 



Years Ended September 30,



 



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



Operating Activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net (loss) income



 



$



(15,723



)



 



$



(5,162



)



Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by



operating activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



1,258



 



 



 



1,690



 



Non-cash impairment charges



 



 






 



 



 






 



Write-down of inventory



 



 



733



 



 



 



3,193



 



Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts



 



 



24



 



 



 



1,074



 



Deferred income taxes



 



 



218



 



 



 



220



 



Non-cash share based compensation expense



 



 



326



 



 



 



573



 



Loss (gain) on sales of subsidiaries



 



 



13,709



 



 



 



(1,614



)



Other, net



 



 



55



 



 



 



95



 



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts receivable



 



 



1,359



 



 



 



299



 



Inventory



 



 



(913



)



 



 



(435



)



Contract and other assets



 



 



324



 



 



 



12,847



 



Accounts payable



 



 



(3,620



)



 



 



(1,787



)



Accrued income taxes



 



 



(2,701



)



 



 



(3,011



)



Accrued and other liabilities



 



 



4,658



 



 



 



(6,876



)



Contract liabilities



 



 



(1,371



)



 



 



(933



)



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



 



 



(1,664



)



 



 



173



 



Investing Activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property, plant and equipment



 



 



(2,676



)



 



 



(714



)



Net cash disposed of in sales of subsidiaries



 



 



(9,940



)



 



 



(1,112



)



Net cash used in investing activities



 



 



(12,616



)



 



 



(1,826



)



Financing Activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



 



 



877



 



 



 



210



 



Repurchase of common stock



 



 



(2,000



)



 



 






 



Payments on long-term debt



 



 



(379



)



 



 



(376



)



Borrowings on long-term debt



 



 






 



 



 



9



 



Net cash used in financing activities



 



 



(1,502



)



 



 



(157



)



Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and



Restricted Cash



 



 



1,718



 



 



 



(1,552



)



Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



 



 



(14,064



)



 



 



(3,362



)



Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Year*



 



 



59,134



 



 



 



62,496



 



Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Year*



 



$



45,070



 



 



$



59,134



 


* Includes Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash that are included in Held-For-Sale Assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets for periods prior to January 22, 2020.

Contacts

Amtech Systems, Inc.

Lisa D. Gibbs

Chief Financial Officer

(480) 360-3756

irelations@amtechsystems.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion and Mike Funari

(617) 542-6180

irelations@amtechsystems.com

