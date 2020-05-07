Amtech Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Amtech Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), today reported results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights from Continuing Operations:



  • Net revenue of $14.5 million


  • Operating loss of $1.0 million


  • Loss from continuing operations, net of tax, of $0.5 million


  • Loss per diluted share from continuing operations of $0.04


  • Customer orders of $20.6 million


  • Unrestricted cash of $49.3 million


  • Cash provided by operations of $1.3 million


  • Repurchase of 366,000 shares of common stock at a total cost of approximately $2.0 million

Mr. Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, commented, “As COVID-19 developed into a global pandemic throughout the second fiscal quarter, we faced disruptions both to our manufacturing facilities and supply chain. However, due to the extraordinary efforts of our employees and partners, we were able to continue to serve our customers, resulting in revenue for the quarter that was above the high end of our guidance.

"Despite ongoing uncertainties related to near-term demand, we are fortunate to have entered this period with both a resilient business model and strong balance sheet which will allow us to navigate the challenges likely to rise in these uncertain times while supporting the execution of our power semi growth strategy,” concluded Mr. Whang.

GAAP Financial Results


(in millions, except per share amounts)



Q2



 



Q1



 



Q2



 



6 Months



 



6 Months



 



 



FY 2020



 



FY 2020



 



FY 2019



 



2020



 



2019



 



Net revenues



$



14.5



 



$



20.7



 



$



20.6



 



$



35.2



 



$



43.9



 



Gross profit



$



5.4



 



$



8.2



 



$



7.9



 



$



13.5



 



$



16.9



 



Gross margin



 



37



%



 



40



%



 



38



%



 



38



%



 



39



%



Operating (loss) income



$



(1.0



)



$



1.6



 



$



1.2



 



$



0.7



 



$



1.9



 



Operating margin



 



-6.7



%



 



7.9



%



 



6.0



%



 



1.9



%



 



4.4



%



(Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax



$



(0.5



)



$



(1.3



)



$



1.0



 



$



(1.8



)



$



1.3



 



Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations



$



(0.04



)



$



(0.09



)



$



0.07



 



$



(0.13



)



$



0.09



 


Net revenues decreased 30% both sequentially and from the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Semiconductor revenue in fiscal Q2 2020 decreased primarily due to COVID-19 impacts within China, where our Shanghai facility was affected by the extended Chinese New Year and the phased return to work process and associated production ramp up. Silicon carbide/LED revenue decreased compared to the same prior year period primarily due to delayed shipments at the end of the quarter resulting from COVID-19 state-wide shutdown orders in Pennsylvania.

Gross margin decreased in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 both sequentially and compared to the same prior year period, primarily due to the lower revenue level in the quarter and product mix. Operating loss was $1.0 million, primarily from lower revenue in the quarter, compared to operating income of $1.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and $1.2 million of operating income in the same prior year period. Loss from continuing operations, net of tax, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $0.5 million, or 4 cents per share. This compares to income from continuing operations of $1.0 million, or 7 cents per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and loss of $1.3 million, or 9 cents per share, in the preceding quarter. The Company recognized a pre-tax loss from the sale of our solar subsidiary, Tempress, of $10.9 million, of which approximately $7.2 million was the recognition of previously recorded accumulated foreign currency translation losses.

Outlook

Our outlook reflects the anticipated ongoing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic as we understand them today; however, given how fluid the situation is both for our own business as well as for that of our customers and supply chain, we would like to remind investors that actual results may differ materially in the weeks and months ahead. Additionally, the semiconductor equipment industries can be cyclical and inherently impacted by changes in market demand. Operating results can be significantly impacted, positively or negatively, by the timing of orders, system shipments, and the financial results of semiconductor manufacturers.

For our third fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2020, revenues are expected to be in the range of $13.0 to $16.0 million. Gross margin for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 is expected to be in the mid to upper 30% range, with negative operating margin, primarily due to one-time moving costs for PR Hoffman to relocate into their new building and an increase in R&D related to new product development.

A portion of Amtech's results are denominated in Renminbis, a Chinese currency. The outlook provided in this press release is based on an assumed exchange rate between the United States Dollar and the Renminbi. Changes in the value of the Renminbi in relation to the United States Dollar could cause actual results to differ from expectations.

Conference Call

Amtech Systems will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss our fiscal second quarter financial results. The call will be available to interested parties by dialing 800-967-7164 or +1 323-794-2094. The Conference ID number is 3182188. The call will be webcast and available in the Investor Relations section of Amtech’s website at: http://www.amtechsystems.com/conference.htm.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site at http://www.amtechsystems.com/conference.htm shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor and automotive component manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC and 300mm silicon horizontal thermal reactor), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce TechnologiesTM, and PR HoffmanTM.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Amtech"), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech's future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness and profitably grow our revenue, the planned divestiture of our solar business, and enhancements to our technologies and expansion of our product portfolio. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "plan," "anticipate," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project," "should," "would," "could", "likely," "future," "target," "forecast," "goal," "observe," and "strategy" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year-ended September 30, 2019, listed various important factors that could affect the Company's future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.



(NASDAQ: ASYS)



May 7, 2020



(Unaudited)



 



Summary Financial Information for Continuing Operations



(in thousands, except percentages and ratios)


 


 



 



Three Months Ended



 



 



 



Six Months Ended March 31,



 



 



 



March 31,



2020



 



 



December 31,



2019



 



 



March 31,



2019



 



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



Amtech Systems, Inc.



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Revenues, net of returns and allowances



 



$



14,460



 



 



$



20,692



 



 



$



20,633



 



 



 



$



35,152



 



 



$



43,858



 



Gross profit



 



$



5,358



 



 



$



8,174



 



 



$



7,927



 



 



 



$



13,532



 



 



$



16,947



 



Gross margin



 



 



37



%



 



 



40



%



 



 



38



%



 



 



 



38



%



 



 



39



%



Operating (loss) income



 



$



(972



)



 



$



1,637



 



 



$



1,248



 



 



 



$



665



 



 



$



1,912



 



New orders



 



$



20,626



 



 



$



17,625



 



 



$



19,325



 



 



 



$



38,251



 



 



$



39,938



 



Backlog



 



$



19,618



 



 



$



13,444



 



 



$



21,991



 



 



 



$



19,618



 



 



$



21,991



 



Semiconductor Segment



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Revenues, net of returns and allowances



 



$



11,992



 



 



$



17,232



 



 



$



16,053



 



 



 



$



29,224



 



 



$



35,013



 



Gross profit



 



$



4,413



 



 



$



7,186



 



 



$



6,443



 



 



 



$



11,599



 



 



$



13,933



 



Gross margin



 



 



37



%



 



 



42



%



 



 



40



%



 



 



 



40



%



 



 



40



%



Operating (loss) income



 



$



(18



)



 



$



2,722



 



 



$



1,732



 



 



 



$



2,704



 



 



$



4,477



 



New orders



 



$



17,019



 



 



$



15,094



 



 



$



15,469



 



 



 



$



32,113



 



 



$



31,563



 



Backlog



 



$



17,799



 



 



$



12,764



 



 



$



17,286



 



 



 



$



17,799



 



 



$



17,286



 



SiC/LED Segment



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Revenues, net of returns and allowances



 



$



2,468



 



 



$



2,817



 



 



$



3,273



 



 



 



$



5,285



 



 



$



6,256



 



Gross profit



 



$



945



 



 



$



979



 



 



$



1,262



 



 



 



$



1,924



 



 



$



2,486



 



Gross margin



 



 



38



%



 



 



35



%



 



 



39



%



 



 



 



36



%



 



 



40



%



Operating income



 



$



421



 



 



$



534



 



 



$



877



 



 



 



$



955



 



 



$



1,646



 



New orders



 



$



3,607



 



 



$



2,531



 



 



$



3,133



 



 



 



$



6,138



 



 



$



6,877



 



Backlog



 



$



1,819



 



 



$



680



 



 



$



3,311



 



 



 



$



1,819



 



 



$



3,311



 



AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.



(NASDAQ: ASYS)



May 7, 2020



(Unaudited)



 



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(in thousands, except per share data)


 


 



 



Three Months Ended March 31,



 



Six Months Ended March 31,



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



2020



 



2019



Revenues, net of returns and allowances



 



$



14,460



 



 



$



20,633



 



 



$



35,152



 



 



$



43,858



 



Cost of sales



 



 



9,102



 



 



 



12,706



 



 



 



21,620



 



 



 



26,911



 



Gross profit



 



 



5,358



 



 



 



7,927



 



 



 



13,532



 



 



 



16,947



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Selling, general and administrative



 



 



5,415



 



 



 



5,793



 



 



 



11,330



 



 



 



12,419



 



Research, development and engineering



 



 



915



 



 



 



713



 



 



 



1,537



 



 



 



1,579



 



Restructuring charges



 



 






 



 



 



173



 



 



 






 



 



 



1,037



 



Operating (loss) income



 



 



(972



)



 



 



1,248



 



 



 



665



 



 



 



1,912



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Loss on sale of subsidiary



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 



(2,793



)



 



 






 



Interest income and other, net



 



 



595



 



 



 



96



 



 



 



525



 



 



 



262



 



(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes



 



 



(377



)



 



 



1,344



 



 



 



(1,603



)



 



 



2,174



 



Income tax provision



 



 



166



 



 



 



332



 



 



 



207



 



 



 



914



 



(Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax



 



 



(543



)



 



 



1,012



 



 



 



(1,810



)



 



 



1,260



 



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



 



 



(11,151



)



 



 



(6,647



)



 



 



(11,816



)



 



 



(9,267



)



Net loss



 



$



(11,694



)



 



$



(5,635



)



 



$



(13,626



)



 



$



(8,007



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



(Loss) Income Per Basic Share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic (loss) income per share from continuing operations



 



$



(0.04



)



 



$



0.07



 



 



$



(0.13



)



 



$



0.09



 



Basic loss per share from discontinued



operations



 



$



(0.79



)



 



$



(0.47



)



 



$



(0.83



)



 



$



(0.65



)



Net loss per basic share



 



$



(0.83



)



 



$



(0.40



)



 



$



(0.96



)



 



$



(0.56



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



(Loss) Income Per Diluted Share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations



 



$



(0.04



)



 



$



0.07



 



 



$



(0.13



)



 



$



0.09



 



Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations



 



$



(0.79



)



 



$



(0.47



)



 



$



(0.83



)



 



$



(0.65



)



Net loss per diluted share



 



$



(0.83



)



 



$



(0.40



)



 



$



(0.96



)



 



$



(0.56



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



 



 



14,150



 



 



 



14,228



 



 



 



14,193



 



 



 



14,224



 



Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



 



 



14,150



 



 



 



14,258



 



 



 



14,193



 



 



 



14,255



 



AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.



(NASDAQ: ASYS)



May 7, 2020



(Unaudited)



 



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands, except share data)


 


 



 



March 31,



2020



 



September 30,



2019



Assets



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current Assets



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



49,268



 



 



$



52,982



 



Restricted cash



 



 






 



 



 



101



 



Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $151 and $172 at March 31, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively)



 



 



11,285



 



 



 



12,873



 



Inventories



 



 



17,332



 



 



 



17,532



 



Notes and other receivables



 



 



1,250



 



 



 






 



Income taxes receivable



 



 



240



 



 



 






 



Held-for-sale assets



 



 






 



 



 



22,755



 



Other current assets



 



 



2,192



 



 



 



2,027



 



Total current assets



 



 



81,567



 



 



 



108,270



 



Property, Plant and Equipment - Net



 



 



10,100



 



 



 



10,217



 



Intangible Assets - Net



 



 



739



 



 



 



870



 



Goodwill - Net



 



 



6,633



 



 



 



6,633



 



Other Assets



 



 



559



 



 



 



487



 



Total Assets



 



$



99,598



 



 



$



126,477



 



Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current Liabilities



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts payable



 



$



4,447



 



 



$



4,371



 



Accrued compensation and related taxes



 



 



1,525



 



 



 



2,717



 



Accrued warranty expense



 



 



398



 



 



 



556



 



Other accrued liabilities



 



 



1,423



 



 



 



1,274



 



Current maturities of long-term debt



 



 



372



 



 



 



371



 



Contract liabilities



 



 



1,532



 



 



 



1,378



 



Income taxes payable



 



 






 



 



 



1,434



 



Held-for-sale liabilities



 



 






 



 



 



18,547



 



Total current liabilities



 



 



9,697



 



 



 



30,648



 



Long-Term Debt



 



 



4,989



 



 



 



5,178



 



Long-Term Lease Liability



 



 



29



 



 



 






 



Income Taxes Payable



 



 



2,726



 



 



 



3,199



 



Total Liabilities



 



 



17,441



 



 



 



39,025



 



Commitments and Contingencies



 



 



 



 



 



 



Shareholders’ Equity



 



 



 



 



 



 



Preferred stock; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued



 



 






 



 



 






 



Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 14,041,322 and 14,268,797 at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively



 



 



140



 



 



 



143



 



Additional paid-in capital



 



 



124,145



 



 



 



125,098



 



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



 



 



(1,814



)



 



 



(11,233



)



Retained deficit



 



 



(40,314



)



 



 



(26,556



)



Total shareholders’ equity



 



 



82,157



 



 



 



87,452



 



Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



 



$



99,598



 



 



$



126,477



 



AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.



(NASDAQ: ASYS)



May 7, 2020



(Unaudited)



 



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(in thousands)


 


 



 



Six Months Ended March 31,



 



 



2020



 



2019



Operating Activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net loss



 



$



(13,626



)



 



$



(8,007



)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



694



 



 



 



888



 



Write-down of inventory



 



 



330



 



 



 



2,794



 



Deferred income taxes



 



 



784



 



 



 



7



 



Non-cash share-based compensation expense



 



 



133



 



 



 



363



 



Loss on sales of subsidiaries



 



 



13,709



 



 



 






 



(Reversal of) provision for allowance for doubtful accounts, net



 



 



(32



)



 



 



1,141



 



Other, net



 



 



4



 



 



 



115



 



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts receivable



 



 



1,374



 



 



 



(1,533



)



Inventories



 



 



(527



)



 



 



(650



)



Other assets



 



 



3,667



 



 



 



10,143



 



Accounts payable



 



 



(1,849



)



 



 



(650



)



Accrued income taxes



 



 



(2,094



)



 



 



216



 



Accrued and other liabilities



 



 



(228



)



 



 



(378



)



Contract liabilities



 



 



(1,063



)



 



 



(7,516



)



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



 



 



1,276



 



 



 



(3,067



)



Investing Activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property, plant and equipment



 



 



(345



)



 



 



(238



)



Net cash disposed of in sales of subsidiaries



 



 



(9,940



)



 



 






 



Net cash used in investing activities



 



 



(10,285



)



 



 



(238



)



Financing Activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



 



 



779



 



 



 



37



 



Repurchase of common stock



 



 



(2,000



)



 



 






 



Payments on long-term debt



 



 



(194



)



 



 



(186



)



Net cash used in financing activities



 



 



(1,415



)



 



 



(149



)



Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



 



 



558



 



 



 



(903



)



Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



 



 



(9,866



)



 



 



(4,357



)



Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period*



 



 



59,134



 



 



 



62,496



 



Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period*



 



$



49,268



 



 



$



58,139



 



*



Includes Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash that are included in Held-For-Sale Assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets for periods prior to January 22, 2020.


 

Contacts

Amtech Systems, Inc.

Lisa D. Gibbs

Chief Financial Officer

(480) 967-5146

irelations@amtechsystems.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion and Mike Funari

(617) 542-6180

irelations@amtechsystems.com

