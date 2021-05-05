 Skip to main content
Amtech Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Amtech Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

  • Updated

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), today reported results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights:



  • Net revenue of $19.8 million


  • Operating income of $0.2 million


  • Loss from continuing operations, net of tax, of $0.2 million


  • Loss per diluted share of $0.02


  • Customer orders of $32.5 million


  • March 31, 2021 backlog of $26.5 million


  • Book to bill ratio of 1.6:1


  • Unrestricted cash of $40.4 million

Mr. Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, commented, “Our strong momentum continued into the second quarter with revenue coming in at the high end of our expectations. As we look out to the balance of 2021, we are encouraged to see the strength in demand continue and believe our exposure to several secular tailwinds including advanced semiconductor packaging, power semiconductors, electric vehicles and 5G communications, creates a significant opportunity to drive increased profitability and shareholder value as demand accelerates.”

GAAP Financial Results


(in millions, except per share amounts)



Q2



 



Q1



 



Q2



 



6 Months



 



6 Months



 



 



FY 2021



 



FY 2021



 



FY 2020



 



2021



 



2020



 



Net revenues



$



19.8



 



$



18.0



 



$



14.5



 



$



37.8



 



$



35.2



 



Gross profit



$



7.7



 



$



7.5



 



$



5.4



 



$



15.2



 



$



13.5



 



Gross margin



 



39.1



%



 



41.8



%



 



37.1



%



 



40.4



%



 



38.5



%



Operating income (loss)



$



0.2



 



$



1.1



 



$



(1.0



)



$



1.2



 



$



0.7



 



Operating margin



 



0.9



%



 



5.9



%



 



-6.7



%



 



3.2



%



 



1.9



%



(Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax



$



(0.2



)



$



0.7



 



$



(0.5



)



$



0.5



 



$



(1.8



)



Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations



$



(0.02



)



$



0.05



 



$



(0.04



)



$



0.03



 



$



(0.13



)


Net revenues increased 10% sequentially and increased 37% from the second quarter of fiscal 2020, with the sequential increase primarily attributed to strong shipments of our advanced packaging and SMT equipment. The same prior year period was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross margin decreased in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 sequentially due to product mix, with increased multi-unit sales at lower margins and increased mix of lower-margin SMT sales. Gross margin increased in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same prior year period due to increased capacity utilization.

Selling, General & Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased $0.5 million sequentially and $0.3 million compared to the same prior year period due primarily to sustained increases in freight expenses, as well as increases in consulting and legal fees.

Research and Development increased $0.6 million sequentially and $1.0 million compared to the same prior year period due to strategic R&D projects.

Operating income was $0.2 million, compared to operating income of $1.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and operating loss of $1.0 million in the same prior year period.

Income tax provision was $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to a provision of $0.1 million in the preceding quarter (which included a tax benefit of $0.3 million related to the reversal of previously recorded uncertain tax positions) and $0.2 million in the same prior year period.

Loss from continuing operations, net of tax, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.2 million, or 2 cents per share. This compares to loss from continuing operations of $0.5 million, or 4 cents per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and income of $0.7 million, or 5 cent per share, in the preceding quarter.

Outlook

The Company’s outlook reflects the anticipated ongoing logistical impacts and the related delays for goods shipped to and from China and expenses incurred relating to our subsidiary’s cyber security incident. Actual results may differ materially in the weeks and months ahead. Additionally, the semiconductor equipment industries can be cyclical and inherently impacted by changes in market demand. Operating results can be significantly impacted, positively or negatively, by the timing of orders, system shipments, and the financial results of semiconductor manufacturers.

For the third fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2021, revenues are expected to be in the range of $21 to $23 million. Gross margin for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 is expected to be approximately 40%, with operating margin break-even to slightly positive, primarily due to one-time costs we will incur relating to our cyber security incident. Accounting rules require us to expense these as incurred without accruing for potential insurance reimbursement. We will have a gain in a future quarter once our insurance claim has been approved and paid.

A portion of Amtech's results are denominated in Renminbis, a Chinese currency. The outlook provided in this press release is based on an assumed exchange rate between the United States Dollar and the Renminbi. Changes in the value of the Renminbi in relation to the United States Dollar could cause actual results to differ from expectations.

Conference Call

Amtech Systems will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss our fiscal second quarter financial results. The call will be available to interested parties by dialing 866-269-4261. For international callers, please dial +1 929-477-0591. The confirmation code is 1864484. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Amtech’s website at: https://www.amtechsystems.com/investors/events.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site at http://www.amtechsystems.com/conference.htm shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC substrates, 300mm horizontal thermal reactor, and electronic assemblies used in power, RF, and other advanced applications), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce Technologies, and PR Hoffman.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Amtech"), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech's future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness and profitably grow our revenue, and enhancements to our technologies and expansion of our product portfolio. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "plan," "anticipate," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project," "should," "would," "could", "likely," "future," "target," "forecast," "goal," "observe," and "strategy" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year-ended September 30, 2020, listed various important factors that could affect the Company's future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

May 5, 2021

(Unaudited)


Summary Financial Information for Continuing Operations



(in thousands, except percentages and ratios)


 


 



 



Three Months Ended



 



 



 



Six Months Ended March 31,



 



 



 



March 31,



2021



 



 



December 31,



2020



 



 



March 31,



2020



 



 



 



2021



 



 



2020



 



Amtech Systems, Inc.



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Revenues, net of returns and allowances



 



$



19,790



 



 



$



17,975



 



 



$



14,460



 



 



 



$



37,765



 



 



$



35,152



 



Gross profit



 



$



7,728



 



 



$



7,512



 



 



$



5,358



 



 



 



$



15,240



 



 



$



13,532



 



Gross margin



 



 



39



%



 



 



42



%



 



 



37



%



 



 



 



40



%



 



 



38



%



Operating income (loss)



 



$



171



 



 



$



1,054



 



 



$



(972



)



 



 



$



1,225



 



 



$



665



 



New orders



 



$



32,526



 



 



$



17,869



 



 



$



20,626



 



 



 



$



50,395



 



 



$



38,251



 



Backlog



 



$



26,534



 



 



$



13,799



 



 



$



19,618



 



 



 



$



26,534



 



 



$



19,618



 



Semiconductor Segment



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Revenues, net of returns and allowances



 



$



17,119



 



 



$



15,575



 



 



$



11,992



 



 



 



$



32,694



 



 



$



29,224



 



Gross profit



 



$



7,093



 



 



$



6,912



 



 



$



4,413



 



 



 



$



14,005



 



 



$



11,599



 



Gross margin



 



 



41



%



 



 



44



%



 



 



37



%



 



 



 



43



%



 



 



40



%



Operating income (loss)



 



$



1,665



 



 



$



2,197



 



 



$



(18



)



 



 



$



3,862



 



 



$



2,704



 



New orders



 



$



29,651



 



 



$



15,483



 



 



$



17,019



 



 



 



$



45,134



 



 



$



32,113



 



Backlog



 



$



25,281



 



 



$



12,750



 



 



$



17,799



 



 



 



$



25,281



 



 



$



17,799



 



Material and Substrate Segment



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Revenues, net of returns and allowances



 



$



2,671



 



 



$



2,400



 



 



$



2,468



 



 



 



$



5,071



 



 



$



5,285



 



Gross profit



 



$



635



 



 



$



600



 



 



$



945



 



 



 



$



1,235



 



 



$



1,924



 



Gross margin



 



 



24



%



 



 



25



%



 



 



38



%



 



 



 



24



%



 



 



36



%



Operating (loss) income



 



$



(253



)



 



$



(66



)



 



$



421



 



 



 



$



(319



)



 



$



955



 



New orders



 



$



2,875



 



 



$



2,386



 



 



$



3,607



 



 



 



$



5,261



 



 



$



6,138



 



Backlog



 



$



1,253



 



 



$



1,049



 



 



$



1,819



 



 



 



$



1,253



 



 



$



1,819



 


AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

May 5, 2021

(Unaudited)


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(in thousands, except per share data)


 


 



 



Three Months Ended March 31,



 



 



Six Months Ended March 31,



 



 



 



2021



 



 



2020



 



 



2021



 



 



2020



 



Revenues, net of returns and allowances



 



$



19,790



 



 



$



14,460



 



 



$



37,765



 



 



$



35,152



 



Cost of sales



 



 



12,062



 



 



 



9,102



 



 



 



22,525



 



 



 



21,620



 



Gross profit



 



 



7,728



 



 



 



5,358



 



 



 



15,240



 



 



 



13,532



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Selling, general and administrative



 



 



5,688



 



 



 



5,415



 



 



 



10,901



 



 



 



11,330



 



Research, development and engineering



 



 



1,869



 



 



 



915



 



 



 



3,114



 



 



 



1,537



 



Operating income (loss)



 



 



171



 



 



 



(972



)



 



 



1,225



 



 



 



665



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Loss on sale of subsidiary



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 



(2,793



)



Interest income (expense) and other, net



 



 



73



 



 



 



595



 



 



 



(182



)



 



 



525



 



Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



 



 



244



 



 



 



(377



)



 



 



1,043



 



 



 



(1,603



)



Income tax provision



 



 



490



 



 



 



166



 



 



 



570



 



 



 



207



 



(Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax



 



 



(246



)



 



 



(543



)



 



 



473



 



 



 



(1,810



)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



 



 






 



 



 



(11,151



)



 



 






 



 



 



(11,816



)



Net (loss) income



 



$



(246



)



 



$



(11,694



)



 



$



473



 



 



$



(13,626



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



(Loss) Income Per Basic Share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic (loss) income per share from continuing operations



 



$



(0.02



)



 



$



(0.04



)



 



$



0.03



 



 



$



(0.13



)



Basic loss per share from discontinued operations



 



$






 



 



$



(0.79



)



 



$






 



 



$



(0.83



)



Net (loss) income per basic share



 



$



(0.02



)



 



$



(0.83



)



 



$



0.03



 



 



$



(0.96



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



(Loss) Income Per Diluted Share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations



 



$



(0.02



)



 



$



(0.04



)



 



$



0.03



 



 



$



(0.13



)



Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations



 



$






 



 



$



(0.79



)



 



$






 



 



$



(0.83



)



Net (loss) income per diluted share



 



$



(0.02



)



 



$



(0.83



)



 



$



0.03



 



 



$



(0.96



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



 



 



14,151



 



 



 



14,150



 



 



 



14,121



 



 



 



14,193



 



Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



 



 



14,151



 



 



 



14,150



 



 



 



14,217



 



 



 



14,193



 


AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

May 5, 2021

(Unaudited)


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands, except share data)


 


 



 



March 31,



2021



 



 



September 30,



2020



 



Assets



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current Assets



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



40,399



 



 



$



45,070



 



Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $194 and $159 at March 31, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively)



 



 



16,980



 



 



 



11,243



 



Inventories



 



 



16,389



 



 



 



17,277



 



Income taxes receivable



 



 



1,057



 



 



 



1,362



 



Other current assets



 



 



1,735



 



 



 



1,617



 



Total current assets



 



 



76,560



 



 



 



76,569



 



Property, Plant and Equipment - Net



 



 



12,025



 



 



 



11,995



 



Right-of-Use Assets - Net



 



 



6,016



 



 



 



5,124



 



Intangible Assets - Net



 



 



912



 



 



 



609



 



Goodwill - Net



 



 



11,150



 



 



 



6,633



 



Deferred Income Taxes - Net



 



 



566



 



 



 



566



 



Other Assets



 



 



707



 



 



 



602



 



Total Assets



 



$



107,936



 



 



$



102,098



 



Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current Liabilities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts payable



 



$



5,878



 



 



$



2,676



 



Accrued compensation and related taxes



 



 



2,157



 



 



 



2,066



 



Accrued warranty expense



 



 



414



 



 



 



380



 



Other accrued liabilities



 



 



1,421



 



 



 



751



 



Current maturities of long-term debt



 



 



388



 



 



 



380



 



Contract liabilities



 



 



295



 



 



 



1,224



 



Total current liabilities



 



 



10,553



 



 



 



7,477



 



Long-Term Debt



 



 



4,601



 



 



 



4,798



 



Long-Term Lease Liability



 



 



5,803



 



 



 



5,064



 



Income Taxes Payable



 



 



3,471



 



 



 



3,240



 



Other Long-Term Liabilities



 



 



67



 



 



 






 



Total Liabilities



 



 



24,495



 



 



 



20,579



 



Commitments and Contingencies



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Shareholders’ Equity



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Preferred stock; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued



 



 






 



 



 






 



Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 14,221,865 and 14,063,172 at March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively



 



 



142



 



 



 



141



 



Additional paid-in capital



 



 



125,513



 



 



 



124,435



 



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



 



 



(276



)



 



 



(646



)



Retained deficit



 



 



(41,938



)



 



 



(42,411



)



Total shareholders’ equity



 



 



83,441



 



 



 



81,519



 



Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



 



$



107,936



 



 



$



102,098



 


AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

May 5, 2021

(Unaudited)


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(in thousands)


 


 



 



Six Months Ended March 31,



 



 



 



2021



 



 



2020



 



Operating Activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income (loss)



 



$



473



 



 



$



(13,626



)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



644



 



 



 



694



 



Write-down of inventory



 



 



230



 



 



 



330



 



Deferred income taxes



 



 






 



 



 



784



 



Non-cash share-based compensation expense



 



 



149



 



 



 



133



 



Loss on sales of subsidiaries



 



 






 



 



 



13,709



 



Provision for (reversal of) allowance for doubtful accounts, net



 



 



28



 



 



 



(32



)



Other, net



 



 



8



 



 



 



4



 



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts receivable



 



 



(5,485



)



 



 



1,374



 



Inventories



 



 



859



 



 



 



(527



)



Other assets



 



 



(1,132



)



 



 



3,667



 



Accounts payable



 



 



3,122



 



 



 



(1,849



)



Accrued income taxes



 



 



536



 



 



 



(2,094



)



Accrued and other liabilities



 



 



1,232



 



 



 



(228



)



Contract liabilities



 



 



(929



)



 



 



(1,063



)



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



 



 



(265



)



 



 



1,276



 



Investing Activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property, plant and equipment



 



 



(433



)



 



 



(345



)



Acquisition, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired



 



 



(5,082



)



 



 






 



Net cash disposed of in sales of subsidiaries



 



 






 



 



 



(9,940



)



Net cash used in investing activities



 



 



(5,515



)



 



 



(10,285



)



Financing Activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



 



 



930



 



 



 



779



 



Repurchase of common stock



 



 






 



 



 



(2,000



)



Payments on long-term debt



 



 



(189



)



 



 



(194



)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



 



 



741



 



 



 



(1,415



)



Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



 



 



368



 



 



 



558



 



Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



 



 



(4,671



)



 



 



(9,866



)



Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period*



 



 



45,070



 



 



 



59,134



 



Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period



 



$



40,399



 



 



$



49,268



 



*



Includes Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash that are included in Held-For-Sale Assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets for periods prior to January 22, 2020.


 

Contacts

Amtech Systems, Inc.

Lisa D. Gibbs

Chief Financial Officer

(480) 360-3756

irelations@amtechsystems.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion and Mike Funari

(617) 542-6180

irelations@amtechsystems.com

