You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amtech Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Amtech Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

  • Updated

TEMPE, Ariz.,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), today reported results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights from Continuing Operations:



  • Net revenue of $15.2 million


  • Breakeven operating income of $31,000


  • Loss from continuing operations, net of tax, of $0.1 million


  • Loss per diluted share from continuing operations of $0.01


  • Customer orders of $10.8 million


  • Unrestricted cash of $46.4 million

Mr. Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, commented, “While the global pandemic continues to create operational challenges, thanks to the diligent efforts of our employees and supply chain partners, in the third quarter we saw minimal disruption in our ability to service customers. In the fourth quarter, we began to see a rise in customer engagement with our recently announced 300mm diffusion furnace order. We believe this is an early indicator of the strength in long-term demand drivers for power semiconductors, including silicon carbide, led by growing demand from electric vehicles and automotive sensors, renewable energy, mobile devices, and wireless communications applications,” concluded Mr. Whang.

GAAP Financial Results


(in millions, except per share amounts)



Q3



Q2



Q3



9 Months



9 Months



 



FY

2020



FY

2020



FY

2019



2020



2019



Net revenues



$



15.2



 



$



14.5



 



$



21.0



 



$



50.4



 



$



64.9



 



Gross profit



$



6.0



 



$



5.4



 



$



7.9



 



$



19.5



 



$



24.8



 



Gross margin



 



39



%



 



37



%



 



37



%



 



39



%



 



38



%



Operating income (loss)



$



0.0



 



$



(1.0



)



$



1.4



 



$



0.7



 



$



3.3



 



Operating margin



 



0.2



%



 



-6.7



%



 



6.4



%



 



1.4



%



 



5.0



%



(Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax



$



(0.1



)



$



(0.5



)



$



0.9



 



$



(1.9



)



$



2.2



 



Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations



$



(0.01



)



$



(0.04



)



$



0.06



 



$



(0.13



)



$



0.15



 


Net revenues increased 5% sequentially and decreased 28% from the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Semiconductor and SiC/LED revenue in fiscal Q3 2020 increased sequentially due primarily to our Shanghai facility returning to normal operations after the extended Chinese New Year in fiscal Q2 and increased consumable and machine shipments in our SiC/LED segment. Semiconductor and SiC/LED revenue decreased compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019 primarily due to global COVID-19 impacts on our customers.

Gross margin increased in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 both sequentially and compared to the same prior year period, primarily due to favorable product mix.

Selling, General & Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses decreased $0.6 million sequentially due primarily to payroll tax credits the Company was able to claim as part of the COVID-19 legislation passed by U.S. Congress, the CARES Act. SG&A decreased $0.9 million compared to the same prior year period due primarily to the payroll tax credits, not having our former Automation segment included in our results, and lower travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Relocation and R&D expenses that were expected in the quarter shifted into the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 due to shutdowns and delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating results were breakeven, primarily from lower SG&A in the quarter, compared to operating loss of $1.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and $1.4 million of operating income in the same prior year period.

Loss from continuing operations, net of tax, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $0.1 million, or 1 cent per share. This compares to income from continuing operations of $0.9 million, or 6 cents per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and loss of $0.5 million, or 4 cents per share, in the preceding quarter.

Outlook

Our outlook reflects the anticipated ongoing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic as we understand them today; however, given how fluid the situation is both for our own business as well as for that of our customers and supply chain, we would like to remind investors that actual results may differ materially in the weeks and months ahead. Additionally, the semiconductor equipment industries can be cyclical and inherently impacted by changes in market demand. Operating results can be significantly impacted, positively or negatively, by the timing of orders, system shipments, and the financial results of semiconductor manufacturers.

For our fourth fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2020, revenues are expected to be in the range of $13.0 to $15.0 million. Gross margin for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 is expected to be in the mid 30% range, with negative operating margin, primarily due to one-time moving costs for our SiC/LED segment to relocate into their new building and an increase in R&D related to new product development.

A portion of Amtech's results are denominated in Renminbis, a Chinese currency. The outlook provided in this press release is based on an assumed exchange rate between the United States Dollar and the Renminbi. Changes in the value of the Renminbi in relation to the United States Dollar could cause actual results to differ from expectations.

Conference Call

Amtech Systems will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss our fiscal third quarter financial results. The call will be available to interested parties by dialing 800-430-8332. For international callers, please dial +1 323-347-3612. The Conference ID number is 9393233. The call will be webcast and available in the Investor Relations section of Amtech’s website at: http://www.amtechsystems.com/conference.htm.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site at http://www.amtechsystems.com/conference.htm shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor and automotive component manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC and 300mm silicon horizontal thermal reactor), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce Technologies™, and PR Hoffman™.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Amtech"), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech's future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness and profitably grow our revenue, the planned divestiture of our solar business, and enhancements to our technologies and expansion of our product portfolio. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "plan," "anticipate," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project," "should," "would," "could", "likely," "future," "target," "forecast," "goal," "observe," and "strategy" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year-ended September 30, 2019, listed various important factors that could affect the Company's future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

August 6, 2020

(Unaudited)

Summary Financial Information for Continuing Operations

(in thousands, except percentages and ratios)


 



 



Three Months Ended



 



 



Nine Months Ended June 30,



 



 



June 30,

2020



 



March 31,

2020



 



June 30,

2019



 



 



2020



 



2019



Amtech Systems, Inc.



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Revenues, net of returns and allowances



 



$



15,227



 



 



$



14,460



 



 



$



21,003



 



 



 



$



50,379



 



 



$



64,861



 



Gross profit



 



$



5,951



 



 



$



5,358



 



 



$



7,850



 



 



 



$



19,483



 



 



$



24,797



 



Gross margin



 



 



39



%



 



 



37



%



 



 



37



%



 



 



 



39



%



 



 



38



%



Operating income (loss)



 



$



31



 



 



$



(972



)



 



$



1,351



 



 



 



$



696



 



 



$



3,263



 



New orders



 



$



10,830



 



 



$



20,626



 



 



$



16,278



 



 



 



$



49,081



 



 



$



56,216



 



Backlog



 



$



15,221



 



 



$



19,618



 



 



$



17,237



 



 



 



$



15,221



 



 



$



17,237



 



Semiconductor Segment



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Revenues, net of returns and allowances



 



$



12,357



 



 



$



11,992



 



 



$



16,254



 



 



 



$



41,581



 



 



$



51,267



 



Gross profit



 



$



4,953



 



 



$



4,413



 



 



$



6,566



 



 



 



$



16,552



 



 



$



20,499



 



Gross margin



 



 



40



%



 



 



37



%



 



 



40



%



 



 



 



40



%



 



 



40



%



Operating income (loss)



 



$



1,058



 



 



$



(18



)



 



$



1,951



 



 



 



$



3,762



 



 



$



6,428



 



New orders



 



$



8,356



 



 



$



17,019



 



 



$



12,899



 



 



 



$



40,469



 



 



$



44,462



 



Backlog



 



$



13,798



 



 



$



17,799



 



 



$



13,931



 



 



 



$



13,798



 



 



$



13,931



 



SiC/LED Segment



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Revenues, net of returns and allowances



 



$



2,870



 



 



$



2,468



 



 



$



3,074



 



 



 



$



8,155



 



 



$



9,330



 



Gross profit



 



$



998



 



 



$



945



 



 



$



1,038



 



 



 



$



2,922



 



 



$



3,524



 



Gross margin



 



 



35



%



 



 



38



%



 



 



34



%



 



 



 



36



%



 



 



38



%



Operating income



 



$



241



 



 



$



421



 



 



$



607



 



 



 



$



1,196



 



 



$



2,253



 



New orders



 



$



2,474



 



 



$



3,607



 



 



$



2,697



 



 



 



$



8,612



 



 



$



9,574



 



Backlog



 



$



1,423



 



 



$



1,819



 



 



$



2,934



 



 



 



$



1,423



 



 



$



2,934



 


AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

August 6, 2020

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)


 



 



Three Months Ended June 30,



 



 



Nine Months Ended June 30,



 



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



Revenues, net of returns and allowances



 



$



15,227



 



 



$



21,003



 



 



$



50,379



 



 



$



64,861



 



Cost of sales



 



 



9,276



 



 



 



13,153



 



 



 



30,896



 



 



 



40,064



 



Gross profit



 



 



5,951



 



 



 



7,850



 



 



 



19,483



 



 



 



24,797



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Selling, general and administrative



 



 



4,804



 



 



 



5,718



 



 



 



16,134



 



 



 



18,137



 



Research, development and engineering



 



 



899



 



 



 



746



 



 



 



2,436



 



 



 



2,325



 



Restructuring charges



 



 



217



 



 



 



35



 



 



 



217



 



 



 



1,072



 



Operating income



 



 



31



 



 



 



1,351



 



 



 



696



 



 



 



3,263



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Loss on sale of subsidiary



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 



(2,793



)



 



 






 



Interest (expense) income and other, net



 



 



(13



)



 



 



249



 



 



 



512



 



 



 



511



 



Income (loss) from continuing operations before



income taxes



 



 



18



 



 



 



1,600



 



 



 



(1,585



)



 



 



3,774



 



Income tax provision



 



 



90



 



 



 



707



 



 



 



297



 



 



 



1,621



 



(Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax



 



 



(72



)



 



 



893



 



 



 



(1,882



)



 



 



2,153



 



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



 



 






 



 



 



1,154



 



 



 



(11,816



)



 



 



(8,113



)



Net (loss) income



 



$



(72



)



 



$



2,047



 



 



$



(13,698



)



 



$



(5,960



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



(Loss) Income Per Basic Share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic (loss) income per share from continuing



operations



 



$



(0.01



)



 



$



0.06



 



 



$



(0.13



)



 



$



0.15



 



Basic income (loss) per share from discontinued



operations



 



$






 



 



$



0.08



 



 



$



(0.83



)



 



$



(0.57



)



Net (loss) income per basic share



 



$



(0.01



)



 



$



0.14



 



 



$



(0.96



)



 



$



(0.42



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



(Loss) Income Per Diluted Share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing



operations



 



$



(0.01



)



 



$



0.06



 



 



$



(0.13



)



 



$



0.15



 



Diluted income (loss) per share from discontinued



operations



 



$






 



 



$



0.08



 



 



$



(0.83



)



 



$



(0.57



)



Net (loss) income per diluted share



 



$



(0.01



)



 



$



0.14



 



 



$



(0.96



)



 



$



(0.42



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



 



 



14,155



 



 



 



14,245



 



 



 



14,195



 



 



 



14,231



 



Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



 



 



14,155



 



 



 



14,316



 



 



 



14,195



 



 



 



14,267



 


AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

August 6, 2020

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)


 



 



June 30,

2020



 



September 30,

2019



Assets



 



 



 



 



Current Assets



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



46,436



 



 



$



52,982



 



Restricted cash



 



 






 



 



 



101



 



Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $138 and $172 at



June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively)



 



 



10,297



 



 



 



12,873



 



Inventories



 



 



19,385



 



 



 



17,532



 



Notes and other receivables



 



 



1,250



 



 



 






 



Income taxes receivable



 



 



150



 



 



 






 



Held-for-sale assets



 



 






 



 



 



22,755



 



Other current assets



 



 



3,066



 



 



 



2,027



 



Total current assets



 



 



80,584



 



 



 



108,270



 



Property, Plant and Equipment - Net



 



 



10,438



 



 



 



10,217



 



Right-of-Use Assets - Net



 



 



5,162



 



 



 






 



Intangible Assets - Net



 



 



674



 



 



 



870



 



Goodwill - Net



 



 



6,633



 



 



 



6,633



 



Other Assets



 



 



565



 



 



 



487



 



Total Assets



 



$



104,056



 



 



$



126,477



 



Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



 



 



 



 



Current Liabilities



 



 



 



 



Accounts payable



 



$



3,933



 



 



$



4,371



 



Accrued compensation and related taxes



 



 



1,983



 



 



 



2,717



 



Accrued warranty expense



 



 



401



 



 



 



556



 



Other accrued liabilities



 



 



1,478



 



 



 



1,274



 



Current maturities of long-term debt



 



 



376



 



 



 



371



 



Contract liabilities



 



 



1,645



 



 



 



1,378



 



Income taxes payable



 



 






 



 



 



1,434



 



Held-for-sale liabilities



 



 






 



 



 



18,547



 



Total current liabilities



 



 



9,816



 



 



 



30,648



 



Long-Term Debt



 



 



4,894



 



 



 



5,178



 



Long-Term Lease Liability



 



 



5,088



 



 



 






 



Income Taxes Payable



 



 



2,007



 



 



 



3,199



 



Total Liabilities



 



 



21,805



 



 



 



39,025



 



Commitments and Contingencies



 



 



 



 



Shareholders’ Equity



 



 



 



 



Preferred stock; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued



 



 






 



 



 






 



Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; shares



issued and outstanding: 14,048,172 and 14,268,797 at June 30, 2020



and September 30, 2019, respectively



 



 



140



 



 



 



143



 



Additional paid-in capital



 



 



124,289



 



 



 



125,098



 



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



 



 



(1,792



)



 



 



(11,233



)



Retained deficit



 



 



(40,386



)



 



 



(26,556



)



Total shareholders’ equity



 



 



82,251



 



 



 



87,452



 



Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



 



$



104,056



 



 



$



126,477



 


AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

August 6, 2020

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)


 



 



Nine Months Ended June 30,



 



 



2020



 



2019



Operating Activities



 



 



 



 



Net loss



 



$



(13,698



)



 



$



(5,960



)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by



operating activities:



 



 



 



 



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



932



 



 



 



1,280



 



Write-down of inventory



 



 



540



 



 



 



2,991



 



Deferred income taxes



 



 



784



 



 



 



192



 



Non-cash share-based compensation expense



 



 



257



 



 



 



474



 



Loss (gain) on sales of subsidiaries



 



 



13,708



 



 



 



(1,614



)



(Reversal of) provision for allowance for doubtful accounts, net



 



 



(26



)



 



 



1,104



 



Other, net



 



 



13



 



 



 



107



 



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



 



 



 



 



Accounts receivable



 



 



2,356



 



 



 



630



 



Inventories



 



 



(2,791



)



 



 



284



 



Other assets



 



 



(2,376



)



 



 



12,675



 



Accounts payable



 



 



(2,363



)



 



 



(3,843



)



Accrued income taxes



 



 



(2,722



)



 



 



(1,359



)



Accrued and other liabilities



 



 



5,346



 



 



 



(5,726



)



Contract liabilities



 



 



(950



)



 



 



(814



)



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



 



 



(990



)



 



 



421



 



Investing Activities



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property, plant and equipment



 



 



(860



)



 



 



(552



)



Net cash disposed of in sales of subsidiaries



 



 



(9,940



)



 



 



(1,112



)



Net cash used in investing activities



 



 



(10,800



)



 



 



(1,664



)



Financing Activities



 



 



 



 



Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



 



 



799



 



 



 



175



 



Repurchase of common stock



 



 



(2,000



)



 



 






 



Payments on long-term debt



 



 



(285



)



 



 



(280



)



Borrowings on long-term debt



 



 






 



 



 



9



 



Net cash used in financing activities



 



 



(1,486



)



 



 



(96



)



Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and



Restricted Cash



 



 



578



 



 



 



(1,450



)



Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



 



 



(12,698



)



 



 



(2,789



)



Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period*



 



 



59,134



 



 



 



62,496



 



Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period*



 



$



46,436



 



 



$



59,707



 


* Includes Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash that are included in Held-For-Sale Assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets for periods prior to January 22, 2020.

Contacts

Amtech Systems, Inc.

Lisa D. Gibbs

Chief Financial Officer

(480) 967-5146

irelations@amtechsystems.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion and Mike Funari

(617) 542-6180

irelations@amtechsystems.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Contactless Payment Apps That Help You Lower Risks of COVID-19 Exposure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News