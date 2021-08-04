 Skip to main content
Amtech Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Amtech Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

  • Updated

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), today reported results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights:



  • Net revenue of $23.1 million


  • Operating income of $1.2 million, inclusive of approximately $1.1 million of SG&A expenses related to our cybersecurity incident in April 2021


  • Income from continuing operations, net of tax, of $0.4 million


  • Income per diluted share of $0.03


  • Customer orders of $30.9 million


  • June 30, 2021 backlog of $34.3 million


  • Book to bill ratio of 1.3:1


  • Unrestricted cash of $37.0 million

Mr. Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, commented, “Our strong momentum continued in the third quarter, with revenue growing 17% sequentially and 52% year over year. Broad-based demand for our Semiconductor products remains strong, while the resumption of Material and Substrate equipment purchases signals a growing confidence in our customers’ outlook. Combined with the longer-term growth opportunities created by power semiconductors, advanced packaging, automotive electronics, electric vehicles, and 5G communications, we believe our leadership position in the markets we serve will drive growth and profitability in the years ahead.”


GAAP Financial Results



(in millions, except per share amounts)



Q3



 



 



Q2



 



 



Q3



 



 



9 Months



 



 



9 Months



 



 



FY 2021



 



 



FY 2021



 



 



FY 2020



 



 



2021



 



 



2020



 



Net revenues



$



23.1



 



$



19.8



 



$



15.2



 



$



60.9



 



$



50.4



 



Gross profit



$



10.1



 



$



7.7



 



$



6.0



 



$



25.3



 



$



19.5



 



Gross margin



 



43.6



%



 



39.1



%



 



39.1



%



 



41.6



%



 



38.7



%



Operating income



$



1.2



 



$



0.2



 



$



0.0



 



$



2.4



 



$



0.7



 



Operating margin



 



5.2



%



 



0.9



%



 



0.2



%



 



4.0



%



 



1.4



%



Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax



$



0.4



 



$



(0.2



)



$



(0.1



)



$



0.8



 



$



(1.9



)



Diluted income (loss) per share from continuing operations



$



0.03



 



$



(0.02



)



$



(0.01



)



$



0.06



 



$



(0.13



)


Net revenues increased 17% sequentially and increased 52% from the third quarter of fiscal 2020, with the sequential increase primarily attributed to strong shipments of our advanced packaging and SMT equipment and increased shipments of our polishing machines. The same prior year period was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. IDI accounted for approximately $534,000 of the third quarter fiscal 2021 revenue.

Gross margin increased in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 sequentially and compared to prior year due to product mix and increased capacity utilization, partially offset by rising labor and material costs.

Selling, General & Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased $1.6 million sequentially and $2.5 million compared to the same prior year period due primarily to approximately $1.1 million in expenses related to the cyber incident in April 2021, a majority of which will be claimed with our cyber insurance carrier, as well as increased commissions on higher sales. Also, the third quarter of fiscal 2021 includes IDI for the full period. Additionally, the prior year quarter benefited from $0.3 million COVID payroll tax credits and had lower travel and trade show expenses due to COVID.

Research and Development decreased $0.3 million sequentially and increased $0.6 million compared to the same prior year period due primarily to the timing of materials used in our strategic R&D projects.

Operating income was $1.2 million, compared to operating income of $0.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and operating income of less than $0.1 million in the same prior year period.

Income tax provision was $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a provision of $0.5 million in the preceding quarter and $0.1 million in the same prior year period.

Income from continuing operations, net of tax, for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.4 million, or 3 cents per share. This compares to loss from continuing operations of $0.1 million, or 1 cent per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and loss of $0.2 million, or 2 cent per share, in the preceding quarter.

Outlook

The Company’s outlook reflects the anticipated ongoing logistical impacts and the related delays for goods shipped to and from China. Actual results may differ materially in the weeks and months ahead. Additionally, the semiconductor equipment industries can be cyclical and inherently impacted by changes in market demand. Operating results can be significantly impacted, positively or negatively, by the timing of orders, system shipments, and the financial results of semiconductor manufacturers.

For the fourth fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021, revenues are expected to be in the range of $25 to $27 million. Gross margin for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 is expected to be in the upper 30% range due to a shift in product mix, with operating margin in the mid to upper single digits.

A portion of Amtech's results is denominated in Renminbis, a Chinese currency. The outlook provided in this press release is based on an assumed exchange rate between the United States Dollar and the Renminbi. Changes in the value of the Renminbi in relation to the United States Dollar could cause actual results to differ from expectations.

Conference Call

Amtech Systems will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss our fiscal third quarter financial results. The call will be available to interested parties by dialing 800-437-2398. For international callers, please dial +1 929-477-0577. The confirmation code is 7973960. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Amtech’s website at: https://www.amtechsystems.com/investors/events.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site at http://www.amtechsystems.com/conference.htm shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC substrates, 300mm horizontal thermal reactor, and electronic assemblies used in power, RF, and other advanced applications), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce Technologies, PR Hoffman and Intersurface Dynamics, Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Amtech"), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech's future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness and profitably grow our revenue, and enhancements to our technologies and expansion of our product portfolio. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "plan," "anticipate," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project," "should," "would," "could", "likely," "future," "target," "forecast," "goal," "observe," and "strategy" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year-ended September 30, 2020, listed various important factors that could affect the Company's future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.



(NASDAQ: ASYS)



August 4, 2021



(Unaudited)



 



Summary Financial Information for Continuing Operations



(in thousands, except percentages and ratios)


 


 



 



Three Months Ended



 



 



 



Nine Months Ended June 30,



 



 



 



June 30,

2021



 



 



March 31,

2021



 



 



June 30,

2020



 



 



 



2021



 



 



2020



 



Amtech Systems, Inc.



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Revenues, net of returns and allowances



 



$



23,100



 



 



$



19,790



 



 



$



15,227



 



 



 



$



60,865



 



 



$



50,379



 



Gross profit



 



$



10,079



 



 



$



7,728



 



 



$



5,951



 



 



 



$



25,319



 



 



$



19,483



 



Gross margin



 



 



44



%



 



 



39



%



 



 



39



%



 



 



 



42



%



 



 



39



%



Operating income



 



$



1,204



 



 



$



171



 



 



$



31



 



 



 



$



2,429



 



 



$



696



 



New orders



 



$



30,861



 



 



$



32,526



 



 



$



10,830



 



 



 



$



81,256



 



 



$



49,081



 



Backlog



 



$



34,295



 



 



$



26,534



 



 



$



15,221



 



 



 



$



34,295



 



 



$



15,221



 



Semiconductor Segment



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Revenues, net of returns and allowances



 



$



19,501



 



 



$



17,119



 



 



$



12,357



 



 



 



$



52,195



 



 



$



41,581



 



Gross profit



 



$



8,599



 



 



$



7,093



 



 



$



4,953



 



 



 



$



22,604



 



 



$



16,552



 



Gross margin



 



 



44



%



 



 



41



%



 



 



40



%



 



 



 



43



%



 



 



40



%



Operating income



 



$



2,114



 



 



$



1,665



 



 



$



1,058



 



 



 



$



5,976



 



 



$



3,762



 



New orders



 



$



26,607



 



 



$



29,651



 



 



$



8,356



 



 



 



$



71,741



 



 



$



40,469



 



Backlog



 



$



32,388



 



 



$



25,281



 



 



$



13,798



 



 



 



$



32,388



 



 



$



13,798



 



Material and Substrate Segment



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Revenues, net of returns and allowances



 



$



3,599



 



 



$



2,671



 



 



$



2,870



 



 



 



$



8,670



 



 



$



8,155



 



Gross profit



 



$



1,480



 



 



$



635



 



 



$



998



 



 



 



$



2,715



 



 



$



2,922



 



Gross margin



 



 



41



%



 



 



24



%



 



 



35



%



 



 



 



31



%



 



 



36



%



Operating income (loss)



 



$



333



 



 



$



(253



)



 



$



241



 



 



 



$



14



 



 



$



1,196



 



New orders



 



$



4,254



 



 



$



2,875



 



 



$



2,474



 



 



 



$



9,515



 



 



$



8,612



 



Backlog



 



$



1,907



 



 



$



1,253



 



 



$



1,423



 



 



 



$



1,907



 



 



$



1,423



 



AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.



(NASDAQ: ASYS)



August 4, 2021



(Unaudited)



 



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(in thousands, except per share data)


 


 



 



Three Months Ended June 30,



 



 



Nine Months Ended June 30,



 



 



 



2021



 



 



2020



 



 



2021



 



 



2020



 



Revenues, net of returns and allowances



 



$



23,100



 



 



$



15,227



 



 



$



60,865



 



 



$



50,379



 



Cost of sales



 



 



13,021



 



 



 



9,276



 



 



 



35,546



 



 



 



30,896



 



Gross profit



 



 



10,079



 



 



 



5,951



 



 



 



25,319



 



 



 



19,483



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Selling, general and administrative



 



 



7,281



 



 



 



4,804



 



 



 



18,182



 



 



 



16,134



 



Research, development and engineering



 



 



1,523



 



 



 



899



 



 



 



4,637



 



 



 



2,436



 



Restructuring charges



 



 



71



 



 



 



217



 



 



 



71



 



 



 



217



 



Operating income



 



 



1,204



 



 



 



31



 



 



 



2,429



 



 



 



696



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Loss on sale of subsidiary



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 



(2,793



)



Interest (expense) income and other, net



 



 



(155



)



 



 



(13



)



 



 



(337



)



 



 



512



 



Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



 



 



1,049



 



 



 



18



 



 



 



2,092



 



 



 



(1,585



)



Income tax provision



 



 



680



 



 



 



90



 



 



 



1,250



 



 



 



297



 



Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax



 



 



369



 



 



 



(72



)



 



 



842



 



 



 



(1,882



)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 



(11,816



)



Net income (loss)



 



$



369



 



 



$



(72



)



 



$



842



 



 



$



(13,698



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Income (Loss) Per Basic Share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic income (loss) per share from continuing operations



 



$



0.03



 



 



$



(0.01



)



 



$



0.06



 



 



$



(0.13



)



Basic loss per share from discontinued operations



 



$






 



 



$






 



 



$






 



 



$



(0.83



)



Net income (loss) per basic share



 



$



0.03



 



 



$



(0.01



)



 



$



0.06



 



 



$



(0.96



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted income (loss) per share from continuing operations



 



$



0.03



 



 



$



(0.01



)



 



$



0.06



 



 



$



(0.13



)



Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations



 



$






 



 



$






 



 



$






 



 



$



(0.83



)



Net income (loss) per diluted share



 



$



0.03



 



 



$



(0.01



)



 



$



0.06



 



 



$



(0.96



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



 



 



14,176



 



 



 



14,155



 



 



 



14,163



 



 



 



14,195



 



Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



 



 



14,373



 



 



 



14,155



 



 



 



14,292



 



 



 



14,195



 



AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.



(NASDAQ: ASYS)



August 4, 2021



(Unaudited)



 



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands, except share data)


 


 



 



June 30,

2021



 



 



September 30,

2020



 



Assets



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current Assets



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



37,040



 



 



$



45,070



 



Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $138 and $159 at June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively)



 



 



20,893



 



 



 



11,243



 



Inventories



 



 



20,528



 



 



 



17,277



 



Income taxes receivable



 



 



1,057



 



 



 



1,362



 



Other current assets



 



 



1,894



 



 



 



1,617



 



Total current assets



 



 



81,412



 



 



 



76,569



 



Property, Plant and Equipment - Net



 



 



12,007



 



 



 



11,995



 



Right-of-Use Assets - Net



 



 



8,789



 



 



 



5,124



 



Intangible Assets - Net



 



 



883



 



 



 



609



 



Goodwill - Net



 



 



11,168



 



 



 



6,633



 



Deferred Income Taxes - Net



 



 



566



 



 



 



566



 



Other Assets



 



 



744



 



 



 



602



 



Total Assets



 



$



115,569



 



 



$



102,098



 



Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current Liabilities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts payable



 



$



8,571



 



 



$



2,676



 



Accrued compensation and related taxes



 



 



2,427



 



 



 



2,066



 



Accrued warranty expense



 



 



485



 



 



 



380



 



Other accrued liabilities



 



 



1,825



 



 



 



751



 



Current maturities of long-term debt



 



 



392



 



 



 



380



 



Contract liabilities



 



 



1,870



 



 



 



1,224



 



Total current liabilities



 



 



15,570



 



 



 



7,477



 



Long-Term Debt



 



 



4,502



 



 



 



4,798



 



Long-Term Lease Liability



 



 



8,419



 



 



 



5,064



 



Income Taxes Payable



 



 



3,471



 



 



 



3,240



 



Other Long-Term Liabilities



 



 



67



 



 



 






 



Total Liabilities



 



 



32,029



 



 



 



20,579



 



Commitments and Contingencies



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Shareholders’ Equity



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Preferred stock; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued



 



 






 



 



 






 



Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 14,252,978 and 14,063,172 at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively



 



 



143



 



 



 



141



 



Additional paid-in capital



 



 



125,858



 



 



 



124,435



 



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



 



 



(892



)



 



 



(646



)



Retained deficit



 



 



(41,569



)



 



 



(42,411



)



Total shareholders’ equity



 



 



83,540



 



 



 



81,519



 



Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



 



$



115,569



 



 



$



102,098



 



AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.



(NASDAQ: ASYS)



August 4, 2021



(Unaudited)



 



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(in thousands)


 


 



 



Nine Months Ended June 30,



 



 



 



2021



 



 



2020



 



Operating Activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income (loss)



 



$



842



 



 



$



(13,698



)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



1,038



 



 



 



932



 



Write-down of inventory



 



 



278



 



 



 



540



 



Deferred income taxes



 



 






 



 



 



784



 



Non-cash share-based compensation expense



 



 



277



 



 



 



257



 



Loss on sales of subsidiaries



 



 






 



 



 



13,708



 



Provision for (reversal of) allowance for doubtful accounts, net



 



 



16



 



 



 



(26



)



Other, net



 



 



8



 



 



 



13



 



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts receivable



 



 



(9,385



)



 



 



2,356



 



Inventories



 



 



(3,328



)



 



 



(2,791



)



Other assets



 



 



(324



)



 



 



(2,376



)



Accounts payable



 



 



5,815



 



 



 



(2,363



)



Accrued income taxes



 



 



536



 



 



 



(2,722



)



Accrued and other liabilities



 



 



809



 



 



 



5,346



 



Contract liabilities



 



 



646



 



 



 



(950



)



Net cash used in operating activities



 



 



(2,772



)



 



 



(990



)



Investing Activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property, plant and equipment



 



 



(790



)



 



 



(860



)



Acquisition, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired



 



 



(5,082



)



 



 






 



Net cash disposed of in sales of subsidiaries



 



 






 



 



 



(9,940



)



Net cash used in investing activities



 



 



(5,872



)



 



 



(10,800



)



Financing Activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



 



 



1,148



 



 



 



799



 



Repurchase of common stock



 



 






 



 



 



(2,000



)



Payments on long-term debt



 



 



(284



)



 



 



(285



)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



 



 



864



 



 



 



(1,486



)



Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



 



 



(250



)



 



 



578



 



Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



 



 



(8,030



)



 



 



(12,698



)



Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period*



 



 



45,070



 



 



 



59,134



 



Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period



 



$



37,040



 



 



$



46,436



 



*



Includes Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash that are included in Held-For-Sale Assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets for periods prior to January 22, 2020.


 

Contacts

Amtech Systems, Inc.

Lisa D. Gibbs

Chief Financial Officer

(480) 360-3756

irelations@amtechsystems.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion and Mike Funari

(617) 542-6180

irelations@amtechsystems.com

