Amtech Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), today reported results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights:
Net revenue of $23.1 million
Operating income of $1.2 million, inclusive of approximately $1.1 million of SG&A expenses related to our cybersecurity incident in April 2021
Income from continuing operations, net of tax, of $0.4 million
Income per diluted share of $0.03
Customer orders of $30.9 million
June 30, 2021 backlog of $34.3 million
Book to bill ratio of 1.3:1
Unrestricted cash of $37.0 million
Mr. Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, commented, “Our strong momentum continued in the third quarter, with revenue growing 17% sequentially and 52% year over year. Broad-based demand for our Semiconductor products remains strong, while the resumption of Material and Substrate equipment purchases signals a growing confidence in our customers’ outlook. Combined with the longer-term growth opportunities created by power semiconductors, advanced packaging, automotive electronics, electric vehicles, and 5G communications, we believe our leadership position in the markets we serve will drive growth and profitability in the years ahead.”
Net revenues increased 17% sequentially and increased 52% from the third quarter of fiscal 2020, with the sequential increase primarily attributed to strong shipments of our advanced packaging and SMT equipment and increased shipments of our polishing machines. The same prior year period was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. IDI accounted for approximately $534,000 of the third quarter fiscal 2021 revenue.
Gross margin increased in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 sequentially and compared to prior year due to product mix and increased capacity utilization, partially offset by rising labor and material costs.
Selling, General & Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased $1.6 million sequentially and $2.5 million compared to the same prior year period due primarily to approximately $1.1 million in expenses related to the cyber incident in April 2021, a majority of which will be claimed with our cyber insurance carrier, as well as increased commissions on higher sales. Also, the third quarter of fiscal 2021 includes IDI for the full period. Additionally, the prior year quarter benefited from $0.3 million COVID payroll tax credits and had lower travel and trade show expenses due to COVID.
Research and Development decreased $0.3 million sequentially and increased $0.6 million compared to the same prior year period due primarily to the timing of materials used in our strategic R&D projects.
Operating income was $1.2 million, compared to operating income of $0.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and operating income of less than $0.1 million in the same prior year period.
Income tax provision was $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a provision of $0.5 million in the preceding quarter and $0.1 million in the same prior year period.
Income from continuing operations, net of tax, for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.4 million, or 3 cents per share. This compares to loss from continuing operations of $0.1 million, or 1 cent per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and loss of $0.2 million, or 2 cent per share, in the preceding quarter.
Outlook
The Company’s outlook reflects the anticipated ongoing logistical impacts and the related delays for goods shipped to and from China. Actual results may differ materially in the weeks and months ahead. Additionally, the semiconductor equipment industries can be cyclical and inherently impacted by changes in market demand. Operating results can be significantly impacted, positively or negatively, by the timing of orders, system shipments, and the financial results of semiconductor manufacturers.
For the fourth fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021, revenues are expected to be in the range of $25 to $27 million. Gross margin for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 is expected to be in the upper 30% range due to a shift in product mix, with operating margin in the mid to upper single digits.
A portion of Amtech's results is denominated in Renminbis, a Chinese currency. The outlook provided in this press release is based on an assumed exchange rate between the United States Dollar and the Renminbi. Changes in the value of the Renminbi in relation to the United States Dollar could cause actual results to differ from expectations.
About Amtech Systems, Inc.
Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC substrates, 300mm horizontal thermal reactor, and electronic assemblies used in power, RF, and other advanced applications), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce Technologies™, PR Hoffman™ and Intersurface Dynamics, Inc.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Amtech"), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech's future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness and profitably grow our revenue, and enhancements to our technologies and expansion of our product portfolio. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "plan," "anticipate," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project," "should," "would," "could", "likely," "future," "target," "forecast," "goal," "observe," and "strategy" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year-ended September 30, 2020, listed various important factors that could affect the Company's future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
