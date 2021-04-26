 Skip to main content
Amtech Systems to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

  Updated

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after market close.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Chief Executive Officer, Michael Whang and Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Gibbs will provide an overview of the results, discuss current business conditions and conduct a question and answer session.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 866-269-4261. For international callers, please dial +1 929-477-0591. The confirmation code is 1864484. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at: https://www.amtechsystems.com/investors/events.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a global supplier of advanced thermal processing and polishing equipment and related consumables to the semiconductor / electronics, power IC businesses, and advanced lighting manufacturing markets. Amtech’s equipment includes diffusion, solder reflow systems, and polishing equipment and related consumables for surface preparation of various materials, including silicon carbide (“SiC”), sapphire and silicon. The Company’s thermal processing, polishing and consumable products currently address the diffusion, oxidation, and deposition steps used in the fabrication of semiconductors, printed circuit boards, semiconductor packaging, MEMS, and advanced lighting, including the polishing of newly sliced sapphire and silicon wafers. Amtech’s products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce TechnologiesTM, and PR HoffmanTM.

Contacts

Amtech Systems, Inc.

Lisa Gibbs

Chief Financial Officer

480-360-3756

irelations@amtechsystems.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion or Michael Funari

617-542-6180

irelations@amtechsystems.com

