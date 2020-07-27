Amtech Systems to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on August 6, 2020

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), will announce financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, August 6, 2020 after market close.
The company will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Chief Executive Officer, Michael Whang and Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Gibbs will provide an overview of the results, discuss current business conditions, and conduct a question and answer session.
The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 800-430-8332. For international callers, please dial +1 323-347-3612. The Conference ID number is 9393233. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://www.amtechsystems.com.
About Amtech Systems, Inc.
Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor and automotive component manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC and 300mm silicon horizontal thermal reactor), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce Technologies™, and PR Hoffman™.
Contacts
Amtech Systems, Inc.
Lisa Gibbs
Chief Financial Officer
480-360-3756
Or
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion or Michael Funari
617-542-6180
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.