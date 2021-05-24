An Affiliate of Walton Street Capital, L.L.C. Provides $71.6 Million Senior Loan to Knightvest Capital for the Acquisition of Portrait at Hance Park, a 340-unit Multifamily Community in Phoenix

“This was an attractive opportunity to finance the acquisition of a high-quality, newly built multifamily asset in a growing market for a respected and experienced sponsor. We are excited to expand our relationship with the Knightvest team,” said Scott Durco, Principal with Walton Street.

“This loan exemplifies our core strategy of originating loans to experienced sponsors on multifamily assets in markets that exhibit strong employment and population growth. The asset has experienced strong and steady lease up since delivery and was nearly stabilized at closing,” added Luke Goodwin, Senior Principal with Walton Street.

About Walton Street Capital, L.L.C.: Walton Street is a private equity real estate fund manager that, since its inception in 1994 through its affiliates, has raised over $13 billion of capital commitments from a broad cross-section of sophisticated institutional investors. Walton Street’s senior management has collectively acquired, financed, managed and sold over $50 billion of real estate and have an average of 21 years of real estate industry experience. Senior management has collectively invested and managed both real estate equity and debt through several real estate cycles over five separate decades and more than 40 years, forging long-term and deep relationships with lenders, public and private real estate owners, operators, brokers, managers, and industry service providers. Through this diverse network, Walton Street has sourced over $10 billion in lending opportunities for its affiliates since inception.