An ecommerce delivery operation is moving its headquarters to Tucson

PackDash leased 6,000 square feet for its new operation at 820 E. 16th Street, south of downtown Tucson. The company plans to add 50 jobs, including managers, directors, warehouse and additional executive-level positions, with an estimated 10-year economic impact of $84 million, Sun Corridor Inc., said in a newsletter.

"We do things our competitors won't. That’s because we take an entirely new approach to meeting the needs of start-ups and brands who can't satisfy minimum requirements of large shippers," said Dave DiCosola, cofounder, PackDash. "Tucson is a great location for our west-coast customers and offers unbeatable connections to Mexico and China through the Port of Tucson. In terms of a headquarters, it's been a dream of ours to ‘land and expand’ in Tucson, and to mold and shape its future with our team of tech-focused entrepreneurs."