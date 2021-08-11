An ecommerce delivery operation is moving its headquarters to Tucson

PackDash, a third-party logistics partner for small to mid-sized ecommerce companies, is moving its headquarters from Chicago and establishing a west-coast delivery operation in Tucson.
PackDash leased 6,000 square feet for its new operation at 820 E. 16th Street, south of downtown Tucson. The company plans to add 50 jobs, including managers, directors, warehouse and additional executive-level positions, with an estimated 10-year economic impact of $84 million, Sun Corridor Inc., said in a newsletter.
Services include standard ecommerce fulfillment; creation of premium unboxing experiences; ecommerce technology integration; inventory onboarding; two-day delivery; and fast, personalized service for companies shipping fewer than 20,000 packages per month.
"We do things our competitors won't. That’s because we take an entirely new approach to meeting the needs of start-ups and brands who can't satisfy minimum requirements of large shippers," said Dave DiCosola, cofounder, PackDash. "Tucson is a great location for our west-coast customers and offers unbeatable connections to Mexico and China through the Port of Tucson. In terms of a headquarters, it's been a dream of ours to ‘land and expand’ in Tucson, and to mold and shape its future with our team of tech-focused entrepreneurs."
In addition to Sun Corridor Inc., Arizona Commerce Authority, Pima County, City of Tucson and the Tucson Metro Chamber played an active role in the project, the news release said.
"Southern Arizona continues to attract industry leaders as well as new market disruptors like PackDash seeking the ideal location for their next phase of growth," said Joe Snell, president and CEO, Sun Corridor Inc. "Ecommerce and logistics are exploding across the country, and Tucson is emerging as a top location of choice."
"Pima County has a strong base of local businesses and suppliers who will benefit from the services of PackDash," added Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.
PackDash's fulfillment business in Tucson is its first Arizona operation, the news release said. It's expected to be operational this month. Jobs will be posted at packdash.com.