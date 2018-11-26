NORWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog

Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq:ADI)

today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Roche

will speak at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Technology, Media

& Telecom Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, November 27th,

at 3:00 p.m. Mountain time.

The audio webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the

Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com.

An archived replay will also be available shortly following the webcast.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices (Nasdaq:ADI) is a leading global high-performance analog

technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering

challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by

intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched

technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

(ADI-WEB)

Contacts

Kelsey Hyppolite

Analog Devices, Inc.

781-461-3282

investor.relations@analog.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles