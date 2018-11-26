NORWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog
Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq:ADI)
today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Roche
will speak at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Technology, Media
& Telecom Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, November 27th,
at 3:00 p.m. Mountain time.
The audio webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the
Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com.
An archived replay will also be available shortly following the webcast.
About Analog Devices, Inc.
Analog Devices (Nasdaq:ADI) is a leading global high-performance analog
technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering
challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by
intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched
technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.
(ADI-WEB)
Contacts
Kelsey Hyppolite
Analog Devices, Inc.
781-461-3282