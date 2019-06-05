Poster presentation at 2019 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference for
PAs & NPs
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Castle Biosciences, Inc., a skin cancer diagnostics company providing
personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions,
today announced the presentation of newly expanded performance results
for DecisionDx®-Melanoma at the 2019 Fall Clinical
Dermatology Conference for PAs & NPs held in Scottsdale, Arizona. The
poster, titled “The prognostic 31-gene expression profile (31-GEP) test
improves risk prediction in cutaneous melanoma (CM) patients within
current AJCC stages,” demonstrated the utility of DecisionDx-Melanoma in
identifying risk for patients with cutaneous melanoma beyond traditional
staging.
Using a newly expanded performance cohort of 901 archival cutaneous
melanoma samples (211 of which were not previously reported) from 22
centers, the analysis was designed to examine whether incorporating the
DecisionDx-Melanoma test result in treatment decisions improves upon
traditional melanoma staging methods. Patients assessed in the expanded
cohort had a median age of 60 years and a median Breslow thickness of
1.4 mm. Forty-four percent of melanomas were American Joint Committee on
Cancer (AJCC) Stage I, 24% were Stage II and 32% were Stage III.
Key Study Findings
DecisionDx-Melanoma was a significant and independent predictor of
recurrence-free survival, distant metastasis-free survival and
melanoma-specific survival (MSS) in the cumulative cohort of 901
cutaneous melanoma patients.
Within each AJCC stage, DecisionDx-Melanoma further stratified risk of
melanoma-specific mortality. Using AJCC staging alone, patients with
Stage I melanoma have an estimated 5-year MSS rate of 98%. Within that
group, those with a Class 1A (lowest risk) DecisionDx-Melanoma test
result had an estimated 5-year MSS rate of 99.7%, a risk equivalent to
AJCC Stage IA. Stage I, Class 2B (highest risk) patients had a 92.8%
5-year MSS rate, lower than patients with Stage IIIA disease.
Patients with Stage II cutaneous melanoma have an estimated 5-year MSS
rate of 90% using AJCC staging alone. Stage II patients who had a
Class 1A DecisionDx-Melanoma test result had a 5-year MSS rate of 97%,
equivalent to Stage IB. The MSS rate for Stage II patients with a
Class 2B test result was 87.4%, aligned with risk estimates for AJCC
Stage IIB.
“Accurate risk assessment in cutaneous melanoma is important because
most treatment decisions are based on the patient’s expected risk of
metastasis or recurrence,” commented study co-author Darrell S. Rigel,
M.D., M.S., Clinical Professor at New York University School of
Medicine. “These results show that DecisionDx-Melanoma provided a more
comprehensive assessment of patient risk compared to AJCC staging alone,
supporting its utility in developing individualized patient management
plans.”
The poster can be found in the Publications
section of the Castle Biosciences website.
About DecisionDx-Melanoma
DecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile test that uses an
individual patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of
cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as sentinel lymph
node positivity, independent of traditional staging factors, and has
been studied in more than 3,100 patient samples. Using tissue from the
primary melanoma, the test measures the expression of 31 genes. The test
has been validated in four archival risk of recurrence studies of 901
patients and five prospective risk of recurrence studies including more
than 780 patients. Prediction of the likelihood of sentinel lymph node
positivity has also been validated in two prospective multicenter study
cohorts that included more than 1,400 patients. Impact on patient
management plans for one of every two patients tested has been
demonstrated in four multicenter and single-center studies including
more than 560 patients. The consistent performance and accuracy
demonstrated in these studies provides confidence in disease management
plans that incorporate DecisionDx-Melanoma test results.
More information about the test and disease can be found at www.SkinMelanoma.com.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences is a skin cancer diagnostics company dedicated to
helping patients and their physicians make more informed decisions about
treatment and follow-up care based on the individual molecular signature
of the patient’s tumor. The Company currently offers tests for patients
with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq;
and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME
and DecisionDx®-UMSeq; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com),
with products in development for other underserved cancers, the most
advanced of which is focused on patients with cutaneous squamous cell
carcinoma. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston),
and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. More information can
be found at www.CastleBiosciences.com.
DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-UM,
DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are the trademarks of
Castle Biosciences, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their
respective owners.
