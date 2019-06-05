Poster presentation at 2019 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference for

PAs & NPs

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Castle Biosciences, Inc., a skin cancer diagnostics company providing

personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions,

today announced the presentation of newly expanded performance results

for DecisionDx®-Melanoma at the 2019 Fall Clinical

Dermatology Conference for PAs & NPs held in Scottsdale, Arizona. The

poster, titled “The prognostic 31-gene expression profile (31-GEP) test

improves risk prediction in cutaneous melanoma (CM) patients within

current AJCC stages,” demonstrated the utility of DecisionDx-Melanoma in

identifying risk for patients with cutaneous melanoma beyond traditional

staging.

Using a newly expanded performance cohort of 901 archival cutaneous

melanoma samples (211 of which were not previously reported) from 22

centers, the analysis was designed to examine whether incorporating the

DecisionDx-Melanoma test result in treatment decisions improves upon

traditional melanoma staging methods. Patients assessed in the expanded

cohort had a median age of 60 years and a median Breslow thickness of

1.4 mm. Forty-four percent of melanomas were American Joint Committee on

Cancer (AJCC) Stage I, 24% were Stage II and 32% were Stage III.

Key Study Findings



  • DecisionDx-Melanoma was a significant and independent predictor of
    recurrence-free survival, distant metastasis-free survival and
    melanoma-specific survival (MSS) in the cumulative cohort of 901
    cutaneous melanoma patients.


  • Within each AJCC stage, DecisionDx-Melanoma further stratified risk of
    melanoma-specific mortality. Using AJCC staging alone, patients with
    Stage I melanoma have an estimated 5-year MSS rate of 98%. Within that
    group, those with a Class 1A (lowest risk) DecisionDx-Melanoma test
    result had an estimated 5-year MSS rate of 99.7%, a risk equivalent to
    AJCC Stage IA. Stage I, Class 2B (highest risk) patients had a 92.8%
    5-year MSS rate, lower than patients with Stage IIIA disease.


  • Patients with Stage II cutaneous melanoma have an estimated 5-year MSS
    rate of 90% using AJCC staging alone. Stage II patients who had a
    Class 1A DecisionDx-Melanoma test result had a 5-year MSS rate of 97%,
    equivalent to Stage IB. The MSS rate for Stage II patients with a
    Class 2B test result was 87.4%, aligned with risk estimates for AJCC
    Stage IIB.

“Accurate risk assessment in cutaneous melanoma is important because

most treatment decisions are based on the patient’s expected risk of

metastasis or recurrence,” commented study co-author Darrell S. Rigel,

M.D., M.S., Clinical Professor at New York University School of

Medicine. “These results show that DecisionDx-Melanoma provided a more

comprehensive assessment of patient risk compared to AJCC staging alone,

supporting its utility in developing individualized patient management

plans.”

The poster can be found in the Publications

section of the Castle Biosciences website.

About DecisionDx-Melanoma

DecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile test that uses an

individual patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of

cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as sentinel lymph

node positivity, independent of traditional staging factors, and has

been studied in more than 3,100 patient samples. Using tissue from the

primary melanoma, the test measures the expression of 31 genes. The test

has been validated in four archival risk of recurrence studies of 901

patients and five prospective risk of recurrence studies including more

than 780 patients. Prediction of the likelihood of sentinel lymph node

positivity has also been validated in two prospective multicenter study

cohorts that included more than 1,400 patients. Impact on patient

management plans for one of every two patients tested has been

demonstrated in four multicenter and single-center studies including

more than 560 patients. The consistent performance and accuracy

demonstrated in these studies provides confidence in disease management

plans that incorporate DecisionDx-Melanoma test results.

More information about the test and disease can be found at www.SkinMelanoma.com.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences is a skin cancer diagnostics company dedicated to

helping patients and their physicians make more informed decisions about

treatment and follow-up care based on the individual molecular signature

of the patient’s tumor. The Company currently offers tests for patients

with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq;

www.SkinMelanoma.com)

and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME

and DecisionDx®-UMSeq; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com),

with products in development for other underserved cancers, the most

advanced of which is focused on patients with cutaneous squamous cell

carcinoma. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston),

and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. More information can

be found at www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-UM,

DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are the trademarks of

Castle Biosciences, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their

respective owners.

Contacts

Derek Maetzold, President and CEO

866-788-9007

IR@castlebiosciences.com

