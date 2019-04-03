Innovative technology platform gives health plan managers an

automated way to ‘scrub’ their list of contracted providers

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Animas Data Solutions, a developer of provider data governance and

management technology for Medicare, Medicaid and commercial health

plans, today announced the release of ProviderClenz. As the company’s

base-level offering, ProviderClenz automates the process of cleaning a

health plan’s provider data, virtually eliminating demographic errors on

an ‘as needed’ basis.

How it works

ProviderClenz reduces the administrative burden and closes crucial

revenue leakage points by ‘scrubbing and enriching’ provider data. The

platform’s proprietary data curation process is easy to implement and

requires no contact with providers, thereby removing the concern of

provider abrasion.

Quickly executed as a one-time transaction, a health plan’s provider

data and claims data are ingested into the ProviderClenz platform. From

there, the information is run through a proprietary and sophisticated

data curation, enrichment, and grading algorithm cluster. The output is

a pristine provider data set to power more accurate HEDIS®

and Risk Analytics, as well as Encounter Reporting submission results;

closing often-undetected revenue leakage points.

Bad provider data costs health plans big money

“For HEDIS, Risk Analytics and Encounter Reporting managers charged with

the annual submission of provider data files to CMS overseers, the task

of ensuring provider data accuracy can be overwhelming,” said Mark

Fabiano, co-founder and CEO of Animas Data Solutions. “Even more

worrisome than the administrative burden, the submission of error-filled

provider data files could result in the loss of quality and risk-related

revenue. Simply put, bad provider data costs health plans more than they

realize.”

* HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the

National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

About Animas Data Solutions, LLC

Provider data management has been a fragmented undertaking, utilizing

multiple vendors engaged by various operational areas within a health

plan. This approach results in high data error rates, unnecessary costs,

lost revenue, and heavy administrative burden.

Animas Data Solutions is a privately held technology company that offers

full-service provider data curation, enrichment, management, and

governance to the Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial payer

markets.

ProviderLenz, the company’s flagship technology platform facing off

against the problem of continuously changing provider data, curates and

disseminates enriched provider data in real-time and behind-the-scenes

for ALL payer use cases based on a single ‘source of truth’ Master

Provider Index. This means that all operational processes within a

payer’s organization are always using the same and most up-to-date

provider data available. All this is achieved with a single vendor and

with no changes to a payer’s current IT infrastructure.

For more information, visit AnimasDS.com.

Contacts

Jeff Boone

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications

480.234.9146

Jeff@AnimasDS.com

Peter

Masi

PR Consultant

303.915.5335

Peter.Masi@AnimasDS.com

