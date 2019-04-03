Innovative technology platform gives health plan managers an
automated way to ‘scrub’ their list of contracted providers
MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Animas Data Solutions, a developer of provider data governance and
management technology for Medicare, Medicaid and commercial health
plans, today announced the release of ProviderClenz. As the company’s
base-level offering, ProviderClenz automates the process of cleaning a
health plan’s provider data, virtually eliminating demographic errors on
an ‘as needed’ basis.
How it works
ProviderClenz reduces the administrative burden and closes crucial
revenue leakage points by ‘scrubbing and enriching’ provider data. The
platform’s proprietary data curation process is easy to implement and
requires no contact with providers, thereby removing the concern of
provider abrasion.
Quickly executed as a one-time transaction, a health plan’s provider
data and claims data are ingested into the ProviderClenz platform. From
there, the information is run through a proprietary and sophisticated
data curation, enrichment, and grading algorithm cluster. The output is
a pristine provider data set to power more accurate HEDIS®
and Risk Analytics, as well as Encounter Reporting submission results;
closing often-undetected revenue leakage points.
Bad provider data costs health plans big money
“For HEDIS, Risk Analytics and Encounter Reporting managers charged with
the annual submission of provider data files to CMS overseers, the task
of ensuring provider data accuracy can be overwhelming,” said Mark
Fabiano, co-founder and CEO of Animas Data Solutions. “Even more
worrisome than the administrative burden, the submission of error-filled
provider data files could result in the loss of quality and risk-related
revenue. Simply put, bad provider data costs health plans more than they
realize.”
* HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the
National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)
About Animas Data Solutions, LLC
Provider data management has been a fragmented undertaking, utilizing
multiple vendors engaged by various operational areas within a health
plan. This approach results in high data error rates, unnecessary costs,
lost revenue, and heavy administrative burden.
Animas Data Solutions is a privately held technology company that offers
full-service provider data curation, enrichment, management, and
governance to the Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial payer
markets.
ProviderLenz, the company’s flagship technology platform facing off
against the problem of continuously changing provider data, curates and
disseminates enriched provider data in real-time and behind-the-scenes
for ALL payer use cases based on a single ‘source of truth’ Master
Provider Index. This means that all operational processes within a
payer’s organization are always using the same and most up-to-date
provider data available. All this is achieved with a single vendor and
with no changes to a payer’s current IT infrastructure.
For more information, visit AnimasDS.com.
