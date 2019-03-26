Healthcare industry veteran brings nearly four decades of

experience to provider data management company

Animas Data Solutions, LLC, a developer of provider data management

tools for Medicare, Medicaid and commercial health plans, today

announced that it has appointed Matt Wandoloski to its Board. Recently

retired after more than 36 years in the healthcare industry, Wandoloski

most recently served as vice president of corporate strategy at Blue

Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.

“The addition of Matt to our board is a real coup for the company,” said

Mark Fabiano, co-founder and CEO of Animas Data Solutions. “For almost

four decades, Matt has provided strategic guidance to healthcare

organizations both large and small across the country and is highly

regarded among health plan leaders. His unique combination of payer,

provider and consulting experience, along with his deep healthcare

financing, operational and benefits knowledge, will serve Animas well as

we look to establish ourselves as a leading supplier of provider data

governance and management solutions.”

The company’s flagship technology platform, ProviderLenz, applies big

data and artificial intelligence disciplines to virtually eliminate

errors from member-facing online provider directories. Furthermore, all

of the operational areas within a health plan that rely on accurate

provider data, such as risk analytics, quality management, encounter

reporting, claims administration, care management, and network

development, can now be certain they have the most accurate information

possible.

“The problem of inaccurate provider data is pervasive throughout the

healthcare industry,” Wandoloski said. “So I’m excited to work with the

Animas team to bring an innovative, technology-based solution to the

market. Especially one that significantly reduces the burden to

providers and health plan staff at the same time.”

In addition to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Wandoloski has held

senior-level leadership positions at United Healthcare Southern Arizona,

Intergroup of Arizona, and Carondelet Health Network. His consulting

experience is extensive and includes serving as Partner at Mercer

Consulting, and Principal of Paloma Healthcare, an independent

consulting firm.

About Animas Data Solutions, LLC

Provider data management has been a fragmented undertaking, utilizing

multiple vendors engaged by various operational areas within a health

plan. This approach results in high data error rates, unnecessary costs,

lost revenue, and heavy administrative burden.

Founded by former senior executives at Change Healthcare, Animas Data

Solutions is a privately held technology company that offers

full-service provider data curation, enrichment, management, and

governance to the Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial payer

markets.

ProviderLenz, the company’s technology solution to the problem of

continuously changing provider data, curates and disseminates enriched

provider data in real-time and behind-the-scenes for ALL payer use cases

based on a single ‘source of truth’ Master Provider Index. This means

that all operational processes within a payer’s organization are always

using the same and most up-to-date provider data available. All this is

achieved with a single vendor and with no changes to a payer’s current

IT infrastructure.

For more information, visit AnimasDS.com.

Contacts

Editorial Contacts:

Jeff Boone

Senior Vice President,

Marketing & Communications

480.234.9146

Jeff@AnimasDS.com

