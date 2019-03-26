Healthcare industry veteran brings nearly four decades of
experience to provider data management company
MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bluecross?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#bluecrosslt;/agt;--Animas Data Solutions, LLC, a developer of provider data management
tools for Medicare, Medicaid and commercial health plans, today
announced that it has appointed Matt Wandoloski to its Board. Recently
retired after more than 36 years in the healthcare industry, Wandoloski
most recently served as vice president of corporate strategy at Blue
Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.
“The addition of Matt to our board is a real coup for the company,” said
Mark Fabiano, co-founder and CEO of Animas Data Solutions. “For almost
four decades, Matt has provided strategic guidance to healthcare
organizations both large and small across the country and is highly
regarded among health plan leaders. His unique combination of payer,
provider and consulting experience, along with his deep healthcare
financing, operational and benefits knowledge, will serve Animas well as
we look to establish ourselves as a leading supplier of provider data
governance and management solutions.”
The company’s flagship technology platform, ProviderLenz, applies big
data and artificial intelligence disciplines to virtually eliminate
errors from member-facing online provider directories. Furthermore, all
of the operational areas within a health plan that rely on accurate
provider data, such as risk analytics, quality management, encounter
reporting, claims administration, care management, and network
development, can now be certain they have the most accurate information
possible.
“The problem of inaccurate provider data is pervasive throughout the
healthcare industry,” Wandoloski said. “So I’m excited to work with the
Animas team to bring an innovative, technology-based solution to the
market. Especially one that significantly reduces the burden to
providers and health plan staff at the same time.”
In addition to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Wandoloski has held
senior-level leadership positions at United Healthcare Southern Arizona,
Intergroup of Arizona, and Carondelet Health Network. His consulting
experience is extensive and includes serving as Partner at Mercer
Consulting, and Principal of Paloma Healthcare, an independent
consulting firm.
About Animas Data Solutions, LLC
Provider data management has been a fragmented undertaking, utilizing
multiple vendors engaged by various operational areas within a health
plan. This approach results in high data error rates, unnecessary costs,
lost revenue, and heavy administrative burden.
Founded by former senior executives at Change Healthcare, Animas Data
Solutions is a privately held technology company that offers
full-service provider data curation, enrichment, management, and
governance to the Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial payer
markets.
ProviderLenz, the company’s technology solution to the problem of
continuously changing provider data, curates and disseminates enriched
provider data in real-time and behind-the-scenes for ALL payer use cases
based on a single ‘source of truth’ Master Provider Index. This means
that all operational processes within a payer’s organization are always
using the same and most up-to-date provider data available. All this is
achieved with a single vendor and with no changes to a payer’s current
IT infrastructure.
For more information, visit AnimasDS.com.
Contacts
Editorial Contacts:
Jeff Boone
Senior Vice President,
Marketing & Communications
480.234.9146