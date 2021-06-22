Anju Software Sets New Standard for Reducing Clinical Study Build Times with TrialMaster 5.1

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #AI --Addressing some of the most time-consuming challenges of biopharma companies in building clinical studies and rolling out drug trials, Anju Software has launched TrialMaster 5.1, a software platform with a range of enhanced trial efficiency capabilities, highlighted by a unique company-created technology called Parameterized Edit Check that facilitates reuse of edit checks for flagging inaccurate data across multiple clinical trials.

There are a range of protocols and data parameters that go into the creation of a clinical study before it goes live to trial such as what information to collect, what questions need to be answered, and how many patients to recruit. Clinical studies are only as good as their data and edit checks are one of the most time-intensive processes for collecting and cleaning data. While often tedious, it is a vital process to ensure that data is accurate.