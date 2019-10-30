INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced today that senior management will be meeting with investors at several events in November.
Wolfe Research Inaugural Healthcare Conference on November 6, 2019.
Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 13, 2019.
Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on November 20, 2019 and November 21, 2019.
Senior management is scheduled to present at the Wolfe Research Inaugural Healthcare Conference on November 6, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) and the Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 13, 2019, at 10:55 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST). All interested parties are invited to listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting www.antheminc.com and selecting the “Investors” link. Following the presentation, a webcast replay will be available for two weeks.
To listen to the live webcast, please visit Anthem’s website at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. Individuals who listen to the presentations will be presumed to have read Anthem's most recent filings with the SEC, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
About Anthem, Inc.
Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 77 million people, including over 40 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.
