Apartment buildings are popping up around historic Tucson monastery

Three apartment buildings of varying heights around the Tucson’s iconic midtown Benedictine Monastery are on the rise.
The development, at 800 N. Country Club Road, will have 255 apartments and the southern portion of the monastery building will be used for office space. The former chapel will feature a public use, still to be determined.
The Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration occupied the 80-year-old monastery until they relocated to Missouri and sold it to local developer Ross Rulney in 2017.
Some of the avocado, peach, pomegranate, date and orange trees were preserved at the Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane, with the support of a private foundation.
Rulney has received historic landmark designation for the monastery so it will be permanently protected even if ownership changes in the future.
Construction is expected to be completed within two years.
