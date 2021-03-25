Apisero Named MuleSoft’s Americas Premier and Global Humanitarian Partner of the Year 2021

"We congratulate Apisero on their growth and contributions to both our partner ecosystem and to communities in need with the VRVSS Scholarship program," said Dan McAllister, senior vice president of Global Alliances and Channels, MuleSoft.

According to MuleSoft’s State of Business and IT Innovation report, 82% of business users believe employees need quick and easy access to business data to do their jobs effectively and remain productive, yet less than one-third believe their organization is very effective in connecting and using data from multiple sources to drive business value. MuleSoft partners, like Apisero, enable organizations to develop a Center of Enablement that empowers a self-service approach to integration across teams – scaling innovation and accelerating the speed of business. Apisero is a trusted advisor, helping customers align against business outcomes and delivering MuleSoft technology, templates and best practices.