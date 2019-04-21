Every Smartphone Becomes a Personal Kiosk for a Low-Cost-of-Entry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & Cerritos, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apriva, LLC, a technology company providing an adaptive platform for

secure mobile communications and omnichannel payments, and AveriGo, LLC,

a software solutions provider for the vending and food/beverage service

industries, today announced a disruptive new technology for launching

micro markets without upfront equipment, network, or software costs.

This mobile-first solution allows vending operators to launch new micro

markets in a matter of hours and profitably deploy even at small

locations.

AveriGo’s patent-pending mobile solution helps vending operators set up

and run markets without upfront kiosk costs, without needing technology

expertise, and without making customers wait in lines to purchase at

peak times. “All you need is a cooler, some shelves, and our Bluetooth

beacon at each location,” said Wilfred Martis, Vice President of

Marketing at AveriGo. “Shoppers simply download our app and they’re

ready to grab, buy, and go.”

“AveriGo has built a powerful mobile solution that resolves the problem

of large upfront investments impeding the growth of micro markets,” said

David Riddiford, President at Apriva. “We’re proud to work with them on

this innovative solution, delivering the reliable, secure payment

options their vending operators—and their vending consumers—expect when

buying from unattended markets.”

The Apriva team worked closely with AveriGo development teams to

integrate payments into a secure mobile app that customers could

leverage to expedite their shopping experiences. The app is needed to

integrate the AveriGo Markets functionality, plus support credit and

debit purchases from consumer cards, and leverage Apriva’s mobile

payment expertise.

“Apriva’s platform delivers the modern but highly secure payment options

vending customers demand,” said Martis. “We needed a technology partner

as nimble and robust as Apriva to ensure our solution can be deployed

securely, quickly, and painlessly.”

The AveriGo Markets Bluetooth beacon, smartphone app, and cloud

application enable vending operators to deploy markets quickly and

inexpensively. A unique ID, tied to the micro-market location, is

transmitted by the Bluetooth beacon placed at the location. The ID makes

the market become visible and lets the app know which product catalog to

fetch from the cloud application. The shopper then scans or

browses/searches products, adds them to the cart, and then purchases

them with a credit/debit card, all on the app. No kiosk hardware or

Internet access required, no upfront costs, and no ongoing maintenance

costs. By turning each shopper’s smartphone into a personal kiosk, the

app removes queues and wait-times for shoppers and provides vending

operators with instant access to rich data on market traffic, sales,

inventory, and shopping behavior.

“Beyond the convenience of the mobile experience, the app also enables a

compelling way to feature new products, promote slow-moving or expiring

products, and tailor deals to users, products, and even time periods as

desired,” said Martis.

About Apriva

Formed in 2003, Apriva is a technology company providing an adaptive

platform for omnichannel payments and secure mobile communications. The

company’s mobile-first technologies meet the exacting security and

reliability requirements of financial services providers, commercial

enterprises, government entities, public service sectors, and

independent sales organizations. Through its two operating groups,

Apriva Payments and Apriva Mobile Security, the company offers

fully-managed, end-to-end security solutions supporting commerce and

communications. For more information, visit www.Apriva.com.

Learn more about the Apriva and AveriGo partnership at the NAMA Show

2019. You can find more information at booth 1761, April 24-26th

at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About AveriGo

Vending and food/beverage service operators use AveriGo software

solutions to run their businesses efficiently, improve their customers’

experience, and develop new areas of revenue. Based on the powerful

Averiware business platform, AveriGo provides operators a cloud-based

suite of software solutions, from financial management and CRM, to

asset, inventory, delivery, and field service management, as well as a

complete micro-market system. AveriGo is headquartered in Cerritos,

California. For additional information, visit us at AveriGo.com.

