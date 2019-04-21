Every Smartphone Becomes a Personal Kiosk for a Low-Cost-of-Entry
Solution
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & Cerritos, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apriva, LLC, a technology company providing an adaptive platform for
secure mobile communications and omnichannel payments, and AveriGo, LLC,
a software solutions provider for the vending and food/beverage service
industries, today announced a disruptive new technology for launching
micro markets without upfront equipment, network, or software costs.
This mobile-first solution allows vending operators to launch new micro
markets in a matter of hours and profitably deploy even at small
locations.
AveriGo’s patent-pending mobile solution helps vending operators set up
and run markets without upfront kiosk costs, without needing technology
expertise, and without making customers wait in lines to purchase at
peak times. “All you need is a cooler, some shelves, and our Bluetooth
beacon at each location,” said Wilfred Martis, Vice President of
Marketing at AveriGo. “Shoppers simply download our app and they’re
ready to grab, buy, and go.”
“AveriGo has built a powerful mobile solution that resolves the problem
of large upfront investments impeding the growth of micro markets,” said
David Riddiford, President at Apriva. “We’re proud to work with them on
this innovative solution, delivering the reliable, secure payment
options their vending operators—and their vending consumers—expect when
buying from unattended markets.”
The Apriva team worked closely with AveriGo development teams to
integrate payments into a secure mobile app that customers could
leverage to expedite their shopping experiences. The app is needed to
integrate the AveriGo Markets functionality, plus support credit and
debit purchases from consumer cards, and leverage Apriva’s mobile
payment expertise.
“Apriva’s platform delivers the modern but highly secure payment options
vending customers demand,” said Martis. “We needed a technology partner
as nimble and robust as Apriva to ensure our solution can be deployed
securely, quickly, and painlessly.”
The AveriGo Markets Bluetooth beacon, smartphone app, and cloud
application enable vending operators to deploy markets quickly and
inexpensively. A unique ID, tied to the micro-market location, is
transmitted by the Bluetooth beacon placed at the location. The ID makes
the market become visible and lets the app know which product catalog to
fetch from the cloud application. The shopper then scans or
browses/searches products, adds them to the cart, and then purchases
them with a credit/debit card, all on the app. No kiosk hardware or
Internet access required, no upfront costs, and no ongoing maintenance
costs. By turning each shopper’s smartphone into a personal kiosk, the
app removes queues and wait-times for shoppers and provides vending
operators with instant access to rich data on market traffic, sales,
inventory, and shopping behavior.
“Beyond the convenience of the mobile experience, the app also enables a
compelling way to feature new products, promote slow-moving or expiring
products, and tailor deals to users, products, and even time periods as
desired,” said Martis.
About Apriva
Formed in 2003, Apriva is a technology company providing an adaptive
platform for omnichannel payments and secure mobile communications. The
company’s mobile-first technologies meet the exacting security and
reliability requirements of financial services providers, commercial
enterprises, government entities, public service sectors, and
independent sales organizations. Through its two operating groups,
Apriva Payments and Apriva Mobile Security, the company offers
fully-managed, end-to-end security solutions supporting commerce and
communications. For more information, visit www.Apriva.com.
Learn more about the Apriva and AveriGo partnership at the NAMA Show
2019. You can find more information at booth 1761, April 24-26th
at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
About AveriGo
Vending and food/beverage service operators use AveriGo software
solutions to run their businesses efficiently, improve their customers’
experience, and develop new areas of revenue. Based on the powerful
Averiware business platform, AveriGo provides operators a cloud-based
suite of software solutions, from financial management and CRM, to
asset, inventory, delivery, and field service management, as well as a
complete micro-market system. AveriGo is headquartered in Cerritos,
California. For additional information, visit us at AveriGo.com.
