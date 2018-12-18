Mobile Loyalty Solution Unites Apriva and EmbedCard Technologies for
Digital Marketing, Customized Offers, and Expanded Customer Experiences
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & BILOXI, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apriva, LLC, a technology company providing an adaptive platform for
secure mobile communications and omnichannel payments, and
Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment Center, a resort
destination with the largest family entertainment center on the Gulf
Coast, announce the launch of the Escape Power-Up mobile application for
resort guests and the general public.
Named after the resort’s innovative Escape Family Entertainment
Center—with over 200 arcade games, Volcano Rock Wall, Sky Trail™ Ropes
Course, the nation’s first Indoor Cloud Coaster, and much more—the
Escape Power-Up app enables Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment
Center to stay top of mind even when guests check-out. Since Escape is
open to the public, Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment Center
maintains a strong community presence and will use the app to keep the
local audience engaged.
“Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment Center is focused on
customer experience, and their strategy ensures resort guests have
exceptional experiences—both in-person and in-app,” said David
Riddiford, president at Apriva. “We are proud to partner with them on
their mobile loyalty app and are excited to help them expand their
digital reach.”
The mobile app integrates Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment
Center’s existing Escape closed-loop stored-value gaming credits,
powered by EmbedCard, and supports secure credit and debit payments.
Apriva’s Loyalty Studio web component delivers an easy-to-use interface
for Margaritaville’s marketing team to generate in-app gaming offers,
publish in-app banner ads, and send in-app messages for upcoming resort
events.
“We are glad to work with Apriva, who delivered the secure mobile
payment platform and custom loyalty features we needed,” said Jay
Jordan, director of marketing & entertainment at Margaritaville Resort &
Family Entertainment Center. “Apriva has united their cashless payments
expertise and digital marketing with EmbedCard’s Escape Card
validations, balances, and credit reloading. The result is a
user-friendly and appealing mobile app that truly compliments our
entertainment adventures.”
Specifically, the Escape Power-Up app digitizes Margaritaville Resort &
Family Entertainment Center’s existing loyalty program and allows for
the mobile delivery of incentives, personalized offers and
communications. The app allows customers to skip the kiosk lines and
fund their Escape Cards from their smartphones. And Apriva’s integration
with EmbedCard allows users to see their credit balance for game play,
e-Tickets earned, and points to the next loyalty program tier.
“Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment Center provides a beachy
state of mind for fun escapes,” said Joe Farruggio, chief operating
officer at the resort. “Our partnership with Apriva unites our
one-of-a-kind customer experience with the exciting mobile technology
our guests expect from world-class destinations.”
The Escape Power-Up app can be downloaded from the Apple App
Store and Google
Play store.
About Apriva
Formed in 2003, Apriva is a technology company providing an adaptive
platform for secure mobile communications and omnichannel payments. The
company’s mobile-first technologies meet the exacting security and
reliability requirements of financial services providers, commercial
enterprises, government entities, public service sectors, and
independent sales organizations. Through its two operating groups,
Apriva Payments and Apriva Mobile Security, the company offers
fully-managed, end-to-end security solutions supporting commerce and
communications. For more information, please visit www.Apriva.com.
About Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment Center
Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment Center is a resort
destination developed by Biloxi Lodging, LLC. The resort features 371
guest rooms, Jimmy Buffett's signature Margaritaville Restaurant,
LandShark Bar & Grill, and Escape—a 55,000 square foot Family
Entertainment Center open to everyone (not just guests) that includes
over 200 arcade games, virtual reality experiences, a 48-foot Volcano
Rock Wall, Sky Trail™ Ropes Course, multi-game Virtual Sport Simulators,
Boutique Bowling, the nation's first Indoor Cloud Coaster, and more—plus
a resort pool with water playground, pool bar, lazy river and kids
splash pad. For more information on the resort, visit www.margaritavilleresortbiloxi.com,
or follow Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment Center on
Facebook at www.facebook.com/Margaritaville-Resort-Biloxi
and Twitter @mvilleblx.
