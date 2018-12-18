Mobile Loyalty Solution Unites Apriva and EmbedCard Technologies for

Digital Marketing, Customized Offers, and Expanded Customer Experiences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & BILOXI, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apriva, LLC, a technology company providing an adaptive platform for

secure mobile communications and omnichannel payments, and

Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment Center, a resort

destination with the largest family entertainment center on the Gulf

Coast, announce the launch of the Escape Power-Up mobile application for

resort guests and the general public.

Named after the resort’s innovative Escape Family Entertainment

Center—with over 200 arcade games, Volcano Rock Wall, Sky Trail™ Ropes

Course, the nation’s first Indoor Cloud Coaster, and much more—the

Escape Power-Up app enables Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment

Center to stay top of mind even when guests check-out. Since Escape is

open to the public, Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment Center

maintains a strong community presence and will use the app to keep the

local audience engaged.

“Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment Center is focused on

customer experience, and their strategy ensures resort guests have

exceptional experiences—both in-person and in-app,” said David

Riddiford, president at Apriva. “We are proud to partner with them on

their mobile loyalty app and are excited to help them expand their

digital reach.”

The mobile app integrates Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment

Center’s existing Escape closed-loop stored-value gaming credits,

powered by EmbedCard, and supports secure credit and debit payments.

Apriva’s Loyalty Studio web component delivers an easy-to-use interface

for Margaritaville’s marketing team to generate in-app gaming offers,

publish in-app banner ads, and send in-app messages for upcoming resort

events.

“We are glad to work with Apriva, who delivered the secure mobile

payment platform and custom loyalty features we needed,” said Jay

Jordan, director of marketing & entertainment at Margaritaville Resort &

Family Entertainment Center. “Apriva has united their cashless payments

expertise and digital marketing with EmbedCard’s Escape Card

validations, balances, and credit reloading. The result is a

user-friendly and appealing mobile app that truly compliments our

entertainment adventures.”

Specifically, the Escape Power-Up app digitizes Margaritaville Resort &

Family Entertainment Center’s existing loyalty program and allows for

the mobile delivery of incentives, personalized offers and

communications. The app allows customers to skip the kiosk lines and

fund their Escape Cards from their smartphones. And Apriva’s integration

with EmbedCard allows users to see their credit balance for game play,

e-Tickets earned, and points to the next loyalty program tier.

“Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment Center provides a beachy

state of mind for fun escapes,” said Joe Farruggio, chief operating

officer at the resort. “Our partnership with Apriva unites our

one-of-a-kind customer experience with the exciting mobile technology

our guests expect from world-class destinations.”

The Escape Power-Up app can be downloaded from the Apple App

Store and Google

Play store.

About Apriva

Formed in 2003, Apriva is a technology company providing an adaptive

platform for secure mobile communications and omnichannel payments. The

company’s mobile-first technologies meet the exacting security and

reliability requirements of financial services providers, commercial

enterprises, government entities, public service sectors, and

independent sales organizations. Through its two operating groups,

Apriva Payments and Apriva Mobile Security, the company offers

fully-managed, end-to-end security solutions supporting commerce and

communications. For more information, please visit www.Apriva.com.

About Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment Center

Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment Center is a resort

destination developed by Biloxi Lodging, LLC. The resort features 371

guest rooms, Jimmy Buffett's signature Margaritaville Restaurant,

LandShark Bar & Grill, and Escape—a 55,000 square foot Family

Entertainment Center open to everyone (not just guests) that includes

over 200 arcade games, virtual reality experiences, a 48-foot Volcano

Rock Wall, Sky Trail™ Ropes Course, multi-game Virtual Sport Simulators,

Boutique Bowling, the nation's first Indoor Cloud Coaster, and more—plus

a resort pool with water playground, pool bar, lazy river and kids

splash pad. For more information on the resort, visit www.margaritavilleresortbiloxi.com,

or follow Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment Center on

Facebook at www.facebook.com/Margaritaville-Resort-Biloxi

and Twitter @mvilleblx.

Contacts

Apriva contact:

Michael Jones

(480) 421-1232

mjones@apriva.com

Margaritaville Resort & Family Entertainment Center contact:

Jay

Jordan

(228) 271-6377

jjordan@m-ville.com

