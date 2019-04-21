WASHINGTON & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vagabond (vgbnd.co), a leading vending and convenience services
technology platform provider, and Apriva (apriva.com), a leading payment
platform provider in the self-service industry, are proud to announce a
technology partnership that will bring exciting new payment options in
the unattended retail space. More specifically, college students will be
able to utilize their virtual campus cards on Vagabond’s vīv mobile
payments app via Apriva’s network, reducing equipment costs for campuses
and operators. This partnership is on the leading edge of turning
virtual student IDs into a form of payment as the campus card industry
moves away from physical cards.
Apriva is excited to work with a recognized thought leader and key
innovator in the $20B+ vending & convenience services industry.
Vagabond’s combination of ERP, communications network and vīv payments
technologies have enabled Vagabond’s unique touchless vending solution
since early 2017. The touchless vending experience migrates consumer
interactions with vending machines from the physical machine to
consumers’ personal phones away from the machine. Consumers are able to
remotely view product and nutrition information, link their preferred
payment method and enable the vend of the product they desire without
touching the machine.
Operators benefit from the savings resulting from nearly no service
calls required when cash payment peripherals, that are rarely used at
higher education campuses, are removed from the machines. Operators are
also able to provide better service by taking advantage of vīv’s instant
sales data delivered to operators’ ERP systems. Brands are able to
influence consumer buying behavior in live time as vīv links a known
user with a known product at a particular location. President of Apriva,
David Riddiford, stated, “Vagabond’s vīv mobile application is the kind
of cutting-edge technology and convenience students of this generation
demand. Apriva is very excited to partner with Vagabond to further
penetrate the higher education market.”
Students will be able to use their campus cards on vīv at campus vending
machines and micro markets. Vagabond seeks to deploy vīv throughout
college campuses to offer students, faculty, and visitors an easier,
robust and more secure payment method.
Vagabond chose to work with Apriva because of their expertise in
unattended retail and unique connections to industry specific
closed-loop payment systems. Vagabond CTO John Powell said, “Apriva is a
proven payments leader in the self-service space and has fostered
positive relationships with many innovative and forward-thinking
campuses and campus card providers. We’re happy to work with them on
providing innovative solutions to campus card users.” Operators will
never miss a sale through vīv’s campus card support and can expand their
offerings to education campus by offering corporate employee ID and
payroll dedication payment options through the vīv mobile application.
Apriva’s internal research has shown that accepting campus card payments
at machines at campus facilities increase sales by up to 25%.
The Apriva platform integrates with all major North American campus card
systems to provide a seamless and secure stored value purchasing
experience. The partnership is a natural fit for both organizations as
Apriva offers a robust platform that provides both traditional and
non-traditional payment integrations. The integration also opens the
door for future integration with any other campus card processors. NAMA
Show 2019 attendees can visit Apriva in booth 1761 and Vagabond in booth
1361 April 24-26 at the Las Vegas Convention Center to learn more about
the partnership.
About Apriva
Formed in 2003, Apriva is a technology company providing an adaptive
platform for omnichannel payments and secure mobile communications. The
company’s mobile-first technologies meet the exacting security and
reliability requirements of financial services providers, commercial
enterprises, government entities, public service sectors, and
independent sales organizations. Through its two operating groups,
Apriva Payments and Apriva Mobile Security, the company offers
fully-managed, end-to-end security solutions supporting commerce and
communications. For more information, please visit www.Apriva.com.
About Vagabond
Vagabond (vgbnd.co) makes technology that enables commerce in workplace
communities. Its operations, communications and payments technologies
serve the convenience services industry -- businesses that provide
vending, food service and related provisions to workplaces. Operators
use Vagabond's ERP platform for inventory management, product
merchandising, service scheduling, truck routing, and financial
reconciliation. Vagabond’s IoT network delivers real-time business
intelligence to operating teams in the field so they can maximize
operating profits. Vagabond’s workplace payments application, called
vīv, enables mobile pay at vending machines and convenience markets;
order-ahead and delivery at cafeterias and restaurants; and the ordering
and fulfillment of office, breakroom and janitorial supplies in the
workplace. This comprehensive commerce platform allows Vagabond to
provide data-driven services to consumer packaged goods companies
enabling promotion of particular products to individuals in real-time
depending on their buying habits. Vagabond powers the convenience
services industry by maximizing sales through merchandising, minimizing
cost through operational efficiency, establishing new revenue streams
for operators, and providing consumers a convenient payment experience.
