Help for federal employees is part of $1.5 million in new assistance

for customers in need

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APS today announced a $1.5 million increase in assistance for customers

who are struggling to pay their electricity bills due to a sudden

financial hardship, with a special fund of $500,000 designated for

Arizonans who have been affected by the federal government shutdown.

Today’s announcement more than doubles the amount of Crisis Bill

Assistance available to APS customers in 2019, bringing the total to

$2.75 million. The program gives qualifying APS customers up to $400 per

year to help pay their electricity bills. Families facing job loss, a

lapse in pay due to the federal government shutdown, unforeseen medical

expenses, or other financial hardships are encouraged to apply and see

if they qualify. Assistance will be distributed on a first-come,

first-served basis to those who qualify.

The APS Crisis Bill Assistance program is administered by a network of

non-profit community partners throughout Arizona, including Chicanos Por

La Causa (CPLC), The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and Wildfire’s

network of community partners (previously Arizona Community Action

Association). APS customers can find more information on the program,

including how to find a community partner near them, at www.aps.com/assistance.

When customers seek APS Crisis Bill Assistance from CPLC, St. Vincent de

Paul, or Wildfire’s many community partners, they can also check their

eligibility for the APS Energy

Support Program, which offers a 25 percent discount on their APS

monthly bill.

“The program provides access to much needed funding for families that

struggle to make ends meet and want an opportunity to get back on their

feet,” said Andres L. Contreras, CPLC Executive Vice President of Social

Services and Education.

“We are grateful for APS’ partnership to fund our homelessness

prevention services,” said Jessica Berg, St. Vincent de Paul Chief

Program Officer. “With their support, we were able to help thousands of

individuals and families over the summer, and now we’re pleased to be

able to help even more people this winter to keep their lights on and

heat running.”

“The need for this funding is always critical for families and

individuals who are struggling, but it is especially important after the

first of the year. We know how grateful families are to have this

resource available when a crisis hits,” said Cynthia Zwick, Wildfire

Executive Director.

APS

serves about 2.7 million people in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and is

the Southwest’s foremost producer of clean, safe and reliable

electricity. With headquarters in Phoenix, APS is the principal

subsidiary of Pinnacle

West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW).

Contacts

APS

Media Contact: Lily Quezada (602) 250-4643

Analyst

Contact: Stefanie Layton (602) 250-4541

Website: aps.com/newsroom

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles