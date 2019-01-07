Help for federal employees is part of $1.5 million in new assistance
for customers in need
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APS today announced a $1.5 million increase in assistance for customers
who are struggling to pay their electricity bills due to a sudden
financial hardship, with a special fund of $500,000 designated for
Arizonans who have been affected by the federal government shutdown.
Today’s announcement more than doubles the amount of Crisis Bill
Assistance available to APS customers in 2019, bringing the total to
$2.75 million. The program gives qualifying APS customers up to $400 per
year to help pay their electricity bills. Families facing job loss, a
lapse in pay due to the federal government shutdown, unforeseen medical
expenses, or other financial hardships are encouraged to apply and see
if they qualify. Assistance will be distributed on a first-come,
first-served basis to those who qualify.
The APS Crisis Bill Assistance program is administered by a network of
non-profit community partners throughout Arizona, including Chicanos Por
La Causa (CPLC), The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and Wildfire’s
network of community partners (previously Arizona Community Action
Association). APS customers can find more information on the program,
including how to find a community partner near them, at www.aps.com/assistance.
When customers seek APS Crisis Bill Assistance from CPLC, St. Vincent de
Paul, or Wildfire’s many community partners, they can also check their
eligibility for the APS Energy
Support Program, which offers a 25 percent discount on their APS
monthly bill.
“The program provides access to much needed funding for families that
struggle to make ends meet and want an opportunity to get back on their
feet,” said Andres L. Contreras, CPLC Executive Vice President of Social
Services and Education.
“We are grateful for APS’ partnership to fund our homelessness
prevention services,” said Jessica Berg, St. Vincent de Paul Chief
Program Officer. “With their support, we were able to help thousands of
individuals and families over the summer, and now we’re pleased to be
able to help even more people this winter to keep their lights on and
heat running.”
“The need for this funding is always critical for families and
individuals who are struggling, but it is especially important after the
first of the year. We know how grateful families are to have this
resource available when a crisis hits,” said Cynthia Zwick, Wildfire
Executive Director.
