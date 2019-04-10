Federal tax reform to deliver more than $100 a year in total savings
for average electricity user
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APS is seeking Arizona Corporation Commission approval to once again
lower customer rates as a result of federal tax reform. This request
will be the final of three adjustments related to federal corporate tax
cuts. Once approved, this latest reduction will bring the overall
savings from the tax expense adjustor to nearly $9 per month, or $108 a
year, for a customer using the average amount of electricity.
Customers started receiving these tax savings in March 2018, and a
second wave took effect beginning with their bills in April 2019. The
savings will vary based on actual usage and appear on monthly bills as a
line item called “Tax Expense Adjustor.” Additional savings from lower
APS operating costs and an innovative energy trading program, combined
with the tax reform reductions, are lowering bills $14 per month, or
$168 a year, for the average electricity user compared to one year ago.
“APS was one of the first companies to act on federal tax reform last
year by passing the resulting tax savings back to customers, and it’s
great to see those savings grow,” said Stacy
Derstine, APS Vice President of Customer Service. “With triple-digit
temperatures right around the corner, we encourage our customers to
explore all the APS resources available to help them manage their bills.
During our special 100
Days of Helping outreach effort we are striving to connect more
customers to everything from ongoing bill discounts to balanced billing
and energy savings tips before summer.”
For APS customers who qualify financially, resources include the APS
Energy Support Program, which provides a 25 percent discount on
monthly energy bills, and Crisis
Bill Assistance during a financial hardship like losing a job or
facing an unexpected medical expense. All customers, however, can
benefit from being on the best service plan for how they use energy, and
most are eligible for Budget
Billing, a consistent monthly charge that evens out the highs and
lows of monthly bills for easier budgeting. More information about these
programs and other helpful tips to manage monthly electricity bills can
be found at aps.com/helping.
serves about 2.7 million people in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and is
the Southwest’s foremost producer of clean, safe and reliable
electricity. Using a balanced energy mix that is 50 percent carbon-free,
APS has one of the country’s cleanest energy portfolios, including both
Palo Verde Generating Station and renewable energy. The company is also
a proven leader in introducing technology and services that offer
customers choice and control over their energy consumption. With
headquarters in Phoenix, APS is the principal subsidiary of Pinnacle
West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW).
