Federal tax reform to deliver more than $100 a year in total savings

for average electricity user

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APS is seeking Arizona Corporation Commission approval to once again

lower customer rates as a result of federal tax reform. This request

will be the final of three adjustments related to federal corporate tax

cuts. Once approved, this latest reduction will bring the overall

savings from the tax expense adjustor to nearly $9 per month, or $108 a

year, for a customer using the average amount of electricity.

Customers started receiving these tax savings in March 2018, and a

second wave took effect beginning with their bills in April 2019. The

savings will vary based on actual usage and appear on monthly bills as a

line item called “Tax Expense Adjustor.” Additional savings from lower

APS operating costs and an innovative energy trading program, combined

with the tax reform reductions, are lowering bills $14 per month, or

$168 a year, for the average electricity user compared to one year ago.

“APS was one of the first companies to act on federal tax reform last

year by passing the resulting tax savings back to customers, and it’s

great to see those savings grow,” said Stacy

Derstine, APS Vice President of Customer Service. “With triple-digit

temperatures right around the corner, we encourage our customers to

explore all the APS resources available to help them manage their bills.

During our special 100

Days of Helping outreach effort we are striving to connect more

customers to everything from ongoing bill discounts to balanced billing

and energy savings tips before summer.”

For APS customers who qualify financially, resources include the APS

Energy Support Program, which provides a 25 percent discount on

monthly energy bills, and Crisis

Bill Assistance during a financial hardship like losing a job or

facing an unexpected medical expense. All customers, however, can

benefit from being on the best service plan for how they use energy, and

most are eligible for Budget

Billing, a consistent monthly charge that evens out the highs and

lows of monthly bills for easier budgeting. More information about these

programs and other helpful tips to manage monthly electricity bills can

be found at aps.com/helping.

APS

serves about 2.7 million people in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and is

the Southwest’s foremost producer of clean, safe and reliable

electricity. Using a balanced energy mix that is 50 percent carbon-free,

APS has one of the country’s cleanest energy portfolios, including both

Palo Verde Generating Station and renewable energy. The company is also

a proven leader in introducing technology and services that offer

customers choice and control over their energy consumption. With

headquarters in Phoenix, APS is the principal subsidiary of Pinnacle

West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW).

Contacts

Media Contact: Suzanne Treviño, (602) 739-4955

Website: aps.com/newsroom

