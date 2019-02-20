APS announces one of the largest battery storage initiatives in the

United States

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Customers of Arizona Public Service (APS) will soon power their homes

and businesses with solar after sunset thanks to three major

clean-energy initiatives.

APS will add battery storage to its existing fleet of solar power

plants, build new solar plants with storage, and use storage to deliver

cleaner energy to customers at times of peak energy usage. As a result,

APS customers will be able to use solar energy even after the sun goes

down. Family dinners, prime-time television and bedtime reading lights

will all be powered by a cleaner energy mix.

“Arizona is already a national leader in solar energy. The challenge is,

no one has figured out how to stop the sun from setting at night,” said

APS Chairman and CEO Don

Brandt. “As storage technology improves and declines in cost, we

will increasingly be able to store the power of the sun cost-effectively

to deliver when our customers need it.”

“Large-scale battery storage is a critical step on the path to reliable

and affordable clean-energy solutions,” said Pat Graham, State Director,

The Nature Conservancy in Arizona. “Clean energy and clean air are

important to the health of our communities and the lands and water upon

which all life depends.”

APS already provides customers with an energy mix that is 50 percent

clean and getting cleaner. The initiatives announced today will add 850

megawatts of battery storage and at least 100 megawatts of new solar

generation by 2025, for a total of 950 megawatts of new clean-energy

technology. This represents a major down payment on Arizona’s continued

progress toward an energy future that is clean, reliable and affordable.

“The Energy Storage Association congratulates APS for cementing its

leadership among utilities by integrating energy storage into its system

operations and realizing savings for consumers,” said Kelly

Speakes-Backman, CEO of ESA.

“We especially applaud APS for partnering with third parties in this

effort, sending a strong signal for businesses to invest in energy

storage in Arizona. We look forward to that day when energy storage is

the central tool for maintaining a reliable and resilient, efficient,

sustainable and affordable grid.”

Adding Storage to Existing Solar Plants. APS owns and operates

large-scale solar plants throughout the state that will be upgraded with

200 megawatts of battery storage systems. A team led by Invenergy

will install six of the new battery systems at solar plants in Maricopa

County and Yuma to be in place by 2020. The remaining two upgrades will

be completed by 2021.

Building New Solar Storage Plants. APS plans to build an

additional 500 megawatts of solar storage and stand-alone battery

storage by 2025. The first project will be a 100-megawatt solar-storage

plant. APS expects to issue a request for proposals this summer. APS is

already partnering with Tempe-based First

Solar to build a first-of-its-kind solar-plus-storage

project that will be one of the largest in the country when

completed in 2021.

Delivering More Clean Energy When Needed. When solar production

declines late in the afternoon and energy usage is still high,

electricity companies need a reliable, flexible source of power to serve

their customers. Traditionally, that source has been exclusively natural

gas. Today’s announcement signals a new direction: APS will use 150

megawatts of solar-fueled battery storage to meet part of the demand

when energy usage peaks.

The battery storage will come from two projects: a 100-megawatt battery

provided by AES,

and a 50-megawatt battery by Invenergy.

Additional natural gas will come from a contract with Calpine

for 463 megawatts of energy; however, instead of a traditional 20-year

contract, the purchase agreement with Calpine is seven years, allowing

APS the flexibility to take advantage of cleaner technologies in the

future as they mature. This is part of a long-term clean-energy

transition in which renewable and storage technologies will play an

increasingly important role.

Today’s announcement continues APS’s record of leadership in solar

storage technology. Solana

Generating Station in Gila Bend was the largest thermal

solar-storage plant in the world when it began operation in 2013 and has

been providing 100 percent of its generation output to APS customers

since.

For more information on APS’s solar storage and other clean-energy

advances, visit www.azenergyfuture.com.

APS

serves about 2.7 million people in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and is

the Southwest’s foremost producer of clean, safe and reliable

electricity. Using a balanced energy mix that is 50 percent carbon-free,

APS has one of the country’s most substantial renewable energy

portfolios, and owns and operates the Palo Verde Generating Station, the

country’s top power producer and largest producer of carbon-free energy.

The company is also a proven leader in introducing technology and

services that offer customers choice and control over their energy

consumption. With headquarters in Phoenix, APS is the principal

subsidiary of Pinnacle

West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW).

Contacts

APS

Media Contact: Jenna Rowell, (602) 250-3379

Analyst

Contact: Stefanie Layton, (602) 250-4541

Website: aps.com/newsroom

