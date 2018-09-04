Applications are open for innovative APS Solar Communities program

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APS customers across the state are now benefiting from APS Solar

Communities, a new program making renewable energy more accessible to

those who otherwise may not have the financial means to go solar.

Designed specifically for limited- and moderate-income customers, APS

Solar Communities approved participants agree to have a rooftop solar

system installed at no cost. Customers then begin receiving a monthly

$30 bill credit from APS while helping to contribute to the company’s

50-percent clean-energy portfolio.

APS is collaborating with Arizona-based solar installers Arizona

Solar Concepts, Discover Energy Solutions, Harmon

Solar, Sunny

Energy and Southface

Solar on this program to put rooftop solar systems on qualifying

customers’ residences. The systems will be maintained by APS – an

approach modeled on the award-winning APS Solar Partner program and

designed during the company’s 2016 rate review process. Participating

single-family residential customers will receive $360 per year in

monthly bill credits for 20 years, saving $7,200 per household during

the life of the program.

“Our customers, community and economy, deserve innovative energy

programs, and that’s exactly what Solar Communities delivers,” said Marc

Romito, APS Director of Customer Technology. “With an investment of $10

million to $15 million per year for the next three years, we look

forward to seeing some of our customers, who otherwise wouldn’t have

access to solar, receive the benefits of renewable energy.”

The Solar Communities program will install solar systems on

single-family houses with west- and southwest-facing roofs, which offer

the greatest potential to generate energy during the late-afternoon and

early-evening hours between 3 and 8 p.m. when customers use the most

electricity.

“The solar panels installed under this program will be facing southwest

and west to produce energy when customers need it most,” said Kent

Walter, APS Manager of Customer Technology. “This program also will help

us conduct research on integrating more renewable energy without

compromising reliability. Solar Communities creates an option for more

customers to go solar, while generating new projects for our local

installation partners bringing positives on many levels.”

To qualify for APS Solar Communities, single-family households must be

certified limited-income (at or below 200 percent of federal poverty

level), or moderate-income (below 100 percent of median household income

in Arizona). Other qualifying factors include roof size, orientation and

structural integrity to accommodate a system. The size of residential

systems will range from 4 to 8 kilowatts. For more information about APS

Solar Communities and to apply for the program, visit aps.com/solarcommunities.

APS

serves about 2.7 million people in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and is

the Southwest’s foremost producer of clean, safe and reliable

electricity. Using a balanced energy mix that is 50 percent carbon-free,

APS has one of the country’s cleanest energy portfolios, including both

Palo Verde Generating Station and renewable energy. The company is also

a proven leader in introducing technology and services that offer

customers choice and control over their energy consumption. With

headquarters in Phoenix, APS is the principal subsidiary of Pinnacle

West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW).

Contacts

APS

Media Contact:

Suzanne Treviño, (602) 739-4955

or

Analyst

Contact:

Stefanie Layton, (602) 250-4541

Website: aps.com/newsroom

B-roll:

Download

here

