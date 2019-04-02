After announcing 950 megawatts of new clean-energy initiatives, APS
is now seeking partners on two new clean-energy projects
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After announcing
nearly a gigawatt of new clean-energy projects in February, APS is
now seeking proposals to build two of them in different parts of the
state. The first request for proposals (RFP) seeks partners to add
batteries to existing APS solar plants in rural Arizona, storing their
power for use after the panels stop producing each day. A second partner
is being sought to develop a large new solar plant paired with storage,
to bring more clean energy to customers after dark. Both of these
projects will provide APS customers with more solar after sunset,
serving their evening energy needs with an even cleaner resource mix.
These projects are the next step in APS’s goal to add nearly a gigawatt
of new clean-energy projects by the summer of 2025. What does a gigawatt
mean for the average customer? That is the equivalent of adding the
power of more than 3 million solar panels or more than 9,000 electric
cars to Arizona’s energy mix. This ambitious goal will be reached
through a number of projects over the next few years, with today’s
announcement a milestone toward that goal.
Arizona has unique and growing power needs that energy storage can help
to meet. APS customers need almost double the electricity at peak times
in the summer than in other, milder-weather seasons. During the summer,
customers are coming home and relying on air conditioning almost nonstop
to combat hot temperatures that last late into the evening. The simple
challenge has been that solar panels go off the clock when the sun sets,
just as APS customers are starting to use the most electricity.
Batteries can now help solve that challenge.
“These projects aim to make solar work harder for APS customers and
ensure our state’s peak energy needs are met with even more clean
energy,” said Brad
Albert, Vice President of Resource Management for APS. “Gone are the
days of the sun dictating solar power’s hours. With our new energy
storage projects, APS will be giving customers solar after sunset.”
RFP for Storage at Existing Solar Plants. APS is seeking partners
to bring more storage to rural Arizona by installing batteries at
existing APS solar plants in Chino Valley and Red Rock. The Chino Valley
facility, located in Yavapai County, currently provides 19 megawatts of
clean, solar energy. Red Rock, APS’s newest and largest owned solar
facility, provides 40 megawatts and is located halfway between Phoenix
and Tucson in Pinal County. Both of these batteries will be operational
by 2021 and are the final portion of the 200 megawatts of battery
storage systems for existing solar plants that APS announced in February.
RFP to Build New Solar Storage Plants. In addition to the new
storage at existing solar plants, APS plans to build 500
megawatts of new solar generation plus storage and stand-alone battery
storage by 2025. APS is seeking partners to build the first of these: a
new 100-megawatt solar facility to be paired with a 100-megawatt battery.
Information about proposal requirements and bidder registration will be
available online April 3, at aps.com/rfp.
For more information on APS’s solar storage and other clean-energy
advances, visit www.azenergyfuture.com.
serves about 2.7 million people in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and is
the Southwest’s foremost producer of clean, safe and reliable
electricity. Using a balanced energy mix that is 50 percent carbon-free,
APS has one of the country’s most substantial renewable energy
portfolios, and owns and operates the Palo Verde Generating Station, the
country’s top power producer and largest producer of carbon-free energy.
The company is also a proven leader in introducing technology and
services that offer customers choice and control over their energy
consumption. With headquarters in Phoenix, APS is the principal
subsidiary of Pinnacle
West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW).
