After announcing 950 megawatts of new clean-energy initiatives, APS

is now seeking partners on two new clean-energy projects

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After announcing

nearly a gigawatt of new clean-energy projects in February, APS is

now seeking proposals to build two of them in different parts of the

state. The first request for proposals (RFP) seeks partners to add

batteries to existing APS solar plants in rural Arizona, storing their

power for use after the panels stop producing each day. A second partner

is being sought to develop a large new solar plant paired with storage,

to bring more clean energy to customers after dark. Both of these

projects will provide APS customers with more solar after sunset,

serving their evening energy needs with an even cleaner resource mix.

These projects are the next step in APS’s goal to add nearly a gigawatt

of new clean-energy projects by the summer of 2025. What does a gigawatt

mean for the average customer? That is the equivalent of adding the

power of more than 3 million solar panels or more than 9,000 electric

cars to Arizona’s energy mix. This ambitious goal will be reached

through a number of projects over the next few years, with today’s

announcement a milestone toward that goal.

Arizona has unique and growing power needs that energy storage can help

to meet. APS customers need almost double the electricity at peak times

in the summer than in other, milder-weather seasons. During the summer,

customers are coming home and relying on air conditioning almost nonstop

to combat hot temperatures that last late into the evening. The simple

challenge has been that solar panels go off the clock when the sun sets,

just as APS customers are starting to use the most electricity.

Batteries can now help solve that challenge.

“These projects aim to make solar work harder for APS customers and

ensure our state’s peak energy needs are met with even more clean

energy,” said Brad

Albert, Vice President of Resource Management for APS. “Gone are the

days of the sun dictating solar power’s hours. With our new energy

storage projects, APS will be giving customers solar after sunset.”

RFP for Storage at Existing Solar Plants. APS is seeking partners

to bring more storage to rural Arizona by installing batteries at

existing APS solar plants in Chino Valley and Red Rock. The Chino Valley

facility, located in Yavapai County, currently provides 19 megawatts of

clean, solar energy. Red Rock, APS’s newest and largest owned solar

facility, provides 40 megawatts and is located halfway between Phoenix

and Tucson in Pinal County. Both of these batteries will be operational

by 2021 and are the final portion of the 200 megawatts of battery

storage systems for existing solar plants that APS announced in February.

RFP to Build New Solar Storage Plants. In addition to the new

storage at existing solar plants, APS plans to build 500

megawatts of new solar generation plus storage and stand-alone battery

storage by 2025. APS is seeking partners to build the first of these: a

new 100-megawatt solar facility to be paired with a 100-megawatt battery.

Information about proposal requirements and bidder registration will be

available online April 3, at aps.com/rfp.

For more information on APS’s solar storage and other clean-energy

advances, visit www.azenergyfuture.com.

APS

serves about 2.7 million people in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and is

the Southwest’s foremost producer of clean, safe and reliable

electricity. Using a balanced energy mix that is 50 percent carbon-free,

APS has one of the country’s most substantial renewable energy

portfolios, and owns and operates the Palo Verde Generating Station, the

country’s top power producer and largest producer of carbon-free energy.

The company is also a proven leader in introducing technology and

services that offer customers choice and control over their energy

consumption. With headquarters in Phoenix, APS is the principal

subsidiary of Pinnacle

West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW).

Contacts

Media Contact: Annie DeGraw, (602) 250-4370

Analyst Contact:

Stefanie Layton, (602) 250-4541

Website: aps.com/newsroom

B-Roll

for Media: Solar

Energy Storage Video

